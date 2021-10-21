Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.6 million, or $1.42 per Share
ELMIRA, N.Y, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $1.42 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $5.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.
"I am pleased to report another strong quarter of financial results for Chemung Financial Corporation, with earnings per share of $1.42,” said Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO. “Our company’s continued organic growth in core deposits, loans, and interest-earning assets contributed to these positive third quarter results, along with significant contributions from our Wealth Management Group and CFS Group, Inc. Additionally, the strength of our balance sheet continues to position us well for the future, and we are encouraged by the recent trend of decreasing non-performing loan balances,” Tomson added.
Third Quarter Highlights1:
Deposits1 increased $136.0 million, or 6.7%.
Non-performing loans decreased from $8.6 million as of June 30, 2021 to $8.4 million as of September 30, 2021, representing 0.56% of total loans.
Book Value per share increased 1.0% from $43.57 per share as of June 30, 2021, to $44.00 per share as of September 30, 2021.
Tangible Book Value2 per share increased 1.1% from $38.90 per share as of June 30, 2021, to $39.34 per share as of September 30, 2021.
Dividends declared during the quarter were $0.31 per share.
1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated as of September 30, 2021 versus December 31, 2020.
2 See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, included within.
3rd Quarter 2021 vs 3rd Quarter 2020
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $16.8 million compared to $15.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.9 million, or 6.1%, due primarily to an increase of $1.2 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, offset by decreases of $0.2 million in interest income on loans, including fees, and $0.1 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits.
The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities was due primarily to an increase in average invested balances of $379.8 million and the one-time recognition of $0.5 million related to a prepayment penalty on a mortgage- backed security investment. The decrease in interest income on loans, including fees was due primarily to a decrease in average balances on consumer and commercial loans and decreases in the consumer and mortgage loan portfolios average yield due to a decrease in interest rates. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due primarily to the drop in interest rates on overnight deposits with the average yield on interest-earning deposits declining from 0.31% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.17% in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $41.9 million in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in the prior year.
Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.88% for the third quarter 2021, compared to 3.20% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $341.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 35 basis points to 3.02%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased five basis points to 0.22%, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million, or 11.8%. The increase in the current quarter was due primarily to increases of $0.3 million in wealth management group fee income, $0.2 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, $0.1 million in service charges on deposit accounts, $0.2 million in CFS Group revenue primarily due to increased business, and a $0.1 million gain on the sale of real estate property associated with a branch closure in 2019. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans sold into the secondary market, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributed to new business relationships and an increase in the market value of total assets under management or administration. The increase in interchange revenue from debit card transactions in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in consumer spending when compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in NSF and overdraft fees when compared to the same period in the prior year.
Non-Interest Expense:
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million compared to $13.4 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million, or 5.5%. The increase can be mostly attributed to decreased spending in the prior year due to the worldwide pandemic, resulting in increases in most non-interest expense categories in the current quarter. Data processing expenses increased $0.4 million primarily due to investment in new initiatives during the current quarter, and a $0.2 million credit received in the same quarter of the prior year. Pension and other employee benefits increased
$0.3 million primarily due to an increase in healthcare costs when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.2 million. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 20.4% compared to 20.3% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pretax income.
3rd Quarter 2021 vs 2nd Quarter 2021
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $16.8 million compared to $16.1 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.7%, due primarily to an increase of $0.7 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, and a decrease of $0.1 million in total interest expense on deposits.
The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities can be primarily attributed to an increase in average invested balances of $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter and the one-time recognition of $0.5 million related to a prepayment penalty on a mortgage-backed security investment in the current quarter. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to decreases in average interest rates paid on interest-bearing checking, savings and money market products.
Interest income and fees from loans remained consistent when compared to the prior quarter as a $66.9 million decrease in total average loan balances was offset by a 12 basis point increase in total loan portfolio average yield due to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees. The Corporation recorded $1.2 million of PPP fees in the third quarter of 2021, of which $0.9 million represented accelerated recognition of fees related to SBA loan forgiveness of $71.6 million in loan balances. In the second quarter of 2021, $1.0 million of PPP fees were recorded, of which $0.5 million represented accelerated recognition of fees related to SBA loan forgiveness of $54.5 million in loan balances.
Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.88% in the current quarter compared to 2.76% in the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets decreased $25.1 million in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, and the average yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points from 2.90% in the prior quarter to 3.02% in the current quarter.
The Corporation continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in governmental policies during the pandemic placed stress on certain industries while other industries initially anticipated to be highly impacted by the pandemic demonstrated resilience. As a result, the Corporation continually evaluates various qualitative factors used to calculate the provision. As of September 30, 2021, a $2.4 million pandemic related provision remains as part of the allowance.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million compared to $6.5 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 8.0%. The decrease was mostly attributed to a $0.7 million one-time refund of real estate, sales tax and Mastercard incentives received in the second quarter of 2021, offset by $0.1 million of additional one-time property and sales tax refunds received in the third quarter, and an increase of $0.1 million in CFS revenue in the current quarter.
Non-Interest Expense:
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million compared to $13.9 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.8%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.2 million in salaries and wages and $0.2 million in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in marketing and advertising expense. The increase in salaries and wage expense was primarily attributed to seasonal hiring in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in data processing expenses and decrease in marketing and advertising expenses was primarily due to the timing of various projects when compared to the prior quarter.
Income Tax Expense:
Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million compared to $2.1 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.4 million in income tax expense. The effective tax rate for the current quarter decreased to 20.4% compared to 23.4% in the prior period.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans totaled $8.4 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.56% of total loans, compared to $10.0 million or 0.65% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $8.5 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans can mostly be attributed to payments received on non-performing loans across all loan portfolios. The decrease in non-performing assets can be primarily attributed to the decrease in non-performing loans.
Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Management continues to evaluate the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to the loan portfolio. As part of this analysis, management identified what it believes to be higher risk loans through a detailed analysis of industry codes. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the current pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. Based on this approach, the Corporation adjusted the COVID-19 pandemic specific provision for the third quarter of 2021. The total provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increased allocation for impaired loans and loan downgrades primarily related to two commercial real estate loans. Net charge-offs for the third and second quarters of 2021 were each $0.1 million.
The allowance for loan losses was $20.9 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses was 250.08% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 210.25% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.38% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans was 1.45% at September 30, 2021. The Corporation continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in governmental policies during the pandemic placed stress on certain industries while other industries initially anticipated to be highly impacted by the pandemic demonstrated resilience. Based upon management review of these factors, the pandemic-related portion of the allowance decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $2.4 million as of September 30, 2021. To date the Corporation has released $1.9 million and utilized $0.5 million of the pandemic related provision.
Under Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), "Temporary Relief from Troubled Debt Restructurings" loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 related modifications and therefore will not be treated as TDRs. The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) signed in December, 2020 extended the provisions of Section 4013 to January 1, 2022.
On June 17, 2020 the New York legislature passed, and Governor Cuomo signed, legislation which allows certain borrowers to extend the period of forbearance on a primary residence if financial hardship is demonstrated as a result of COVID-19. At its highest point as of May 31, 2020, total loan forbearances represented 15.77% of the Corporation's total loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2021, total loan forbearances represent 0.20% of the total loan portfolio.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications Outstanding As Of
June 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
($ in millions)
#
Total
#
Total
#
Total
Total
#
Total
#
Total
Commercial
172
Retail and
457
The above reflects the uncertain economic situation whereby the initial response by customers prompted a quick reaction to the unknown potential impact of COVID-19 on their business. Subsequently, customers may have reassessed their financial position prior to finalization of a modification, either modifying deferral requests or withdrawing the request altogether. In some cases, customers continued to make payments on modified loans.
Balance Sheet Activity
Total assets were $2.418 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.279 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of
$138.2 million, or 6.1%. The increase can be mostly attributed to an increase of $206.9 million in securities available for sale, at estimated fair value, offset by decreases of $46.8 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and $19.8 million in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, and unearned income.
