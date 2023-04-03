CHEMEON Surface Technology Founders Madylon and Dean Meiling Support JCC Krakow in its Heroic Rescue of Refugees from Ukraine

CHEMEON, an environmentally responsible global leader and provider of surface engineering treatments and solutions, including patented MIL-SPEC chemistry CHEMEON eTCP® conversion coating and anodic seal with a distinct color for visual verification that parts are coated and protected, demonstrates its continued commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy

MINDEN, Nev. and KRAKOW, Poland, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over one year ago, the world has changed for over 40 million Ukrainian people. Across the border from Ukraine, in Poland, JCC Krakow turned into a full-scale humanitarian relief agency. Since the moment the war began, JCC Krakow has directly rescued and supported over two hundred thousand Ukrainians.

In North America, CHEMEON CEO Dr. Madylon Meiling was researching organizations and programs that were providing critical assistance to women and children forced to leave their homes and seek safety in countries that would accept refugees. "My first instinct was to stop the war, and I couldn't. It was difficult for me to watch this horrific war escalate and do nothing. With more than six million Ukrainians fleeing their country, I was looking for ways to help the refugees," said Dr. Meiling.

Learning of the humanitarian work and extraordinary results being accomplished by JCC Krakow, the Meilings met with Jonathan Ornstein, Executive Director, to discuss the current Ukrainian refugee situation in Poland. Ornstein shared how JCC Krakow has become a life-saving resource for Ukrainians forced to leave their war-torn country, and the Meilings immediately offered financial and fundraising support.

"Our center has become a lifeline for upwards of 1,000 refugees a day, almost all of whom are women and children. It is extremely costly for us to keep up our efforts feeding, housing, and providing an array of necessary social services to them, and we are fully dependent on donations to do so. Madylon and Dean Meiling, and CHEMEON, have become incredibly involved with our efforts and their support is enabling our work to continue," said Ornstein.

Dean Meiling is currently working with the CHEMEON Leadership Team to identify Ukrainian construction needs and has offered the CHEMEON product line of surface treatments for increased corrosion protection to Ukrainian contractors and suppliers. CHEMEON will provide its proprietary and patented metal finishing chemistry to US and European glass and window frame manufacturers for use in treating aluminum window frames. Since the invasion, Ukraine has been relying on US and European suppliers.

The Meilings invite partners in industry, chemical manufacturers, and the general public to join their support of JCC Krakow in providing critical services and programs to Ukrainian refugees. CHEMEON welcomes your partnership in helping Ukraine to stand strong and recover quickly. Contact info@chemeon.com.

Please consider a generous gift, and know that all donation amounts are greatly appreciated and needed.

Donate Online: https://www.friendsofjcckrakow.org/support

Or in the U.S. you can donate by check: (when donating, please write "Ukraine" in the comment box or in the memo line of a check)

Make checks payable to:

Friends of JCC Krakow

74 Lafayette Ave., Suite 101

Suffern, NY 10901

About JCC Krakow-

JCC Krakow is a key provider of services, a strategic partner, and a convener, having directly helped and supported over two hundred thousand Ukrainians over the last year. They function 7 days a week as a distribution point for food, medicine, hygienic supplies, toys, and clothing, feeding an average of 600 people daily. It is operating in Krakow and inside Ukraine and does not differentiate between Jews and non-Jews when providing support. Over 98% of Ukrainians who have received support from JCC Krakow are non-Jews. Friends of JCC Krakow Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible. EIN 46-5714234

https://www.friendsofjcckrakow.org/ukraine

About CHEMEON-

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a HUBZone certified, global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions, including patented MIL-SPEC chemistry CHEMEON eTCP® Powder, Touch-Up Pen, RTU conversion coating that provides a distinct color for visual verification that your parts are coated and protected. CHEMEON is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide the MIL-DTL Trivalent Chromium Process for conversion coatings and anodic seal, which includes CHEMEON TCP-HF (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray), and TCP-HF Touch-Up Pen. CHEMEON's licensed, patented, and proprietary chemistries consist of CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON Cleaner 4100, CHEMEON TCP-NP (No Prep), Magnesium Cleaner and Activator, Anodizing Additives AA-200 and AA-230. CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post-treatments, additives, and dyes including the CHEMEON Deep Black MLW, custom R&D, consulting, and university-level metal surface finishing training. https://chemeon.com

CHEMEON is the only HUBZone certified company that manufactures and develops MIL-DTL 81706B and MIL-DTL 5541F approved corrosion protection chemistry. CHEMEON's mission to provide innovation, services, and manufacturing of part-critical specified chemical coatings has resulted in federal contracts, research funding, and purchasing from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and related OEM/prime contractors. (PRNewsfoto/CHEMEON Surface Technology)

