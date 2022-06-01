U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    +18.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,181.00
    +210.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,698.25
    +51.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.80
    +8.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.24
    +1.57 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8600
    +0.0160 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    -0.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2587
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3250
    +0.6490 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,724.03
    +148.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.45
    -3.61 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.41
    +4.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

New Chemical Management Essentials Solution Streamlines Safety Data Sheets, Chemical Approvals to Improve Compliance, Safety

Cority Software, Inc
·4 min read

Solution incorporates industry best practices for faster time-to-value

Cority, EHS Software

Cority, EHS Software
Cority, EHS Software

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations today face many regulatory and operational challenges when striving to comply with workplace health and safety regulations. Some of the common challenges are hazard communication, chemical management, tracking the lifecycle of a chemical portfolio, and ensuring employees across the organization have easy access to all pertinent hazard information—both present and past. To meet this need and to advance the health and safety of workplaces worldwide, Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) software provider, announced the availability of its Chemical Management Essentials solution.

Like all of Cority's Essentials Solutions, this innovative software package provides built-in best practices and standards, enabling faster time-to-value for customers. Cority's Chemical Management Essentials helps organizations manage chemical data, maintain a library of updated safety data sheets (SDS), and make informed decisions about what materials to bring on-site.

"Reliance on stacks of hard-copy binders that contain data potentially going back decades and across multiple facilities render accurate reporting almost impossible to achieve with any confidence," said Arten Charles, Cority Solutions Manager. "Our solution takes all of a company's SDS information and indexes it digitally for at-a-glance visualization and analysis. Since it can grow with a company's needs, the software is also a great starting point for any organization that does not already have a system in place."

Chemical Management Essentials can get clients operational in weeks, providing organizations with a user-friendly solution that can be modified as their business changes and grows.

Key benefits of the cloud-based solution include the ability to:

  • Provide access to hazard and chemical information. Ensuring an organization's workforce has access to readily available information on SDS and critical hazard information is crucial to their ability to safely perform their job functions.

  • Maintain accurate SDS e-binders. Companies can easily collect and access critical chemical information for thousands of locations, run site-specific reports and analyses, compile summary sheets, and produce secondary container labels.

  • Reduce risk. By extending SDS management, Cority's solution empowers teams to make informed decisions about what chemicals to bring on-site and which ingredients to use in their products. In addition to reducing on-site and in-product risk, Cority's solution also streamlines the evaluation of chemicals by enabling the easy identification of restricted chemicals and minimizing their risk for penalties.

  • Improve efficiency. Employees can track and search products by trade name, chemical name, or ingredient to save staff time with quick access to important chemical documents. Organizations can also easily generate out-of-the-box reports, worker safety documents, and labels.

  • Stay compliant. From storing and updating SDSs, properly labeling secondary containers, screening and evaluating new materials before bringing them onsite, and communicating hazards, organizations can be sure they are in compliance with standards and regulations including OSHA, GHS, REACH, RoHS, and more.

Chemical Essentials is also part of CorityOne™, the company's integrated EHS SaaS-based platform, which provides a scalable and seamless path for future growth and consists of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs. The responsible business platform enables datasets to be combined from across the organization for realizing improved efficiencies, data-driven decision-making, and more accurate reporting. Building on an organization's chemical management program, clients can easily unify all their EHS initiatives into a single comprehensive platform to uncover key insights and create a single, accurate, and holistic view of EHS performance.

"What sets us apart is that we provide our customers the ability to evolve and grow their EHS management systems into an integrated solution that spans all EHS operations and compliance categories," said Amanda Smith, vice president of Solutions Marketing & Enablement. "CorityOne reduces the burden of managing multiple solutions and improves access to information by compiling all of a company's data in a single digital home."

Chemical Management Essentials is a standardized version of Cority's Chemical Management Solutions software, which provides organizations with a more comprehensive, customizable approach to their chemical management infrastructure over time.

"Cority is a huge time saver. It's a very efficient software process for managing inventories, for managing safety data sheets, for regulatory prescreening. It's just been very helpful on a day-to-day basis for maintaining our safety data sheets and inventories," said Mary Magerkurth, environmental, health & safety specialist with Entegris.

Media Contact: Meredith Schweitzer / mschweitzer@66and.co / 347-698-9196

###

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the board room the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com/.

Related Images






Image 1: Cority, EHS Software



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

    "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

    In light of both AT&T and Verizon increasing their prices, T-Mobile has announced an interesting new approach for frustrated mobile customers. In a press release, T-Mobile says its issuing a "Carrier Callout Throwdown," promising that customers who switch over to T-Mobile can get up to $1000 for doing so. "To put it into perspective, that's more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year," T-Mobile said.

  • Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana. "The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman. Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Gr

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.US District Judge Gray Miller in Houston on Monday rejected IBM’s claim that it acquired the mainframe software account of one of BMC’s core customers, AT&T Corp., fair and square. Miller awarded damages based on his earlier determination that IBM’s role in AT&T’s decision to dump BMC “smacked of intentional wr

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.“Such moves gravely undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and deprive China of its right to development,” he said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. Zhao added that such a strategy would only push the world’s two largest economies to “confront

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Such a move would have major ramifications for global oil supply. Russia is one of the world’s top three crude producers -- along with Saudi Arabia and the US -- but it’s struggling to maintain output and exports in the face of increasing sanctions.By removing Russia from the monthly supply q

  • Oil Prices on the Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

    OPEC’s 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia are set to meet on Thursday to approve a planned increase of 432,000 barrels a day.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Gazprom PJSC halted pipeline shipments to the Netherlands and Denmark this week, and then surprised markets by also cutting off a small contract supplying Germany. Shell Plc and wind giant Orsted A/S refused to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payments to be made in rubles, and Gazprom responded by halting flows.Russia is keep

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Automakers

    The auto sector continues to divide investors with near-term bad news balanced with some positive end-market indicators.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • The Morning After: The French government bans English gaming terms, including ‘eSports’

    France bans English gaming terms, including ‘eSports’ and ‘streaming’, China's military scientists call for development of anti-Starlink measures, Blizzard won't release 'Diablo Immortal' in countries with loot box laws.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.