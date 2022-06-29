U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

The Chemical Industry Will Invest Over US$7 Billion in Digital Technologies by the Start of The Next Decade

·3 min read

The chemical industry has finally woken up to the benefits of Industry 4.0 and is ready to spend in the face of challenges such as increasing margin pressures and a declining labor force

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While still considered laggers in the digital transformation space, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the chemical industry to accept that digital transformation is critical to its future success. According to a new analysis by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, chemical manufacturer's investment into digital transformation will grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2031, reaching US$7.4 billion. Investment into data analytics to better understand plant conditions and optimize production will grow to be worth up to US$1 billion in 2031. Supporting this will be continued investment in industrial device and application services, alongside security, both seeing fair growth of CAGR 5.9% and 8.4% respectively.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)
ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

"The chemical industry is facing significant challenges in both increasing margin pressures, calls for greater sustainability in production, and a declining labor force. As such, to increase production efficiency and maintain staff safety, chemical manufacturers are investing into technologies that monitor and analyze operations, simulate process optimization, and transfer key information from senior to junior staff," explains James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Technology suppliers providing software to the industry include AspenTech, Seeq, and IFS, and are underpinned by network industry giants such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Verizon. Finally, large suppliers such as Siemens, Hitachi Vantara, and Emerson, provide holistic solutions that aid chemical manufacturers in digitizing their operations end-to-end.

"Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital transformation agenda within the chemical industry has been pushed more into the spotlight. Plans that were slowly being implemented, or even relegated to pilot purgatory, have been given a new injection of life," Prestwood concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digitalization in the Chemical Industry application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chemical-industry-will-invest-over-us7-billion-in-digital-technologies-by-the-start-of-the-next-decade-301577552.html

SOURCE ABI Research

