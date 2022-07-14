Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market 2028: Emerging Markets in Developing Countries Present Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is expected to grow from US$ 813.48 million in 2021 to US$ 1,174.26 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.



The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market growth. The market growth is attributed to a rise in demand for cancer drugs and the use of chemotherapy in earlier stages. However, a lack of awareness regarding the symptoms of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy limits the market growth.



Peripheral neuropathy is indicated by symptoms that result from damage to the peripheral nerves. These nerves carry sensations, and control arm and leg movements as well as bladder and intestine functions. Chemotherapy and other medications used to treat cancer can cause peripheral neuropathy, which is termed as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.



Spending on anticancer drugs is one of the most important factors incurring excess costs in healthcare. Both, chemotherapy and targeted therapy significantly improve the chances of survival among cancer patients, along with improving their quality of life. These therapies may result in the complete remission of a tumor.

Owing to these benefits, the demand for chemotherapy has surged globally with the rising burden of cancer. A study published recently in Lancet Oncology states that the number of patients requiring chemotherapy will increase by 53% from 980,000 to 15 million worldwide from 2018 to 2040.

Advanced cancer treatments further improve patient survival and increase the number of patients requiring long-term outpatient chemotherapy. More exposure to chemotherapy may result in a greater number of CIPN cases, thereby deriving the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market growth.



Based on drug class, the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into steroids, anti-seizure, narcotics, and anti-depressants. In 2021, the steroids segment held the largest share of the market. However, the anti-seizure segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on distribution channel, the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market - Market Landscape



5. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.1.2 Increasing Preference for Chemotherapy

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Consolidated Guidelines for Chemotherapy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Clinical Trails for Chemotherapeutic Drugs

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market- Global Analysis

7. Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Drug Class



8. Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Distribution Channel



9. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market



11. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market- Industry Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

Novaremed

Makscientific, LLC

Wex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sova Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Kineta, Inc.

Aptinyx Inc.

Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Winsantor, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zzzvy

