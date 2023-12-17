Chemical Leak at Marathon Petroleum’s Texas Refinery Prompts Shelter-in-Place

(Bloomberg) -- Texas City officials told some local residents to shelter in place after a chemical release at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay Refinery.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation. There are no residential areas affected, and no air monitoring readings that indicate danger to life or health,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

The refinery suffered a fire last week, which occurred at a sour water tank and didn’t appear to have impacted operations, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Read more: Marathon Galveston Bay Continues Air Monitoring After Fire

A local ABC News affiliate said that sulfur dioxide was released, citing officials, but no injuries had been reported.

Under federal guidelines, residents are instructed to stay inside and reduce airflow in their homes by turning off furnaces, heaters and air conditioners.

Roads are blocked near the refinery and traffic is not permitted, the post said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.