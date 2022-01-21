U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market to Record 2.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|50% of Growth to Originate from APAC|17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, Ahlers, ALFRED TALKE GmbH & Co. KG, Americold Realty Trust, BDP International Inc., DACHSER SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, and Dot Family Holdings LLC among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (general warehouse and specialized warehouse) & Application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics - Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market is expected to increase by USD 6.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.71%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 50% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Regional Market Outlook

The Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for chemical warehousing and storage in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the production and consumption of chemical products. The growing demand for commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals is expected to influence the distribution and warehousing in various emerging economies in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The high market potential due to the increasing spending power of the rising middle is one of the prime factors that attract investments from chemical warehousing and storage facilitators in the region.

To unlock more regional highlights on the Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market - Download our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights-

The Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • A.P. Moller - The company offers warehousing services for various chemical companies looking for effective storage solutions.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Driver:

The key factor driving growth in the chemical warehousing and storage market is the rise in international trade. The global demand for chemicals, specifically specialty chemicals and petrochemicals, has increased rapidly in the past few years and is mainly driven by the high consumption of the same in developing economies such as India and China. APAC is one of the leading geographies in terms of the production and consumption of chemical products due to the strong presence of chemical manufacturers and end-user industries. The rising consumer purchasing power in APAC will translate into higher affordability, which will drive the demand for chemicals in the region. The increasing trade of chemical products globally requires logistic, distribution, and warehousing services. Therefore, all these factors are contributing to the trade of various types of chemical products around the globe, which is driving the demand for chemical warehousing and storage.

  • Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Trend:

The use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics is another factor supporting the chemical warehousing and storage market share growth. A blockchain is a sequential series of information and comprises records of events that cannot be altered or tampered with. In other words, a blockchain system is a chain of cryptographically protected records. Multiple users can access or add data to the chain without being able to change or delete the information that is already present. The use of blockchain technology removes the need for a centralized authority for maintaining records, which makes all the processes in a supply chain more efficient and cost-effective. The new blockchain technology will offer more transparency in the warehouse and storage operations.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports -
Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market -The pharmaceutical warehousing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 13.30 billion, at a CAGR of 4.48% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Warehouse and Storage Market in China -The warehouse and storage market size in China will grow up to USD 17.35 billion at a CAGR of 7.01% during 2021-2025.Download a free sample now!

Chemical Warehousing And Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.82

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, Ahlers, ALFRED TALKE GmbH & Co. KG, Americold Realty Trust, BDP International Inc., DACHSER SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, and Dot Family Holdings LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemical-warehousing-and-storage-market-to-record-2-82-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-202150-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac17000-technavio-reports-301465094.html

SOURCE Technavio

