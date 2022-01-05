U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.17
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1170
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.09
    -61.50 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Chembio Diagnostics Announces Appointment of Larry Steenvoorden as Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Larry Steenvoorden as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry to the Chembio executive leadership team. Larry has developed valuable insights over his 25 years of financial leadership experience, spanning accounting, budgeting, public company reporting, business development, and commercial strategy. Those skills will be critical to our success as we scale our business in support of our corporate growth and operational objectives,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working with Larry and are confident his prior roles, particularly as a financial executive at a large publicly traded healthcare conglomerate, make him a perfect fit for Chembio.”

Mr. Steenvoorden served as a Senior Director at Accordion Partners, providing CFO advisory services to private equity backed companies for the past four years, and as the Chief Accounting and Financial Officer for Onyx Renewable Partners for the preceding two years. Previously, Mr. Steenvoorden had a 15-year career at Siemens holding roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately as Global Controller & Vice President, Business Planning & Controlling for Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics. In this role he was responsible for financial planning, accounting and controlling functions, operations, and regional reporting, mergers and acquisitions, integrations, and external reporting. His responsibilities also included commercial strategy, business operations management, and cost reduction initiatives across the entire healthcare medical device, point-of-care manufacturing business. Mr. Steenvoorden is a Certified Public Accountant, and he received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Delaware and his Master of Business Administration from Rider University.

“Chembio offers an advanced point-of-care testing platform that delivers multiplexed, accurate, rapid and actionable results that enable healthcare providers to more efficiently manage patients to improve outcomes across decentralized healthcare facilities,” said Mr. Steenvoorden. “As healthcare continues to shift to decentralized settings, Chembio’s tests are well positioned to provide value as this market grows. I am excited to contribute to an organization focused on improving healthcare outcomes for patients worldwide.”

About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used for the rapid detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19 and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without ® or ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5406
investor@chembio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates: Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Dow sheds over 300 points, Nasdaq skids 2.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Dow loses grip on gains Wednesday and stocks fall to session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show robust discussion around the potential trimming of the central bank's record-sized balance sheet.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Interest-Rate Worries Batter Stock Market

    U.S. share benchmarks fell as investors analyzed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting in hopes of new clues about weaning markets off stimulus measures.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Why Salesforce.com Fell Over 6% Today

    Shares of cloud computing software giant salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were down 6.4% Wednesday as of 12:55 p.m. ET. Salesforce is now down 18% from its all-time high reached in November 2021. There was no specific news from Salesforce that caused this most recent dip.

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • Why UiPath Stock Fell Almost 11% in December

    What happened Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 10.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell early in the month after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Rivian Stock Got Cheaper Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Electric truck start-up Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) enjoyed an explosive initial public offering (IPO) late last year, more than doubling its price in its first week as a public company. Sadly, Rivian stock is moving in the opposite direction today. In a note out last night, investment bank Mizuho Securities argued that Rivian stock was a buy even before this morning's sell-off.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Higher Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced its first commercial shipments last month, and more related news today had the stock of the zero-emissions truck maker soaring by double digits early Wednesday. After popping as much as 11.5% this morning, as of 10:56 a.m. ET, Nikola shares are trading 6.3% higher. Two items of note have investors pushing up shares in Nikola today.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]