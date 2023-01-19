U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Chemical Surface Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Platform Specialty Products, Atotech Deutschland, Nippon Paint, Nihon Parkerizing & NOF

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Surface Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemcial surface treatment market is expected to grow from $12.59 billion in 2021 to $13.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.64%. The chemical surface treatment market is expected to grow to $17.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the chemical surface treatment market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the chemical surface treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising automotive industry is expected to propel the chemical surface treatment market. The growing economy and rising standard of living have changed the purchasing power. While the economic effect of COVID-19 has disrupted the way we live and move around the world, a new way of living is expected to emerge. With social distancing being the best line of defense against Covid-19, there is a sudden increased demand for personal mobility worldwide.

Furthermore, climate warming and aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions are driving the global shift to emissions-free motoring. These adoptions also lead to increased production of EV and hybrid vehicles, a change from petroleum products to more locally produced power vehicles. Such a surge in automotive demand has led to increased production and the need for chemical surface treatment to protect the material from corrosion and/or improve its in-use properties.

For instance, In April 2022, In a report published by European Automobile Manufacturers Association, In 2021, 79.1 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, a 1.3% increase over 2020. Additionally, according to the Global EV Outlook 2021, consumers spent USD 120 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2020, a 50% increase over 2019. Therefore, the rising automotive industry will drive the chemical surface treatment market.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the chemical surface treatment market. The advanced surface coating treatment helps to protect against wear-prone applications. They are intended to be wear-resistant, reduce friction, and protect against caustic/acidic materials and cleaning agents to improve line efficiencies.

Major companies operating in the chemical surface treatment sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand.

For instance, In January 2022, ABB, a Switzerland-based automation company, launched low voltage flameproof motors for explosive environments. The advanced surface treatment on ABB's low voltage flameproof motors makes them resistant to even the harshest environmental conditions. The motors are built with a strong frame and integrated feet for rigidity and vibration-free operation in foot-mounted applications.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$13.55 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$17.46 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Cleaners; Plating Chemicals; Conversion Coatings; Others
2) By Base Material: Metals; Plastics; Others
3) By Application: Metals Coloring; Corrosion Inhibitors; Post Treatment; Pretreatments Cleaners; Pretreatment Conditioners; Decorative; Planting; Others
4) By End-User: Building And Construction; Transportation; Aerospace and Defense; Non-Ferrous Metal; Household Appliances


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Characteristics

3. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chemical Surface Treatment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size And Growth

6. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segmentation

7. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Chemical Surface Treatment Market

9. China Chemical Surface Treatment Market

10. India Chemical Surface Treatment Market

11. Japan Chemical Surface Treatment Market

12. Australia Chemical Surface Treatment Market

13. Indonesia Chemical Surface Treatment Market

14. South Korea Chemical Surface Treatment Market

15. Western Europe Chemical Surface Treatment Market

16. UK Chemical Surface Treatment Market

17. Germany Chemical Surface Treatment Market

18. France Chemical Surface Treatment Market

19. Eastern Europe Chemical Surface Treatment Market

20. Russia Chemical Surface Treatment Market

21. North America Chemical Surface Treatment Market

22. USA Chemical Surface Treatment Market

23. South America Chemical Surface Treatment Market

24. Brazil Chemical Surface Treatment Market

25. Middle East Chemical Surface Treatment Market

26. Africa Chemical Surface Treatment Market

27. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Chemical Surface Treatment Market

29. Chemical Surface Treatment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Platform Specialty Products Corporation

  • Atotech Deutschland GmbH

  • Nippon Paint Co Ltd.

  • Nihon Parkerizing Co Ltd.

  • NOF Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45nqdv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


