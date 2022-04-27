U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Chemical Marketing & Economics (CME) to Honor Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi with CME STEM Leadership Award™ for Lifetime Achievement

·6 min read
In this article:
  • APD
    Watchlist

Non-profit Dedicated to Accelerating STEM Leadership for Sustainable Innovation Will Recognize Air Products' CEO for Visionary Leadership at Air Products and Throughout His Career

BRANCHBURG, N.J. and LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) and Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Air Products, will be the recipient of the CME STEM Leadership Award™ for Lifetime Achievement. Mr. Ghasemi will be honored at a reception and gala on December 7, 2022, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The Keynote will be NASA Chief Scientist Katherine Calvin and the Event Co-Chair will be thyssenkrupp nucera Deputy CEO and COO Daniel Krude.

CME previously announced Mr. Ghasemi's nomination for a STEM Leadership Award in its "Outstanding Global Growth" category, citing his track record of creating financial growth and strong work cultures that support diverse STEM talent. In December 2022, CME will bestow its prestigious Lifetime Achievement award, reflecting Mr. Ghasemi's visionary leadership at Air Products and his decades-long career running highly successful companies.

"Mr. Ghasemi's record of achievements has been breathtaking in financial returns, creating an inclusive, winning team and supporting programs for diverse STEM talent. His dedication enables the next generation of STEM professionals to participate in the company's success," CME Co-Chair Ms. Ksenia Takhistova noted. "Under his visionary leadership we have seen exciting pioneering strategies in gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility at Air Products, which drive its rapid expansion," CME Co-Chair Mr. Steve Barnett stated.

"When you are in the business world for decades, a few things become crystal clear," said Mr. Ghasemi. First, the only sustainable competitive advantage a company has is the dedication and commitment of its people. Second, creating a culture where people can fully contribute―where they feel they belong and matter and their contributions are valued―is how you build an environment for everyone to thrive. And finally, when talented people come together, work together and innovate solutions to major energy and environmental challenges, they serve a higher purpose and play a significant role in making our world a better place. It is an honor to be recognized by CME, whose initiatives and STEM programs are driving these same ambitions – demonstrating to young people that they do make a difference by working in chemicals, materials and life sciences fields to help solve the challenges facing humanity."

Mr. Ghasemi became chairman, president and chief executive officer of Air Products in July 2014. He leads the company's more than 20,000 employees, whose industrial gases expertise is applied daily across dozens of industries to improve customers' sustainability and performance, and as a first-mover in hydrogen-focused megaprojects that are key to the world's energy transition.

About Seifi Ghasemi
Mr. Ghasemi is a member of The Business Council, an association of the chief executive officers of the world's most important business enterprises. In 2020, he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. In 2019 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the US-China Business Council. Mr. Ghasemi also was the recipient of the 2017 biennial International Palladium Medal from the Société de Chimie Industrielle for his distinguished contributions to the chemical industry.

Prior to joining Air Products, from 2001 to 2014 Mr. Ghasemi served as chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwood Holdings, a global leader in inorganic specialty chemicals and advanced materials. From 1997-2001, he held leadership roles at GKN, a global industrial company, including positions as director of the Main Board of GKN, plc; and chairman and chief executive officer of GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. and Hoeganes Corporation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ghasemi spent nearly 20 years with The BOC Group in positions including director of the Main Board of BOC Group, plc; president of BOC Gases Americas; and chairman and chief executive officer of BOC Process Plants Ltd. And Cryostar.

Mr. Ghasemi earned his undergraduate degree from Abadan Institute of Technology and holds an M.S. degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. He also was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Lafayette College in 2017 and an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in 2018.

About CME STEM Leadership Awards™
Established in 2012, the CME STEM Leadership Awards are the highest honors given to outstanding leaders in various sectors of society for harnessing the transformative power of chemistry to advance humanity. This award-winning event is dedicated to the advancement of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs. Past honorees include Ken Frazer (Merck), Daniel D'Aniello (Carlyle), Martin Brudermüller (BASF), Ed Breen (DowDuPont), Henry Kravis (KKR), James and Marilyn Simons (Simons Foundation), David Skorton (Smithsonian), James Green (NASA), David Cote (Honeywell), Craig Venter (HLI, Celera Genomics), Robert Langer (MIT) and Roy Vagelos (Merck).

Leaders in industry, finance, philanthropy and academia will participate in CME's STEM Leadership Awards reception and gala luncheon. Funds raised at the event will help advance exciting STEM programs including free student industry luncheons, Chemistry Festivals, and the award-winning annual CME-NASA Symposiums aimed at advancing science and technology for humanity's journey to Mars and beyond for the benefit of humanity.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About CME
With roots that date back to 1954, Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc. (CME) is a forward-looking 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating diverse STEM talent and leadership for sustainable innovation in energy, materials and life sciences. CME brings together Nobel Laureates and the leaders of industry, government, academia, philanthropy, and the public to share cutting-edge insights through exciting events and award-winning programs, such as the CME STEM Leadership Awards™ and the CME NASA Symposiums. For more information, visit www.cme-stem.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and FaceBook.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemical-marketing--economics-cme-to-honor-air-products-chairman-president-and-ceo-seifi-ghasemi-with-cme-stem-leadership-award-for-lifetime-achievement-301534418.html

SOURCE Air Products; Chemical Marketing & Economics, Inc.

