Chemring Group's (LON:CHG) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.046

The board of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.046 on the 12th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.1%.

Chemring Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Chemring Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 76.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.095 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.069. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Chemring Group has grown earnings per share at 38% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Chemring Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Chemring Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Chemring Group analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Chemring Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