The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases of $333.4 million, offset by a decrease of $109.3 million in paydowns, and a decrease in the value of the portfolio of $12.7 million due to increases in interest rates. The decrease in loans, net of deferred loan fees, can mostly be attributed to decreases of $25.4 million in commercial loans and $9.0 million in consumer loans, offset by an increase of $14.6 million in residential mortgage loans. Year to date, PPP loans contributed a net decrease of $82.8 million to the total loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 due to a total of $160.5 million of paydowns received from the SBA for loan forgiveness, offset by $77.7 million in new Phase 2 loans. The PPP loan program ended May 31, 2021 precluding further originations. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to changes in deposits, securities, and loans.
Total liabilities were $2.212 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.080 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $131.8 million, or 6.3%. The increase in total liabilities can primarily be attributed to an increase of $136.0 million, or 6.7% in deposits, offset by a decrease of $4.3 million in other liabilities. The increase in deposits was due primarily to increases of $54.7 million in consumer deposits, $48.5 million in commercial deposits, and $32.8 million in public deposits. The increase in deposits was partially attributed to the collection of stimulus checks and PPP loan disbursements. The decrease in other liabilities was due primarily to a decrease of $4.7 million in interest rate swap liabilities.
Total shareholders’ equity was $206.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $199.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $6.4 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $15.9 million increase in retained earnings, offset by a $9.5 million decrease in accumulated other income (loss). The increase in retained earnings was due primarily to net income of $20.0 million offset by $4.1 million in dividends declared. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) can mostly be attributed to a decrease in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Treasury stock increased $0.4 million primarily due to the Corporation's common stock repurchase program, offset by the impact of the issuance of shares related to the Corporation's employee benefit plans and directors' stock plans.
The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.53% at September 30, 2021 compared to 8.76% at December 31, 2020. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.69% at September 30, 2021 compared to 7.87% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share increased to $44.00 at September 30, 2021 from $42.53 at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.
Other Items
The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $2.23 billion at September 30, 2021, including $322.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $2.091 billion at December 31, 2020, including $305.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $138.0 million, or 6.60%. The increase in total assets under management or administration for the Corporation can be mostly attributed to new business relationships and an increase in the market value of the assets under management.
As previously announced on January 8, 2021, the Corporation announced that the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. Under the new repurchase program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding shares. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of September 30, 2021, a total of 26,456 shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.0 million were repurchased by the Corporation under its share repurchase program. The weighted average cost was $36.52 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was 223,544 shares at September 30, 2021. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter of 2021.
Chemung Financial COVID-19 Pandemic Update
The Corporation continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health (DOH). With the increase in positivity rates due to the Delta variant during the last quarter, the Corporation quickly reinstituted several safety measures for our employees and customers, including mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitizing requirements. At this time, while all of our offices are open for business, two are operating through drive-up windows only, due to extremely high positivity rates in the market (Bradford, PA). Additionally, we continue our efforts to assist our customer base through the Forgiveness phase of the Small Business Administration's (SBA's) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Management believes that the Corporation's liquidity position is strong. The Corporation uses a variety of resources to meet its liquidity needs. These include short term investments, cash flow from lending and investing activities, core- deposit growth and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits of $100,000 or more, FHLB advances, and other borrowings. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents balance was $61.7 million. The Corporation also maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds. Although this portfolio generates interest income for the Corporation, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and capital if the need should arise. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation's investment in securities available for sale was $761.5 million, $553.1 million of which was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $187.3 million, as of September 30, 2021. The Corporation did not experience excessive draws on available working capital lines of credit and home equity lines of credit during the third quarter 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has the Corporation experienced any significant or unusual activity related to customer reaction to the COVID-19 crisis that would create stress on the Corporation's liquidity position.
With respect to the Corporation's credit risk and lending activities, management has taken actions to identify and assess additional possible credit exposure due to the changing environment caused by the COVID-19 crisis based upon the industry types within our current loan portfolio. Lending risks, as mentioned, are being monitored by industry, based upon NAICS code, with specific attention being paid to those industries that may experience greater stress during this time.
