Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.05 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.60 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock has a trailing yield of around 6.8% on the current share price of CA$8.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund paying out a modest 31% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's dividend payments per share have declined at 6.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund? Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

