U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.75
    +11.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,789.00
    +49.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.66
    -1.17 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    +15.80 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.29 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0050 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    21.92
    -1.33 (-5.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8200
    -0.1390 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,535.90
    +1,477.18 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.19
    +30.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.06
    +2.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Chemical Distribution System (CDS) Market Size - US$ 265 Mn in 2028 Valuation Predict By Acumen Research and Consulting Experts

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read

Chemical Distribution System (CDS) Market is projected to account of revenue of around US$ 265 Mn in 2028 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021-2028.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deployment of efficient distribution system from end use industries and high investment for product development is expected to augment the global chemical distribution system (CDS) market growth.

North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global chemical distribution system (CDS) market due to increasing demand for chemical distribution systems from various end-use industries. Demand for CDS is highly witnessed in the chemical and semiconductor industries. The flourishing chemical sector in the US and rapid advancements in dispensing equipment are impacting the target market growth. The US revenue in the global chemical distribution system (CDS) market in 2020 was US$ 42.3 Mn acquiring a major share as compared to other regions. The US is a world pioneer in the manufacturing and exporting of chemical materials, responsible for 18% of worldwide chemical exports. More than 13,000 firms produce more than 70,000 goods in the market. In 2017, the US chemical industry reported total revenue in excess of US$ 765 billion, hiring more than 529,000 employees and providers with more than 1.8 million potential indirect workers.

Download Sample Page of this Report – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2799

In 2017, the industry's total foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by US$ 700 billion. The chemical industry pays for a large portion of the patents issued in the United States, spending US$ 99 billion in research and development in 2017 and reporting good compliance rights of intellectual property. The US is a desirable market for chemical companies globally, with its good recognition and consistency of materials, proximity to low prices natural resources, a highly skilled workforce, world-class research centers, intellectual property rights, and rigorous regulatory frameworks.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market due to the flourishing electrical and chemical sector in countries such as China and India. The government of developing countries is spending high on the development of these sectors. Their approach towards strengthening the regional manufacturing capabilities is impacting the growth of chemical distribution system (CDS) market. A country such as India has a highly diversified chemical sector that covers the production of chemicals such as bulk chemicals, specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, etc. India’s contribution in the global production of dyestuffs and dye intermediates was ~16% attracting major manufacturers across the globe. The government is investing a huge amount of money in the development of the sector. In 2020, the Indian government allocated US$ 32.2 million for the development of the department of chemicals and petrochemicals. Favorable business policies by the government and availability of low-cost labor & easy raw material access are resulting in major players shifting their production units to developing countries. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the chemical distribution system (CDS) market.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2799

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2799

China's chemicals industry is the world’s biggest, and its growth represents half the world's development. Local firms are steadily extending their lead in knowing the needs of consumers in China, designing goods and technologies tailored for its home market, and providing their exposure to quality technical expertise at more competitive prices. The preferred country for top local firms was once international market; but these companies are opting to work increasingly with Chinese consumers. Despite its experience with the market and its players, local businesses often take greater advantage of China's vast advanced ecosystems in e-commerce. China's accelerated urbanization and growing middle-class population are projected to boost long-term demand for specialty chemicals and commodities amid mid-term headwinds such as trade tension and stagnation in economic growth.

Increasing demand from various end-use industries for an enhanced distribution system that supplies liquid chemicals throughout the factory to various wet process tools is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global chemical distribution system (CDS) market. In addition, extensive investment in the chemical industry and government focus on enhancing the production infrastructure will also support market growth. Enterprises are investing high in product development activities; their focus on delivering efficient products to increase operational efficiency is expected to impact the growth of chemical distribution system (CDS) market. Players are focused on enhancing the business presence through the establishment of the new organizations and strategic acquisitions.

  • In 2018, Kinetic Systems, Inc., a global manufacturer of turnkey process systems opened new office in Livermore, California. The new location is a larger facility that allows the company to combine its process and product engineering services under one roof. This helped the company to enhance the business and increase the customer base.

  • In 2021, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a global service provider of motion and control technologies, acquired Meggitt. The acquisition is expected to help the company enhance its business and increase its revenue share.

Related Reports Published By Acumen –
Fluorochemicals Market
Chemical Sensors Market
Chemical Tanker Shipping Market

Factors such as the high cost of devices & maintenance and lack of developed infrastructure in order to support the adoption of advanced devices are expected to hamper the growth of the global chemical distribution system (CDS) market. The cost associated with the maintenance of the CDS equipment is high. This is lowering the adoption rate among small & mid-size enterprises limiting the growth of products. In addition, high cost is involved in changing the present distribution system with a new distribution system supporting the production line is also expected to challenge the market growth. However, increasing investment by major players for product development activities and inclination towards emerging economies in order to track the untapped market are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the chemical distribution system (CDS) market over the forecast period. In addition, an increasing partnership between regional and international players is expected to support the revenue transaction of the target market.

The global chemical distribution system (CDS) market is segmented into type and application. The type segment is divided into small consumption distribution and large consumption distribution. Among types, the large consumption distribution segment generated revenue of US$ 80.4 Mn in 2020 in the global market. The large consumption distribution is mainly used to transfer chemicals from lorry to point-of-use. The large consumption distribution segment held a major market share of the chemical distribution system due to customers increasing their purchasing power. Players profiled in the global chemical distribution system (CDS) market are Frames, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation, RENA Technologies GmbH, Mega Kinetics Fluid Systems, Saint-Gobain, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Versum Materials, Eliar Elektronik, Wright Process Systems, Diversified Fluid Solutions, and AP&S International GmbH. The global chemical distribution system (CDS) market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. The establishment of new production sites and business acquisition activities is expected to create cut-throat competition among players.

Continue With Table of Contents

ACCESS THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2799

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting



Recommended Stories

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Even if the Market Crashes

    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 undoubtedly spooked investors and raised concerns about a possible market crash when it fell 2% and had its worst day in months. Fears of a market crash seem to never be too far away given the index has soared more than 50% since March 2020 when the pandemic hit, sending many stocks to all-time highs. Two such stocks are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

  • CarMax Stock Drops. Things Aren’t Improving Anymore.

    Auto retailer CarMax reported fiscal second quarter 2022 earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. Analysts were looking for $1.87 in per-share earnings. The company posted $1.72 a share.

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Jumps Because the FAA Completed Its Investigation. What Comes Next.

    The Federal Aviation Administration, which looked into flight path anomalies on the launch of Virgin Galactic, will require changes to the way Galactic communicates to the regulator.

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation's (NYSE:COG) Stock?

    Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 43% over the last...