The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact the Corporation's financial results, as well as demand for its services and products during the remainder of 2021. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures on the Corporation's future revenues, earnings results, allowance for loan losses, capital reserves, and liquidity are uncertain at this time.
Chemung Financial Corporation
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
28,859
$
27,439
$
30,602
$
29,467
$
35,327
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
32,838
29,358
126,397
79,071
114,575
Total cash and cash equivalents
61,697
56,797
156,999
108,538
149,902
Equity investments
2,933
2,856
2,718
2,542
2,291
Securities available for sale
761,531
687,594
626,195
554,611
396,300
Securities held to maturity
3,183
2,981
2,453
2,469
3,047
FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost
3,562
3,562
3,164
3,150
3,150
Total investment securities
768,276
694,137
631,812
560,230
402,497
Commercial
1,060,230
1,105,520
1,128,241
1,085,554
1,095,170
Mortgage
253,991
246,667
245,231
239,401
227,372
Consumer
202,447
205,812
207,477
211,508
215,951
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
1,516,668
1,557,999
1,580,949
1,536,463
1,538,493
Allowance for loan losses
(20,940
)
(20,676
)
(20,909
)
(20,924
)
(24,590
)
Loans, net
1,495,728
1,537,323
1,560,040
1,515,539
1,513,903
Loans held for sale
224
—
295
170
2,059
Premises and equipment, net
18,370
19,094
19,541
20,119
20,891
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,084
7,274
7,335
7,145
7,474
Goodwill
21,824
21,824
21,824
21,824
21,824
Other intangible assets, net
26
68
157
258
371
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
41,494
41,339
41,774
43,086
43,802
Total assets
$
2,417,656
$
2,380,712
$
2,442,495
$
2,279,451
$
2,165,014
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
725,181
$
674,205
$
693,785
$
620,423
$
619,412
Interest-bearing demand deposits
282,036
276,250
285,934
282,172
270,949
Money market accounts
661,049
669,953
661,132
603,583
579,574
Savings deposits
275,137
276,496
270,778
245,865
248,751
Time deposits
230,419
241,283
298,752
285,731
205,503
Total deposits
2,173,822
2,138,187
2,210,381
2,037,774
1,924,189
Advances and other debt
3,659
3,724
3,788
3,849
4,155
Operating lease liabilities
7,227
7,409
7,462
7,264
7,584
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
26,809
27,415
26,080
30,865
32,081
Total liabilities
2,211,517
2,176,735
2,247,711
2,079,752
1,968,009
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
53
53
53
53
53
Additional-paid-in capital
47,203
47,081
47,025
46,764
46,892
Retained earnings
183,873
178,673
173,325
168,006
163,987
Treasury stock, at cost
(17,924
)
(17,972
)
(17,867
)
(17,525
)
(15,569
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(7,066
)
(3,858
)
(7,752
)
2,401
1,642
Total shareholders' equity
206,139
203,977
194,784
199,699
197,005
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,417,656
$
2,380,712
$
2,442,495
$
2,279,451
$
2,165,014
Period-end shares outstanding
4,685
4,681
4,682
4,695
4,746
Chemung Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Percent
September 30,
Percent
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Interest and dividend income:
Taxable securities
2,678
1,474
81.7
6,431
4,358
47.6
Tax exempt securities
265
263
0.8
792
799
(0.9
)
Interest-earning deposits
35
101
(65.3
)
131
643
(79.6
)
Total interest and dividend income
17,633
16,714
5.5
51,318
49,570
3.5
Interest expense:
Deposits
768
809
(5.1
)
2,521
2,922
(13.7
)
Borrowed funds
33
36
(8.3
)
100
126
(20.6
)
Total interest expense
801
845
(5.2
)
2,621
3,048
(14.0
)
Net interest income
16,832
15,869
6.1
