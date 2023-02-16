U.S. markets closed

Chemical Distribution Market Size Growing at 5.6% CAGR Set to Reach USD 405.4 Billion By 2030

Acumen Research and Consulting
·9 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Chemical Distribution Market Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemical Distribution Market Size accounted for USD 253.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 405.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Chemical Distribution Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

  • The Global Chemical Distribution Market size in 2021 stood at USD 253,100 Million and is set to reach USD 405,400 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

  • The Asia-Pacific region has the largest chemical distribution market share and is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for chemicals in various end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and construction.

  • Commodity chemicals account for the largest share in the chemical distribution market.

  • The construction industry accounts for the largest share of the chemical distribution market due to increasing demand globally.

  • The market for chemical distribution has a lot of players globally. Some of the key players in the market include Brenntag AG, Nexeo Solutions, Inc., Univar Solutions, Inc., and Chemical Distribution, Inc.

Chemical Distribution Market Overview

The chemical distribution market involves the flow of chemical products from manufacturers to various end-users across various industries. The market for chemical distribution plays a critical role in the supply chain of various chemical products and is characterized by a wide range of applications across diverse industries, including but not limited to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, and agriculture.

Chemical distributors act as intermediaries between manufacturers and end-users, offering a range of services, including product sourcing, storage, transportation, and distribution. They also provide technical support and advice to customers, helping them to make informed purchasing decisions based on their specific requirements.

The market for chemical distribution is highly fragmented, with numerous players operating across the world. The market is also influenced by a range of factors, including regulatory trends, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow, driven by the increasing demand for chemical products across various industries and the growing global population.

The market for chemical distribution offers a wealth of opportunities for growth and innovation. As such, it continues to attract investment from various players, including chemical manufacturers, distributors, and logistics providers. With the continued growth of the global chemical industry, the demand for chemical distribution services is likely to increase, providing a promising outlook for the future of this market.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1107

Chemical Distribution Market Report Coverage:

Market

Chemical Distribution Market

Chemical Distribution Market Size 2021

USD 253.1 Billion

Chemical Distribution Market Forecast 2030

USD 405.4 Billion

Chemical Distribution Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.6%

 

Chemical Distribution Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Chemical Distribution Market Base Year

2021

 

Chemical Distribution Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, End-Use, And By Geography

Chemical Distribution Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Univar, Inc., Quimidroga, Helm AG, Safic-Alcan, Brenntag AG, ICC Chemicals, Inc., Stockmeier Chemie, Nexeo Solution Holding LLC, Barentz B.V., Ashland, Inc., Omya AG, BASF SE, Azelis Holding S.A., Solvadis, TER Group, and Jebsen& Jessen Offshore Pte. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Chemical Distribution Market

  • Growth in specialty chemicals: The demand for specialty chemicals, which have unique properties and applications, is increasing, leading to growth in the market for chemical distribution.

  • Technological advancements: AI and ML are transforming the market for chemical distribution, improving supply chain management and reducing costs.

  • Growing demand for green chemicals: The demand for green chemicals, which are environmentally friendly and sustainable, is increasing, providing new opportunities for chemical distributors.

  • Growing importance of logistics: Logistics are becoming increasingly important in the market for chemical distribution, with companies looking to improve their supply chain management and reduce costs.

  • Shift towards circular economy: Companies are shifting towards a circular economy, where waste is reduced and resources are reused, to reduce their environmental impact and improve their sustainability practices.

  • Increased focus on safety and regulations: Safety and regulations are becoming increasingly important in the market for chemical distribution, with companies looking to meet and exceed safety standards to protect their customers and the environment.

Chemical Distribution Market Dynamics

  • Growth in end-user industries: The growth of end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and construction, is driving the demand for chemicals and driving growth in the chemical distribution industry.

  • Growing demand for bio-based chemicals: The demand for bio-based chemicals, which are made from renewable resources, is increasing, providing new opportunities for chemical distributors.

  • Use of big data and analytics: Companies are increasingly using big data and analytics to improve their supply chain management and make better business decisions.

