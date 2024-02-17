Chemours' (NYSE:CC) Dividend Will Be $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield will be 3.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Chemours' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, Chemours is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 29%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Chemours Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 30% per annum over that time. Chemours has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Chemours' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Chemours make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chemours that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

