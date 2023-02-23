The Chemours Company Recognizes Rockwell Automation in Its 2022 Responsible Supplier Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been recognized in Chemours' third annual Responsible Supplier Awards. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. Rockwell was recognized for achieving the biggest improvement in its EcoVadis sustainability assessment overall score compared to 2021 in the Indirect Materials category.

"Sustainability is a key strategic imperative for Rockwell Automation, and we are honored to be recognized by Chemours for the progress we are making in this important area," said Rockwell's Tom O'Reilly, vice president of Sustainability.

The Chemours Responsible Supplier Awards acknowledge the companies that have distinguished themselves by driving quality, innovation, and sustainability improvements in Chemours' supply chain. Recipients are selected from among more than 10,000 suppliers around the world.

"As a trusted supplier for more than 30 years, Rockwell Automation has made significant progress on its EcoVadis scorecard, earning a coveted 2022 Chemours Responsible Supplier Award for sustainability. We appreciate the quality of service, responsiveness, and commitment to improving sustainability which aligns with Chemours' 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment. Rockwell has become more flexible to adapt to the needs of Chemours and adjust to the demands of our operations. They also have gone above and beyond in light of the challenges faced in 2022," stated Tim Duprey, procurement category manager - Rotating, Electrical and Control Equipment at Chemours.

Read the Chemours press release.

Rockwell Automation recently published its 2022 Sustainability Report. Learn more about how this provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions is helping to enable sustainability for manufacturers worldwide. Read the report.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Story continues

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

Rockwell Automation, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740527/The-Chemours-Company-Recognizes-Rockwell-Automation-in-Its-2022-Responsible-Supplier-Awards



