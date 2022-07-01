Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 759.79 million | Growing Cancer Population Driving the Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market will be driven by factors such as the growing cancer population. Cancer is the second leading cause of death and the most prevalent disease in the world. Carcinoma, melanoma, leukemia, sarcoma, and lymphoma are some of the major types of cancer. Some of the treatments for cancer include the use of chemotherapeutic agents, which can cause major side effects such as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Therefore, the increasing cancer population is expected to drive market growth.
The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 759.79 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to the market
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Scope
The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market report covers the following areas:
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market trends
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market industry analysis
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Market Challenge
Growing popularity of alternate therapies for the treatment of cancer in developed countries will challenge the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on the development of biologic therapies that are more specific than traditional chemotherapy drugs. Moreover, chemotherapy drugs are associated with various side effects. Hence, researchers are extensively conducting R&D activities to develop new treatments.
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
Therapy
Geography
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating Therapy Segments
The serotonin receptor antagonists segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. 5-HT3 receptor blockers help in the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. These drugs block the binding of serotonin to its receptor, thus stopping the transmission of vomit-stimulating signals to the center in the brain that triggers vomiting.
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market vendors
Related Reports:
Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cancer Biologics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 759.79 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.85
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Heron Therapeutics Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Therapy
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Therapy
5.3 Serotonin receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 NK1 receptor antagonists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
10.4 Cipla Inc.
10.5 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10.8 Heron Therapeutics Inc.
10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.10 Mylan NV
10.11 Novartis AG
10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemotherapy-induced-nausea-and-vomiting-drugs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-759-79-million--growing-cancer-population-driving-the-market-growth--technavio-301578769.html
SOURCE Technavio