U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.31
    -2.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,892.02
    -17.57 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,385.29
    +3.99 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.14
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.68
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.18 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    -0.0049 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0960
    +0.0420 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0067 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0570
    +0.3350 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,411.33
    -99.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.44
    +5.63 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.24
    -36.87 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Chemical Sensors Market Projected to Hit USD 29.27 Billion at a CAGR of 5.52% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Surge in Use in Biomedical and Healthcare Sectors to Boost Chemical Sensors Market Growth

New York, US, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Chemical Sensors Market Analysis by Particulate Type, Technology, Vertical — Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 29.27 Billion by 2030, registering a 5.52% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

Chemical Sensors Market Overview

Due to the increased demand for quick, compact, precise, and portable diagnostic sensing equipment in the healthcare & biomedical industries, chemical sensors are in great demand. Additionally, the operating characteristics of chemical sensors have been dramatically changed by nanotechnology, which is also gaining market share quickly.

Chemical Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 29.27 Billion

CAGR From 2022 to 2030

5.52%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7582  

Drivers
Surge in Use in Biomedical and Healthcare Sectors to Boost Market Growth 
The surge in use of chemical sensors in biomedical and healthcare sectors will boost market growth over the forecast period. Due to the increased demand for quick, compact, precise, and portable diagnostic sensing equipment, chemical sensors are growing in demand both in the healthcare & biomedical sectors. Additionally, nanotechnology has drastically changed the functional characteristics of chemical sensors & is quickly capturing the market for these devices.

Fluctuating Cost of Chemical Sensors to act as Market Restraint 
The fluctuating cost of chemical sensors may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Chemical Sensors Market Segments

The chemical sensors market is bifurcated based on vertical, technology, and particulate type.

By particulate type, solid will lead the market over the forecast period.

By technology, electromechanical will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, healthcare & life sciences will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Chemical Sensors Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chemical-sensors-market-7582  

Chemical Sensors Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Spearhead Chemical Sensors Market 
The US, Canada, & Mexico make up the three segments of the North American market. In 2018, this regional market is anticipated to hold the greatest proportion of the global market for chemical sensors. The increased use of direct gasoline injection & turbocharged engines especially in the automobile sector is largely responsible for the expansion of the market in North America. Additionally, the region's high market player concentration and accessibility to highly skilled technical expertise both contribute to the industry's growth. The soaring vehicle production, expanding research efforts, the creation of new products, and the push to lower pollution levels in the near future will all drive the need for chemical sensors in North America.

During the projection period, the region is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR. The rise in disposable income & urbanization in these nations are the main causes of this. The expanding automotive industry and rising pollution levels are credited with driving the market expansion in these areas. For instance, the automotive sector heavily relies on chemical sensors for gasoline direct injection & turbocharged engines, which is predicted to fuel demand for these devices over the projection period. Additionally, rising demand for ammonia and nitrogen oxide sensors in the chemical sector is anticipated to support expansion of the North America market.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Chemical Sensors Market 
The demand for chemical sensors is being driven by the alarming levels of pollution in China, India, & other Asia-Pacific nations. Chemical sensors are in great demand in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to affordable prices, adaptable applications, and quick technological advancements. Due to the growing use of chemical sensors in industrial safety operations & environmental monitoring programs, the market forecast for chemical sensors appears positive. The APAC market is driven by the surging use of chemical sensors in industries like oil & gas, food & beverage production, and industrial applications. Throughout the forecast period, growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific area. Asia Pacific nations frequently make investments in the oil & gas industry.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/7582  

To address the energy needs of nations like India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, & others, new plants are being built. Chemical sensors are needed in the oil and gas industry to detect leaks, monitor confined spaces, and other things, thus the building of the new plants will raise demand for them. As a result, the APAC region is anticipated to experience growth in the worldwide chemical sensor market over the forecast period. The market will expand steadily in Asia-Pacific due to the region's fast industrialization and expanding healthcare and automotive industries. Market expansion is propelled by the advent of the biological sensors especially for healthcare applications. Due to the rapidly expanding healthcare industry, China & India are the market leaders in Asia for chemical sensors.

The market for chemical sensors is anticipated to have a bright future in the years to come because to the expanding healthcare industry. Additionally, the region's growth is being fueled by Indian regulations that are being developed on the usage of sensors especially in the chemical industry. The Chinese government has enacted a number of laws to combat the nation's rising emissions, which has encouraged greater installation of chemical sensors throughout sectors.

COVID-19 Analysis 
The COVID-19 epidemic has halted the expansion of many industries, including the auto industry, the oil and gas industry, and others. The oil and gas industry uses chemical-based sensors the most frequently. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous ongoing and future projects in the oil and gas industry are experiencing difficulties with project planning and execution, which has reduced the industry's contribution.

Aside from the automotive & oil and gas industries, several other global industries have had production halts, including the chemical and mining industries. The need for the chemical-based sensors is predicted to decline as a result, which would hurt the market share of chemical sensors.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7582

Chemical Sensors Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Chemical Sensors Market Covered are:

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • Emerson Electric Co. (US)

  • Denso Corporation (Japan)

  • Nova Biochemical Corp. (US)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

  • AMETEK Inc. (US)

  • Alpha MOS (France)

  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (US)

  • Halma PLC (UK)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Related Reports:

Terminal Management System Industry, By Component, By Project, By Vertical - Forecast 2027

Position Sensor Market Share, By Contact Type, By Output, By Type, By Industry - Forecast 2027

Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market Growth, By Specification, By Application and By Region- Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Verizon Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Over the past year, many higher-growth stocks tumbled as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors toward more conservative investments. As that market malaise drags on, investors should focus on resilient dividend stocks instead of speculative growth plays. Faced with all these challenges, many investors might consider taking a closer look at the telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings

    These companies have raised their payouts to shareholders throughout multiple recessions, military conflicts, and a global pandemic.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond Stock Surges On Loan Deal Report Following Cohen Exit

    The Wall Street Journal reports that Bed, Bath & Beyond has secured a loan deal after burning through $500 million over its fiscal first quarter.

  • Should You Buy This Growth Stock Following a Major Approval?

    The past three years have been a southbound roller coaster for Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The small-cap biotech encountered a series of headwinds, losing 90% of its value. Should investors consider purchasing shares of this beaten-down biotech stock now?

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Intel's dividend looks safe, says one Wall Street analyst.

  • Peloton stock rockets amid plans to sell bikes through Amazon

    Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. were shooting more than 8% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the company reached an agreement to sell equipment and other products through Amazon.com Inc.

  • Investors see no Fed pivot, brace for hawkish Powell message in Jackson Hole

    Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation, and expect its chair Jerome Powell at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming this week to deliver an aggressive tightening message and dash hopes for a rate cut next year. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming retreat comes after investors last week viewed the transcripts from the Fed's July meeting as leaning dovish and as a green light to put some risk back on the table. The stock market initially held up and bond yields were steady, before markets re-considered that interpretation.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Paylocity Holding, PayPal and Model N

    Paylocity Holding, PayPal and Model N have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla Stock Splits 3-For-1: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla stock, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop, Shopify have announced or carried out splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]