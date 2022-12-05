Chemical logistics market to grow by 3.39% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand for chemical logistics will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical logistics market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Service, end-user, and region
To understand more about the chemical logistics market, request a sample report
The chemical logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report
In 2017, the chemical logistics market was valued at USD 200.12 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 107.54 billion. The chemical logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.66 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.65%, according to Technavio.
Chemical logistics market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Chemical logistics market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as M&A, to expand their geographical reach and increase market consolidation. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – The company offers chemical logistics such as Agility Logistics Parks.
BASF SE - The company offers chemical logistics such as production logistics, warehousing, and shipping
BRENNTAG SE – The company offers chemical logistics for upstream fluid chemicals, midstream chemicals, specialty chemicals, and industrial chemicals
Chemical logistics market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Growth of the chemical industry
Increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics
Growth in port infrastructure
Key challenges:
High cost of operations and capital required
Technical challenges related to warehouse and storage systems
Stringent regulations associated with chemical storage and warehousing
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this chemical logistics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chemical logistics market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the chemical logistics market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the chemical logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical logistics market vendors
Related reports:
The chemical warehousing and storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,321.57 million with a CAGR of 3.88 % during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), type (general warehouse and specialized warehouse), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
The third-party chemical distribution market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.73 million with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by type (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), application (textiles, automotive and transportation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Chemical Logistics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
182
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 53.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.39
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 64%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global chemical logistics market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Service
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Specialty chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P
12.4 BASF SE
12.5 BRENNTAG SE
12.6 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.
12.7 CMA CGM SA
12.8 CSX Corp.
12.9 CT Logistics
12.10 Deutsche Bahn AG
12.11 Deutsche Post AG
12.12 DSV AS
12.13 FedEx Corp.
12.14 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.
12.15 PSA International Pte Ltd.
12.16 Schneider National Inc.
12.17 Univar Solutions Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemical-logistics-market-to-grow-by-3-39-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-demand-for-chemical-logistics-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692493.html
SOURCE Technavio