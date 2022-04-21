U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,198.00
    +119.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,104.75
    +100.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.60
    +9.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4190
    +0.4920 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,616.03
    +270.24 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.11
    +4.13 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,534.10
    +316.25 (+1.16%)
     

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Size to Grow by USD 5.16 Billion | By Product and Geography | Market Analysis with Leading Companies

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market value is set to grow by USD 5.16 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The growing chemical and biological warfare by militants is notably driving the market growth, although soldier protection system funding constraints may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (CBRND) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (CBRND) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the CBRND market is segmented by product (CBRN protection, CBRN detection, CBRN decontamination, and CBRN simulation and training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Download Sample Report! to make informed business decisions based on qualitative
and quantitative insights

Growing Chemical and Biological Warfare by Militants to Drive the Market Growth

Countries are witnessing growing instances of asymmetric warfare that are creating global tensions. Internal and external security threats affect a country's growth and development and its international relations with other countries. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of conflicts globally. The growing tension among the nations has led to many civilian causalities owing to the usage of CBRN weapons by militants. This has led to an increase in the demand for CBRN defensive products such as personal protection equipment, detection systems, vehicle-mounted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detection systems, detonators, and decontamination devices. The losses in terms of life and equipment have triggered the enhancement of CBRND for troops. Thus, despite budgetary constraints, regions such as North America and Europe are investing in improving CBRND for both troops and vehicles.

Soldier Protection System Funding Constraints to Challenge the Market Growth

North America had the highest share of the market because of its high defense budget; however, sequestration measures in the US are expected to have an adverse effect on the market. The Budget Control Act passed by the US Congress in 2011 aims to reduce the overall military spending by $487 billion over the next ten years. Due to the challenging budgetary environment, the US military sector needs to reduce costs while procuring, maintaining, enhancing, and developing effective soldier protection systems. The decrease in the defense budget is expected to slow down or prohibit the development of various equipment used by military, police, and law enforcement personnel. This indicates that defense budgetary constraints pose a strong challenge to the growth of the vendors in the CBRND market.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will
help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) market share growth by the CBRN protection segment will be significant during the forecast period. Countries like the US, the UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, South Korea, and Egypt are making massive investments in the procurement and development of CBRN force protection equipment to bolster their defense and homeland security personnel protection against extremist attacks from hostile countries. In addition, improving economic conditions and increasing territorial disputes between China and Vietnam, India and Pakistan, and North Korea and South Korea will likely result in an increased procurement of CBRN protection equipment that will strengthen their defense capabilities during the forecast.

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various
segments

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing development of biological and chemical agents for use in warfare is driving the US to develop excessive personal protection equipment such as gas masks for armed personnel. This will facilitate the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense Market Covers the Following Areas:

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Sizing
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Forecast
Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • AirBoss of America Corp.

  • Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

  • Avon Rubber Plc

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Chemring Group Plc

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Environics Oy

  • Kromek Group Plc

  • Leidos Holdings Inc.

  • MSA Safety Inc.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • QinetiQ Group Plc

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • Saab AB

  • Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

  • Thales Group

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Related Reports:

Military Helicopter MRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The military helicopter MRO market share is expected to increase by USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.39%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Ground Based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems market share is expected to increase by USD 4.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.46%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., AirBoss of America Corp., Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Avon Rubber Plc, Bruker Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Ecolab Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Environics Oy, Kromek Group Plc, Leidos Holdings Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Thales Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 CBRN protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CBRN detection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 CBRN decontamination - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 CBRN simulation and training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AirBoss of America Corp.

  • 10.4 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

  • 10.5 Avon Rubber Plc

  • 10.6 Bruker Corp.

  • 10.7 Chemring Group Plc

  • 10.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 10.9 Rheinmetall AG

  • 10.10 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemical-biological-radiological-and-nuclear-defense-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-16-billion--by-product-and-geography--market-analysis-with-leading-companies-301529770.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Drops in the Wake of Weakening Yields and Dollar

    USD/CAD as rising oil prices underpin the Loonie.

  • Silver Prices Traded Flat Despite Easing Benchmark Yields and Dollar

    Silver prices remained little changed despite rising inflation concerns.

  • How Covid Altered the Fiscal Balance Between the U.S. Government and States

    The Covid-19 pandemic “dramatically disrupted” the usual flow of funds between the federal government and states, according to a new report from the Rockefeller Institute of Government, which details how the crisis shifted the normal balance of payments. Among the findings: All states received more from the federal government than they sent: “In more conventional years, states with a large number of high-income residents such as New York, California, New Jersey, and Illinois pay more in taxes th

  • New Zealand 30-year high inflation flags need for more tightening

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in three decades last quarter, underlining the need for the central bank to stay on its hawkish course to contain price pressures without tipping the economy into recession. The New Zealand dollar slipped after the data showed inflation was not quite as hot as feared though, slightly softening expectations the central bank would again hike rates by 50 basis points in May. CPI rose 1.8% in the quarter ending March from a 1.4% rise in the fourth quarter.

  • Feds Charge 21 People With $150 Million in Pandemic-Related Fraud

    The Justice Department on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 21 people who allegedly schemed to defraud the government of Covid-19 relief money and other pandemic-related scams, including offering fake cures, selling fake vaccination cards, engaging in sham telemedicine visits, providing counterfeit negative test results to travelers and submitting claims for unnecessary medical tests. Officials said the cases — spanning California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, U

  • EXCLUSIVE: Irwin Simon, CEO, 'Tilray Will Own Canada, And It Will Get Bigger'

    “Almost 4:20 on 4/20, pretty exciting,” said CNBC reporter Frank Holland as he welcomed the crowd at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference before interviewing Irwin Simon, CEO of Tilray inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), the leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Cannabis Market Will Surpass Natural Organic Foods’ Market And Tilray Is Ready Simon referred to the cannabis industry as “exciting” an

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

    Tesla reported a stunning profit, even after excluding regulatory tax credits, as demand continues unabated after a price hike.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Oil climbs but takes a breather in tight range

    Oil prices traded higher but in a narrow range on Thursday, after being rocked earlier in the week by supply losses from Libya and a worrying outlook for demand as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts. Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.5%, to $107.35 a barrel at 0117 GMT, recouping losses from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 41 cents, or 0.4%, to 102.60 a barrel, adding to a 19 cent gain in the previous session.

  • Data Rules Risk Making China ‘Digital Island,’ U.S. Firms Warn

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting U.S. firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from an American business group warns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowAckman L

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.