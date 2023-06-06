This Chemical Industries (Far East) Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Chemical Industries (Far East) Limited's (SGX:C05 ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Chemical Industries (Far East) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Emeritus Soo Peng Lim for S$499k worth of shares, at about S$0.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.70. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Soo Peng Lim was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Chemical Industries (Far East) insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about S$30m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chemical Industries (Far East) Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Chemical Industries (Far East) shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Chemical Industries (Far East) insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chemical Industries (Far East). To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Chemical Industries (Far East) (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

