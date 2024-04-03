Chemed Corporation (CHE) Rose 13% in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Focus Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Global equity markets closed out 2023 with their highest quarterly returns this year, following a period of weakness. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 14.87% (gross) and 14.59% (net) compared to 14.55% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Focus Growth Strategy featured stocks like Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) offers hospice and palliative care services. On April 2, 2024, Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) stock closed at $636.82 per share. One-month return of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) was 0.09%, and its shares gained 15.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has a market capitalization of $9.627 billion.

TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) operates two distinct businesses. Their Vitas segment offers hospice and palliative care services. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water restoration services. Its shares rose 13% after the company reported a solid quarter for Vitas along with better-than-expected results in Roto-Rooter."

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) was held by 35 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 27 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) in another article and shared TimesSquare Capital U.S. FOCUS Growth Strategy's views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

