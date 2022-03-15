U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,858.00
    -86.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,046.50
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.30
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.93
    -6.08 (-5.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.20
    -28.60 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.38 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    +2.15 (+6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3037
    +0.0033 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9510
    -0.2310 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,620.00
    -454.44 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.26
    +2.08 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.84
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Market to Cross $1.52 Billion by 2030 - What Are the Most Investment-Attractive Products, Segments, Applications, and Areas?

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market
Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market, By Therapy, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market held a market value of USD 967.73 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,521.92 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.16% over the projected period.

Increasing awareness coupled with the increasing emerging therapies are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of cancer around the globe is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Also, high prevalence of CIPN is also estimated to boost the market growth. The prevalence of CIPN varies by agent, with rates ranging from 19% to more than 85%. Platinum-based medicines (70-100%), taxanes (11-87%), thalidomide and its analogues (20-60%), and ixabepilone (60-65%) have the highest reported rates.

Despite the driving factors, no standard assessment and current therapy limitations are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The overall impact of COVID-19 is neutral as the after effects of chemotherapy can be very severe and adoption of telehealth solutions made it possible for patients to consult their doctors and start their treatment.

High prevalence of cancer around the globe

Prevalence of cancer is rising worldwide, which is also leading to rising cases of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of 2020, around 1,806,590 new cancer cases were estimated to be diagnosed in the United States.

Moreover, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2021, about 1.9 million cancer cases were expected to be diagnosed and 608,570 people were expected to die in the United States. These growing number of cancer cases are leading to rising adoption of various treatment options for cancer. These treatment options include chemotherapy as well, which might lead to CIPN, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market is segmented based on therapy and region.

By Therapy

  • Medications

  • Surgery

  • Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

  • Others

The medications segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.45% and also the largest market share of over 55% in 2021 owing to the growing preference of medications for CIPN treatment as compared to the other therapy options. The surgery segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 150 million by 2025 owing to various technological advancements.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 42%, amounting to around USD 2,834.8 million owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. Within the North American region, the U.S. accounted for a market size of USD 544.15 million in 2021 owing to the growing prevalence of CIPN.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.7% owing to the growing R&D activities in the region and presence of various market players in the region. Within Asia Pacific, Japan witnessed a growth rate of around 6.47% over the projected period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Europe region also witnessed significant growth owing to increasing awareness regarding CIPN. Within Europe, Germany accounted for a market size of USD 116.20 million and UK accounted for around USD 98.26 million in 2021. Germany witnessed the highest CIPN incident population of 165,095 cases, followed by the UK, with around 120,624 cases. Also, Spain witnessed a growth rate of around 5.75% over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the country. However, Spain witnessed the least the CIPN incident population of around 73,071 cases.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG, among others. The cumulative market share of the four major players is close to 35%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. signed a licensing agreement with RaQualia Pharma Inc. for the latter's novel sodium channel blocker. The drug is used for the treatment of chronic pain.

The market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • 7MM Prevalent Population of CIPN; Disease Background and Overview- Sign & Symptoms, Pathophysiology, Risk Factors, Diagnosis

  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis for CIPN

  • Country Wise Epidemiology of Cancer Pain: United States Epidemiology- Prevalence Cases of CIPN in the U.S., Gender Specific CIPN Prevalence, Age-Specific CIPN Prevalence; EU5 Epidemiology (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, & the UK); Japan Epidemiology

  • Current Treatment Practices: Clinical Practice Guideline-Treatment of CIPN; Patient Journey

  • Marketed Drugs: Olesoxime (TRO19622)-MedImmune/Abbott Laboratories Inc.-Product Description, Regulatory Milestones, Developmental Activities, Pivotal Clinical Trials; Calmangafodipir-Egetis Therapeutics/Solasia Pharma K.K.; Pregabalin-Pfizer's

  • Emerging Drugs: Tetrodotoxin (TTX)-Wex Pharmaceuticals-Product Description, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials Information, Safety & Efficacy, Product Profile; Thrombomodulin alfa-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals; Sodium Selenite Pentahydrate-Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Memantine-Mendel AI; Nicotinamide Riboside-ChromaDex, Inc.

The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market
Chapter 4. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview
Chapter 5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
Chapter 6. Current Treatment Practices
Chapter 7. Unmet Needs
Chapter 8. KOL's Views: Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy
Chapter 9. Case Reports
Chapter 10. Marketed Products
Chapter 11. Emerging Therapies
Chapter 12. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: Market Analysis
Chapter 13. Market Size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by Country
Chapter 14. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oi9tpo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bum

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Oil Extends Slump Below $100 With Retreat Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The heat is coming out of the oil market, and fast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullWest Texas Intermediate oil futures have shed around 20% since closing at the highest since 20

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • XPeng Stock Is Crashing Today: Is It a Buy?

    Chinese stocks suffered their worst single-day sell-off since 2008 on Monday, and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) stock is seeing a dramatic pullback. The China-based electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down roughly 13.9% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. With today's sell-off, XPeng now has a market capitalization of roughly $17 billion and is valued at approximately 2.7 times this year's expected sales.