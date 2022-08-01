U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.00
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,723.00
    -102.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,936.75
    -34.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.90
    -9.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.65
    -0.97 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4080
    -0.7820 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,426.88
    -371.71 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.52
    -10.87 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,933.27
    +131.63 (+0.47%)
     

CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES (FAR EAST) LIMITED MARKS 60TH ANNIVERSARY WITH $60,000 DONATION TO SOULJOURN

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1962, Chemical Industries (Far East) Limited (CIL) commemorated its 60th anniversary with a dinner for employees, customers and business partners at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel on 29th July 2022. As part of its commemoration, CIL made a $60,000 donation to Souljourn, a new annual fundraiser for children and youth from underserved backgrounds and those in need of mental health support. The beneficiaries of the fundraiser are The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF) and Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Emeritus Chairman, Mr Lim Soo Peng with Independent Chairman, Mr Yeo Hock Chye, and The Board of Directors at the cake-cutting ceremony
Emeritus Chairman, Mr Lim Soo Peng with Independent Chairman, Mr Yeo Hock Chye, and The Board of Directors at the cake-cutting ceremony

Mr Yeo Hock Chye, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of CIL, shared, "Tonight, as we celebrate our journey over the past 60 years, we also want to do something for our community by remembering the less fortunate amongst us. We hope that our donation will be able to touch the lives of the less-privileged."

60 years of rich history and achievements

Established by Mr Lim Soo Peng, JP, BBM(L), BBM, PBM, as a pioneer company in manufacturing and supplying chemicals to various industries including the petro-chemical, pharmaceutical, and water-treatment industries, the organisation has played an instrumental role in the industrialisation of Singapore. The company has also supported Singapore's journey towards water independence by providing key chemicals for the city state's water purification process.

Over the past 60 years, the company has achieved significant milestones including being one of Singapore's oldest listed companies in the stock market having been listed since 1973, being the sole chlor-alkali manufacturer in Singapore, and expanding operations regionally to Myanmar. It also overcame various headwinds including COVID-19 and played a role in curbing the spread of the virus by providing 300 tons of disinfectant chemicals to the Public Utilities Board of Singapore.

Marking new chapters and unlocking growth

As part of its leadership succession strategy, CIL transitioned from a family-run business to a professionally-led organisation. The organisation is now helmed by Independent Chairman, Mr Yeo Hock Chye, and Interim CEO, Mr Chng Hee Kok, who took over from founding Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Lim.

Mr Chng shared about CIL's transition to a professionally-led organisation, "This is a poignant experience for me to be part of the transition in this incredible CIL journey. The transition is smoother than imagined due in no small part to the camaraderie and skills of the professional managers already in the company. The presence of outstanding management talent is testament to the leadership qualities of the founder, Mr Lim Soo Peng."

Mr Lim was a Member of Parliament for Havelock from 1967 to 1970, and appointed as a Justice of Peace in 1966. He also was a Member of the Prisons Board of Visiting Justices and Board of Inspection, and the Drug Rehabilitation Centre Committee. For his public service contributions, he was awarded the Public Service Medal and the Public Service Star in 1997 and 2001 respectively.

At the 60th anniversary dinner, the company announced the appointment of Mr Lim as Emeritus Chairman, where he will continue to guide the Board with his extensive and deep experience and knowledge of the Group and the industry.  Accepting the appointment, Mr Lim said, "The first 60 years has seen CIL as a key partner in Singapore's industrialisation efforts.  I wish the new leadership success in building upon the foundations that we have laid, to achieve greater heights."

Three special long-term distinguished customers who have journeyed with CIL over the years were also honoured at the dinner. They are Sumitomo Seika Singapore Pte. Ltd, Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd; and May Chemical Sdn. Bhd.

In his speech at the 60th anniversary dinner, Mr Yeo said, "Indeed, our long history of success can be largely attributed to many of you here tonight: our founder, Mr Lim Soo Peng, our shareholders, customers, business partners and our employees over the years. We look forward to everyone's continued support as we continue to transform to emerge even stronger."

CIL will unlock future growth and ignite new opportunities through three key pillars: growth, sustainability and culture. Committed to being environmentally responsible, the company will continue developing its core businesses while exploring new complementary areas of growth. Through its strategic pillars, CIL will continue striving to become the premier sustainable chemical solutions company in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Chemical Industries (Far East) Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Healius Limited's (ASX:HLS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 97% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Healius Limited ( ASX:HLS ) by projecting its future...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC)

    Does the August share price for New Hope Corporation Limited ( ASX:NHC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Ardent Leisure Group (ASX:ALG) shareholders have endured a 21% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock...

  • China's July factory activity grows at slower pace - Caixin PMI

    The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in the previous month. China's major manufacturing hubs, including the commercial hub Shanghai, saw a solid rebound in June from widespread COVID lockdowns in spring, but the recovery has started to fade amid fresh virus flare-ups and weakening domestic and global demand, as well as a prolonged property market slump. The findings were slightly better than the government's official PMI on Sunday that showed China's factory activity unexpectedly contracting in July.

  • Asia Factory Activity Tumbles on Supply, Weaker Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s factories continued to report weakening activity in July amid lingering supply chain complications and a slowing global economy.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesPurchasing manag

  • Hong Kong to Report Contraction in GDP as Global Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will report a contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said, with global economic headwinds clouding the outlook for the financial hub.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Fin

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady over weekend, record monthly gains

    Bitcoin held steady over the weekend and closed July trading at US$23,737 in Asia, posting monthly gains of nearly 24% — its highest since October last year, where it gained 40% in a calendar month. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether rally continues in Friday afternoon trading in Asia Fast facts Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell […]

  • China’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July while property sales continued to shrink, highlighting the fragility of the economy’s recovery amid sporadic Covid outbreaks and adding to calls for more policy stimulus to fuel growth.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • 'Last hurrah': Michael Burry says that you shouldn't get too excited over rosy corporate earnings. But he's starting to see value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Alibaba Drops as Inclusion in US Delisting List Fuels Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell on Monday amid escalating concerns that the stock could be booted off American stock exchanges for failing to comply with US disclosure rules.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After

  • Investors are snapping up homes at a furious rate — in some regions they bought up to 20% of houses for sale

    First-time homebuyers who struggled to snag a property this past spring might have been competing with deep-pocketed investors. While the share of investor purchases has fallen from its February peak of 9.7%, investors still scooped up 9.5% of homes in April, up 64% from the same time in 2019 and just about double the share of homes they purchased at the same point in 2015, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com. “In the shorter term, everyday home shoppers should be prepared to face tough competition from a group that has deep pockets, often filled with cash,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Whirlpool Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Chevron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Chevron is an energy industry giant with a lot going for it, but it is not going to be a great short-term play for most investors.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Leads 5 Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points

    Warren Buffett energy favorite Occidental Petroleum is near a buy point, but earnings are due Tuesday. Check out this week's stocks to watch.

  • Large Fund Sells AMD Stock. It Bought Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio halved an investment in AMD, and bought shares of Intel, AT&T, and Starbucks in the second quarter.