  • Focus on research and development: Companies are investing in research and development to improve their products and stay ahead of their competitors.

  • Expansion in renewable energy: The expansion of renewable energy is providing new opportunities for chemical distributors, with companies looking to meet the increasing demand for materials used in the production of renewable energy.

  • Growing importance of logistics: Logistics are becoming increasingly important in the chemical distribution industry, with companies looking to improve their supply chain management and reduce costs.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Chemical Distribution Market

  • Stringent regulations: The chemical distribution industry is subject to stringent regulations, which can increase costs and limit the availability of certain chemicals.

  • Environmental concerns: Environmental concerns, such as pollution and waste management, can limit the growth of the chemical distribution industry and create negative perceptions about the use of chemicals.

  • Economic uncertainty: Economic uncertainty, such as recession and inflation, can reduce demand for chemicals and limit growth in the chemical distribution market.

  • High transportation costs: High transportation costs, such as the cost of shipping chemicals to different markets, can limit the growth of the chemical distribution market.

  • Volatility in commodity prices: Volatility in commodity prices, such as the price of oil and natural gas, can limit the growth of the chemical distribution market and increase the cost of chemicals.

  • Limited access to financing: Limited access to financing, such as loans and grants, can limit the growth of the chemical distribution market and make it more difficult for companies to invest in research and development.

  • Political instability: Political instability, such as war and civil unrest, can limit the growth of the chemical distribution market by reducing demand for chemicals and making it more difficult for companies to operate in certain markets.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/chemical-distribution-market

Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Specialty Chemical

  • CASE

  • Agrochemical

  • Electronics

  • Personal Care Active Ingredients (PCAI)

  • Specialty Polymers & Resins (SPR)

  • Flavor & Fragrances

  • Construction

  • Commodity Chemical

  • Synthetic Rubbers

  • Plastics & Polymer

  • Petrochemical

  • Explosive

  • Others

End-User

  • Specialty Chemicals

  • Automotive & Transportations

  • Constructions

  • Agriculture

  • Consumer Goods

  • Oil & Gas Minings

  • Industrial Manufacturings

  • Textile

  • Food Processings

  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

  • Commodity Chemicals

  • Downstream Chemical

  • Textile

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Industrial Manufacturing

  • Others

Chemical Distribution Market Overview by Region

The Asia Pacific region has the largest chemical distribution market share in the world, with several leading countries in the region, including China, India, Japan and countries in SouthEast Asia. The region has a rapidly growing chemical industry, which is benefiting from the increasing demand for chemicals from several end-use industries, including construction, automotive, and consumer goods. The region is also home to several low-cost manufacturers, which are benefiting from the lower cost of production in the region.

North America has the second largest chemical distribution market share in the world, with the United States being the dominant player in the region. The region has a well-developed chemical industry, which has helped to spur growth in the chemical distribution market. Companies in North America are benefiting from the increasing demand for specialty chemicals, as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Europe has the third largest chemical distribution market share, with several leading countries in the region, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The region has a well-established chemical industry, with a focus on the production of specialty chemicals and fine chemicals. The region is also home to several leading chemical distributors, which are benefiting from the growing demand for chemicals in the region.

The Latin American and MEA regions have a lower market share for chemical distribution compared to the above countries, and the growth is expected to be driven slowly but steadily.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1107

Chemical Distribution Market Key Players

The Chemical Distribution Market is highly competitive, with several leading players operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market include: BASF, Dow Chemical, DuPont, ExxonMobil, Huntsman, LyondellBasell Industries, SABIC, Sinopec, Total, Air Liquide, Arkema, Evonik Industries, INEOS, Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials, Solvay, Wacker Chemie AG, Wacker Neuson, and Westlake Chemical. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expanding their product portfolios to stay ahead of the competition and meet the changing needs of their customers.

Browse More Research Topic on Technology Related Reports:

The Global Lithium Compounds Market accounted for USD 3,956 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25,547 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Choline Bitartrate Market accounted for USD 406 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 694 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market accounted for USD 7,854 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,828 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

