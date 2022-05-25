U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.01
    +2.53 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,858.63
    -69.99 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,313.15
    +48.71 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.33
    +19.51 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    -22.60 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0079 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7630
    +0.0030 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4340
    +0.6050 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,555.94
    +294.17 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.43
    -13.57 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Chemonics, Decisive Capital and Extreme Tech Challenge will talk transformative tech at TC Sessions: Climate

Lauren Simonds
·4 min read

A lot of very smart people are dedicating their time, energy and a ton of money developing breakthrough technologies in the hope of building a radically different (read: sustainable) world. It’s a critical effort considering the existential threat of climate change.

But which innovations have the potential to transform industries? What lies ahead? And what will it take for big businesses, governments, philanthropists and the startup community to work together to achieve that urgent goal?

Clearly we have questions, and we’re thrilled to announce that the following seasoned investors and industry veterans will tackle these and other topics on stage at TechCrunch Sessions: Climate and The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals on June 14 in Berkeley, California.

The featured panelists for Powering the Future Through Transformative Tech, presented by Extreme Tech Challenge, include:

  • Jamey Butcher, CEO and president of Chemonics International

  • Philipp Gruener, global head of due diligence at Decisive Capital Management

  • Victoria Slivkoff, executive managing director at Extreme Tech Challenge

  • Bill Tai, angel investor, partner emeritus at CRV and cofounder of Extreme Tech Challenge

Not familiar with Extreme Tech Challenge? It’s a nonprofit that empowers startups to address global challenges. It is the world’s largest ecosystem and competition for purpose-driven technology, inspired by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Get ready for a fascinating conversation about breakthrough technologies that might shape the future. And, of course, we’ll ask this expert panel where they see the biggest opportunities.

Jamey Butcher joined Chemonics in 1998 and has served across a variety of roles and regions. Most recently, he oversaw the global health and supply chain portfolio where he led efforts to implement sustainable supply chains, improve health service delivery and scale up innovative approaches in developing countries.

Previously, Butcher served as senior vice president of Chemonics’ business units across Europe, Eurasia and Africa, and he has more than 20 years of experience as a private-sector development specialist in Eurasia, Latin America and Asia.

Philipp Gruener leads the build-up of Decisive Capital’s direct tech investment team. Experienced in venture capital and private equity, Gruener advises a diverse client portfolio including family offices, venture capital and private equity funds.​ Prior to joining Decisive, he worked at Morgan Stanley and Bain and Company.

In addition to her leadership role at Extreme Tech Challenge, Victoria Slivkoff also serves as the head of ecosystem at Walden Catalyst Ventures, a VC firm helping early-stage companies in the U.S., Europe and Israel build the next generation of category-defining businesses in deep tech, with a focus on AI and data.

Slivkoff is passionate about driving high-impact vision, strategy and operations as well as serving as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs who are developing breakthrough technologies.

In addition to cofounding Extreme Tech Challenge, Bill Tai has funded startups as a VC since 1991 — 22 of which became listed companies. Tai has served as board director of eight publicly listed companies that grew from startups he funded at their formative stages. He cofounded Treasure Data (acquired by ARM/Softbank), IPInfusion.com and iAsiaWorks (IPO via Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley) and is board chairman of Hut8 Mining.

Tai was among the first angel investors in Canva, Color Genomics, Class.com, Dapper Labs, Safety Culture, Tweetdeck/Twitter and Zoom Video, where he was the first committed backer.

Don’t miss this exciting discussion about the transformative power of tech, how it can reshape our planet for the better and the opportunities that exist in building a sustainable tomorrow.

TC Sessions: Climate takes place in person on June 14 at UC Berkley's Zellerbach Hall with an online event on June 16. Literally hundreds of leading climate tech founders, investors and scientists will be in the house. Join them: Buy your ticket today and take advantage of our Memorial Day 2-for-1 sale happening now.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-2630e5f45a7134273745f74bbfdcbf94' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Costco's in a Bind, but Here's Why It Could Be Cut Loose

    Retail stalwarts like Walmart and Target reported significant drops in profitability due to increased costs on freight, labor, and supply-chain disruption. Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reports in the coming days, and investors seemingly are pricing in bad news; the stock is down more than 20% over the past month. Costco is likely to talk about significant cost increases throughout its business when it reports earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Lost Among the Stock Splits: 1 Unstoppable Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Stock splits might get investors excited, but here's a stock that's a big winner without one.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) were jumping today as the struggling department store chain took the next step in selling itself, with some potential offers reportedly ranging up to $62 a share. Reuters reported this morning that many of the potential bidders were considering lowering their buyout offer price given market conditions amid the pullback in retail stocks last week and the broad market this year. Among the bidders are Sycamore Partners, Franchise Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management (the mall REITs that took over JCPenney), and Acacia Research, which had offered $64/share for Kohl's back in January, though that offer was rejected.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Stocks edge higher as investors await Fed minutes

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are trading ahead of the release of FOMC minutes from the Fed’s May meeting.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 28% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 17% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, like those under $10, which offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential. However, in evaluati

  • Wall Street Says This Software Name Is Set to Double

    Stocks for cloud-computing companies, which sell software and services linked to remote data centers via the internet, have experienced a horrible start to 2022. While the Nasdaq Composite Index is down nearly 30% year to date, many cloud stocks have fallen much lower. The company provides cloud-based enterprise data warehouse (EDW) services to its customers.

  • Better Tech Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. Cisco

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are generally regarded as conservative income investments rather than high-growth plays. AT&T still pays a forward dividend yield of 5.4% following its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and Cisco pays a forward yield of 3.5%. Should investors buy either of these blue chip tech stocks as defensive plays against inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds?

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global. If you want to see more stocks that were sold recently, click 5 Stocks to Sell According to Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global. In April 2022, Chase Coleman’s flagship fund at Tiger Global posted a decline of 15%, which pushes the […]

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • 2 Dividend Kings That Are Soundly Beating the Market in 2022

    Dividend stocks can be a great place to start looking. A couple of Dividend Kings that have been doing particularly well this year are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO). AbbVie is a top healthcare stock that yields 3.7% annually, which is more than double the S&P 500 average of less than 1.4%.

  • What Palantir's Stock-Based Compensation Means For You

    Data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been one of the most interesting stocks on Wall Street since it went public due to its mysterious nature, ties to the U.S government, and eccentric CEO Alex Karp. Stock-based compensation is common practice for technology companies like Palantir, and there's often a surge of it when these companies first go public. Palantir has given employees more than $700 million in stock over the past year alone.

  • Is Sundial Growers Planning Another Acquisition?

    The cannabis industry is ripe for more mergers and acquisitions to take place. One company that has been aggressive of late in using acquisitions to strengthen its financials is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). On March 31, Sundial announced the closing of its acquisition of Alcanna.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 77x Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) may be sending very bearish signals at the...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course on Electric-Vehicle Titan Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood also bought shares of her flagship fund's No. 3 holding and shares of a cryptocurrency exchange.

  • 3 Unloved Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates and tightens monetary policy to try and fight inflation, high growth but richly valued tech stocks have fallen out of favor among investors. Three that look like especially good buys right now are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT). Let's find out a bit more about these three apparently unloved tech stocks.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Technology stocks have been down in the dumps in 2022 -- evident from the 31.7% decline in the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index so far -- which means that there is a terrific opportunity for investors to buy some top companies on the cheap right now. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are two tech stocks that are available at attractive valuations right now following their horrid performance on the market this year. Micron Technology stock has shot up roughly 1,100% over the past decade, driven by healthy growth in the company's revenue, margins, and earnings.