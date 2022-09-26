Chemoinformatics Market to record USD 5.19 Bn incremental growth -- North America to have significant market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Chemoinformatics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemoinformatics Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the chemoinformatics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.19 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various aspects including the number of users per hospital or clinic, on-premises vs cloud-based infrastructure preference in the healthcare industry, revenue generated by healthcare technology companies, disposable income, per capita income, healthcare budget and spending by government, among others.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing approvals of new molecules and biosimilars and the rise in digitalization in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as concerns related to data safety will challenge market growth.

The chemoinformatics market report is segmented by application (chemical analysis, drug discovery and validation, virtual screening, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the market will observe maximum growth in the chemical analysis segment during the forecast period. The rising R&D expenditure across the healthcare sector and the relatively low success rates of the promising leads as drug molecules are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, the market will observe strong growth in North America. The region will account for 36% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure increased funding for research and development initiatives, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector in the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market.



Vendor Landscape:

The global chemoinformatics market is concentrated in nature. The competition in the market is intense, which is creating pricing pressure on various global and local vendors. Leading vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring small and local players to broaden their product portfolio and capture new markets. They are also investing in R&D to enhance and upgrade their existing product portfolio and introduce innovative software with advanced technological features to have a competitive edge. Besides, the market is witnessing the entry of many new small and large players. This is expected to further intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market.

Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

Altoris

BioSolveIT GmbH

Certara Inc.

ChemAxon Ltd.

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Daylight Chemical Information Systems Inc.

EPAM Systems Inc.

Genedata AG

Modgraph Consultants Ltd.

Molinspiration Cheminformatics

Molsoft LLC

OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Scilligence Corp.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Chemoinformatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.19 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Altoris, BioSolveIT GmbH, Certara Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Danaher Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Daylight Chemical Information Systems Inc., EPAM Systems Inc., Genedata AG, Modgraph Consultants Ltd., Molinspiration Cheminformatics, Molsoft LLC, OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Scilligence Corp., and Tecan Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Chemical analysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Drug discovery and validation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Virtual screening - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

10.4 BioSolveIT GmbH

10.5 ChemAxon Ltd.

10.6 Chemical Computing Group ULC

10.7 Danaher Corp.

10.8 Dassault Systemes SE

10.9 EPAM Systems Inc.

10.10 Modgraph Consultants Ltd.

10.11 OpenEye Scientific Software Inc.

10.12 Scilligence Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

