Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 759.79 million | Growing Cancer Population Driving the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market will be driven by factors such as the growing cancer population. Cancer is the second leading cause of death and the most prevalent disease in the world. Carcinoma, melanoma, leukemia, sarcoma, and lymphoma are some of the major types of cancer. Some of the treatments for cancer include the use of chemotherapeutic agents, which can cause major side effects such as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Therefore, the increasing cancer population is expected to drive market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market by Therapy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 759.79 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market report covers the following areas:

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Market Challenge

Growing popularity of alternate therapies for the treatment of cancer in developed countries will challenge the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the development of biologic therapies that are more specific than traditional chemotherapy drugs. Moreover, chemotherapy drugs are associated with various side effects. Hence, researchers are extensively conducting R&D activities to develop new treatments.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Therapy

Geography

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating Therapy Segments

The serotonin receptor antagonists segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. 5-HT3 receptor blockers help in the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. These drugs block the binding of serotonin to its receptor, thus stopping the transmission of vomit-stimulating signals to the center in the brain that triggers vomiting.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market vendors

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 759.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Therapy

5.3 Serotonin receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 NK1 receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

10.4 Cipla Inc.

10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.8 Heron Therapeutics Inc.

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.10 Mylan NV

10.11 Novartis AG

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

