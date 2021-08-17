U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.67
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5990
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,813.03
    -1,107.10 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

The Chemours Company Announces Early Tender Results of Conditional Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of its 7.000% Senior Notes Maturing in 2025 and Receipt of Requisite Consents

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2021 (the "Early Tender Deadline") of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

In connection with the Tender Offer, Chemours also announced the results as of the Early Tender Deadline of its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consents") from holders of the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to the proposed amendments to the indenture, dated as of May 12, 2015 (the "Base Indenture"), as supplemented by the second supplemental indenture (the "Second Supplemental Indenture"), dated May 12, 2015, which governs the Notes (the Second Supplemental Indenture, together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture"), providing for the shortening of the minimum notice periods under the Indenture for the optional redemption of the Notes by Chemours (the "Proposed Amendments").

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 4, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement").

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (the "Early Tender Notes"), as well as the percent of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding constituting Early Tender Notes, is set forth in the columns entitled "Aggregate Principal Amount of Early Tender Notes" and "Percent of Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered," respectively, in the table below. The consideration being offered for any such Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation is also set forth in the table below:

CUSIP / ISIN

Outstanding Principal Amount

Title of
Notes

Aggregate Principal Amount of Early Tender Notes

Percent of Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered

Early Tender Payment(1)(2)

Tender Offer Consideration(1)(3)

Total Consideration (1)(3)

Registered Notes:
CUSIP: 163851AD0
ISIN: US163851AD01

$750,000,000

7.000%
Senior

Notes
due

May 15,
2025

$462,076,000

61.61%

$30.00

$995.00

$1,025.00


(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase.

(2) Included in the Total Consideration for Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase.

(3) Does not include accrued and unpaid interest that will be paid on the Early Tender Notes accepted for purchase.

The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at Midnight, New York City time, at the end of August 31, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Chemours (the "Expiration Date"). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Date will be valid. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, holders of the Early Tender Notes will receive the Total Consideration set forth in the table above, which includes the Early Tender Payment set forth in the table above. Holders of Notes tendering their Notes after the Early Tender Deadline and prior to the Expiration Date will only be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above, which is the Total Consideration less the Early Tender Payment.

The Early Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement) for the Early Tender Notes is expected to be on August 18, 2021. Any Notes validly tendered and related consents validly delivered after the Early Tender Deadline may not be withdrawn or revoked, except as required by law. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, Chemours expects to accept for purchase any remaining Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date promptly following the Expiration Date on the Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement), which is expected to occur two business days following the Expiration Date, or as promptly as practicable thereafter.

In addition, holders of all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to such Notes to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, as applicable.

Chemours' obligations to accept Notes and Consents on the Early Settlement Date or the Final Settlement Date, as applicable, are subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, including, among others, Chemours consummating the New Debt Financing (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement) on terms satisfactory to it, and having funds available therefrom that will allow it to purchase the Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

In addition, because Chemours received Consents in respect of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding (excluding Notes held by Chemours or its affiliates) (the "Requisite Consents") as of the Early Tender Deadline, Chemours expects to execute and deliver a supplemental indenture to the Indenture giving effect to the Proposed Amendments promptly after accepting for purchase the Early Tender Notes on the Early Settlement Date. The Proposed Amendments are expected to become operative on the Early Settlement Date, after which Chemours intends to issue a notice of redemption to redeem all of the Notes not purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation on the Early Settlement Date.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the Indenture or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is the dealer manager and solicitation agent (the "Dealer Manager") in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation. Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been retained to serve as both the depositary and the information agent (the "Depositary and Information Agent") for the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Dealer Manager at (800) 558-3745 (Toll Free) or (212) 723-6106. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement and other related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at contact@gbsc-usa.com (email), (866) 470-3800 (U.S. Toll-Free), (212) 430-3774 (Banks and Brokers) or at https://www.gbsc-usa.com/Chemours/ (website).

None of Chemours, its board of directors, the Dealer Manager, the Depositary and Information Agent, the Trustee under the Indenture, the Paying Agent under the Indenture or the Registrar and Transfer Agent under the Indenture or any of Chemours' affiliates, makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are made only by the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on behalf of Chemours by the Dealer Manager or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About The Chemours Company
The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. Chemours has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, the terms and timing for completion of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation, including the acceptance for purchase of any Notes validly tendered and any related Consents validly delivered, the expected Early Tender Deadline, Expiration Date and Settlement Dates thereof, and the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation and statements regarding the terms or timing of the New Debt Financing and the redemption of the Notes, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, conditions in financial markets and investor response to Chemours' Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation and inadequate investor response on adequate terms to the New Debt Financing intended to satisfy the condition to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is unknown and to date has included extreme volatility in financial and commodity markets, a significant slowdown in economic activity, and increased predictions of a global recession. The public and private sector response has led to significant restrictions on travel, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and a general reduction in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may continue to limit travel of employees to our business units domestically and internationally, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel, significantly reduce the demand for our products, hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal &amp; Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The Chemours Company)
The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The Chemours Company)

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Jonathan Lock
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
+1.302.773.2263
investors@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA
Cassie Olszewski
Media Relations and Financial Communications Manager
+1.302.219.7140
media@chemours.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chemours-company-announces-early-tender-results-of-conditional-cash-tender-offer-and-consent-solicitation-for-any-and-all-of-its-7-000-senior-notes-maturing-in-2025-and-receipt-of-requisite-consents-301357453.html

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Are Soaring on a Down Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market was down at midday on Tuesday as investors seemed to react negatively to mixed data from the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 43 points to 4,437, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had declined 192 points to 14,602. Shareholders in both Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were pleased with the results their respective companies announced.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after S&P 500's worst day in a month

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening to extend declines after a steep drop earlier in the day, after a weaker-than-expected print on U.S. retail sales called into question the strength of the ongoing economic recovery.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Workhorse, Plug Power Or FuelCell?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

  • Option Traders Eye Bull Put Spread For Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings

    Option traders might consider a bull put spread for Nvidia stock in anticipation of a strong earnings report.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.