Chemours announces new CEO after audit alleges 3 executive members violated ethics

Wilmington-based Chemours, chemical company and DuPont spinoff, has announced a new chief executive officer after three top executive officers were placed on leave in February.

Denise Dignam, previously the interim CEO, had her position made permanent, effective immediately on Friday. Now, she will serve as both the CEO and president.

This comes after three executives — President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Newman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock and Vice President and Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Camela Wisel — were placed on administrative leave, a decision made by the board of directors. Digham was then named the interim CEO.

Following the move, an internal audit was done by a committee, which determined that the three members of senior management violated ethical requirements in relation to disclosure.

According to the committee, "these individuals engaged in these efforts in part to meet free cash flow targets that the Company had communicated publicly, and which also would be part of a key metric for determining incentive compensation applicable to executive officers."

Newman, Lock and Wisel are still on leave, pending the completion of the internal review by the committee and outside counsel.

According to the company, Digham has been with Chemours since 2015 and has over 35 years of chemical industry experience.

In the press release, Dawn Farrell, chair of the board of Chemours, said Digham “has the full support of the Board, and we are pleased to have an experienced and capable executive who is so highly regarded inside and outside Chemours."

The interim chief financial officer, Matthew S. Abbott, who took the role after the members were placed on administrative leave, will continue in the position until a permanent person is found.

