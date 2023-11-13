This Chemical Industries (Far East) Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Looking at Chemical Industries (Far East) Limited's (SGX:C05 ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Chemical Industries (Far East) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Emeritus Soo Peng Lim bought S$499k worth of shares at a price of S$0.75 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.54). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Soo Peng Lim was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Chemical Industries (Far East) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Chemical Industries (Far East) insiders own 55% of the company, worth about S$23m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chemical Industries (Far East) Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Chemical Industries (Far East) insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Chemical Industries (Far East) insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Chemical Industries (Far East) you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

