Chemours Appoints Sandra Phillips Rogers to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, today announced the appointment of Sandra Phillips Rogers to its board of directors.

The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal &amp; Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The Chemours Company)
"We are very impressed with Sandra's background and experience, especially her demonstrated leadership of both the legal and diversity efforts within a global organization," said Mark Vergnano, chairman of the board of directors at Chemours. "We welcome her to our board and look forward to her contributions in the next chapter of Chemours."

Sandra Phillips Rogers, 55, currently serves as group vice president, chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). In January of 2019, Ms. Rogers also took on the role of chief diversity officer (CDO) and oversight responsibility for Social Innovation, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs and Compliance and Audit Office. Previously, Ms. Rogers was vice president and deputy general counsel, Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), U.S.A., Inc. and prior to joining Toyota in June 2012, Ms. Rogers was a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. She also previously served as senior vice president, associate general counsel and chief litigation counsel at Pfizer Inc., and was managing partner of the Houston office of Shook, Hardy & Bacon.

Ms. Rogers holds both a Bachelor of Journalism and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She serves on the board of directors for MSA Safety Inc. and the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, in addition to being a trustee of the University of Texas Law School Foundation.

"As the chief legal officer and chief diversity officer of Toyota Motor North America, Sandra brings a wealth of experience which can help us immensely as we continue living our commitment to being a different kind of chemistry company," said Mark Newman, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "We're excited to add Sandra to our board, and look forward to leveraging her leadership, deep knowledge and unique skill set to help take our company to new heights."

Ms. Roger's appointment is effective October 1, 2021. She joins a ten-member board of directors that is now composed of forty percent women.

About The Chemours Company
The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is unknown and to date has included extreme volatility in financial and commodity markets, a significant slowdown in economic activity, and increased predictions of a global recession. The public and private sector response has led to significant restrictions on travel, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and a general reduction in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to limit travel of employees to our business units domestically and internationally, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel, significantly reduce the demand for our products, hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS
Jonathan Lock
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
+1.302.773.2263
investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA
Cassie Olszewski
Media Relations and Financial Communications Manager
+1.302.219.7140
 media@chemours.com

