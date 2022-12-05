U.S. markets closed

Chemical logistics market to grow by 3.39% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand for chemical logistics will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW  YORK, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical logistics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Logistics Market 2023-2027
  • Vendors: 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Service, end-user, and region

To understand more about the chemical logistics market, request a sample report

The chemical logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the chemical logistics market was valued at USD 200.12 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 107.54 billion. The chemical logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.65%, according to Technavio.

Chemical logistics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Chemical logistics market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as M&A, to expand their geographical reach and increase market consolidation. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – The company offers chemical logistics such as Agility Logistics Parks.

  • BASF SE - The company offers chemical logistics such as production logistics, warehousing, and shipping

  • BRENNTAG SE – The company offers chemical logistics for upstream fluid chemicals, midstream chemicals, specialty chemicals, and industrial chemicals

Chemical logistics market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Growth of the chemical industry

  • Increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics

  • Growth in port infrastructure

Key challenges:

  • High cost of operations and capital required

  • Technical challenges related to warehouse and storage systems

  • Stringent regulations associated with chemical storage and warehousing

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this chemical logistics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chemical logistics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the chemical logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the chemical logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical logistics market vendors

Related reports:

  • The chemical warehousing and storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,321.57 million with a CAGR of 3.88 % during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), type (general warehouse and specialized warehouse), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

  • The third-party chemical distribution market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.73 million with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by type (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), application (textiles, automotive and transportation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Chemical Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

182

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 53.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.39

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global chemical logistics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Specialty chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

  • 12.4 BASF SE

  • 12.5 BRENNTAG SE

  • 12.6 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.7 CMA CGM SA

  • 12.8 CSX Corp.

  • 12.9 CT Logistics

  • 12.10 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 12.11 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.12 DSV AS

  • 12.13 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.14 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 PSA International Pte Ltd.

  • 12.16 Schneider National Inc.

  • 12.17 Univar Solutions Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chemical Logistics Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemical-logistics-market-to-grow-by-3-39-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-demand-for-chemical-logistics-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692493.html

SOURCE Technavio