48,697
46,522
4.7
Provision for loan losses
356
679
(47.6
)
(53
)
3,989
(101.3
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,476
15,190
8.5
48,750
42,533
14.6
Non-interest income:
Wealth management group fee income
2,765
2,416
14.4
8,246
6,968
18.3
Service charges on deposit accounts
856
740
15.7
2,305
2,294
0.5
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions
1,237
1,082
14.3
3,622
2,989
21.2
Change in fair value of equity investments
15
57
(73.7
)
203
(33
)
N/M
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale
242
553
(56.2
)
884
916
(3.5
)
Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned
—
6
N/M
(18
)
(71
)
(74.6
)
Income from bank owned life insurance
12
14
(14.3
)
39
147
(73.5
)
Other
843
471
79.0
2,802
1,940
44.4
Total non-interest income
5,970
5,339
11.8
18,083
15,150
19.4
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
6,259
6,088
2.8
18,058
17,678
2.1
Pension and other employee benefits
1,511
1,245
21.4
4,450
4,095
8.7
Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits
(391
)
(254
)
53.9
(1,173
)
(762
)
53.9
Net occupancy
1,432
1,454
(1.5
)
4,446
4,406
0.9
Furniture and equipment
409
538
(24.0
)
1,185
1,573
(24.7
)
Data processing
2,210
1,777
24.4
6,261
5,630
11.2
Professional services
542
453
19.6
1,531
1,313
16.6
Amortization of intangible assets
42
120
(65.0
)
232
371
(37.5
)
Marketing and advertising
162
140
15.7
572
546
4.8
Other real estate owned expense
7
53
(86.8
)
24
87
(72.4
)
FDIC insurance
356
247
44.1
1,075
726
48.1
Loan expense
196
301
(34.9
)
720
798
(9.8
)
Other
1,365
1,200
13.8
3,923
3,878
1.2
Total non-interest expense
14,100
13,362
5.5
41,304
40,339
2.4
Income before income tax expense
8,346
7,167
16.5
25,529
17,344
47.2
Income tax expense
1,700
1,456
16.8
5,558
3,315
67.7
Net income
$
6,646
$
5,711
16.4
$
19,971
$
14,029
42.4
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
1.42
$
1.19
$
4.26
$
2.90
Cash dividends declared per share
0.31
0.26
0.88
0.78
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
4,684
4,773
4,687
4,836
N/M - Not Meaningful
Chemung Financial Corporation
As of or for the Three Months Ended
As of or for the Nine Months Ended
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Interest expense
801
866
954
940
845
2,621
3,048
Net interest income
16,832
16,079
15,786
16,397
15,869
48,697
46,522
Provision (credit) for loan losses
356
(150
)
(259
)
250
679
(53
)
3,989
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
16,476
16,229
16,045
16,147
15,190
48,750
42,533
Non-interest income
5,970
6,492
5,621
5,975
5,339
18,083
15,150
Non-interest expense
14,100
13,851
13,353
15,597
13,362
41,304
40,339
Income before income tax expense
8,346
8,870
8,313
6,525
7,167
25,529
17,344
Income tax expense
1,700
2,075
1,783
1,292
1,456
5,558
3,315
Net income
$
6,646
$
6,795
$
6,530
$
5,233
$
5,711
$
19,971
$
14,029
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
1.42
$
1.45
$
1.39
$
1.11
$
1.19
$
4.26
$
2.90
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
4,684
4,683
4,691
4,702
4,773
4,687
4,836
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.09
%
1.11
%
1.12
%
0.93
%
1.08
%
1.11
%
0.95
%
Return on average equity
12.68
%
13.58
%
13.24
%
10.51
%
11.56
%
13.16
%
9.74
%
Return on average tangible equity (a)
14.16
%
15.25
%
14.88
%
11.84
%
13.03
%
14.75
%
11.03
%
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f)
61.84
%
61.37
%
62.38
%
69.72
%
63.00
%
61.85
%
65.41
%
Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b)
61.40
%
60.72
%
61.64
%
68.94
%
62.19
%
61.25
%
64.54
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.30
%
2.27
%
2.30
%
2.76
%
2.54
%
2.29
%
2.72
%
Loans to deposits
69.77
%
72.87
%
71.52
%
75.40
%
79.96
%
69.77
%
79.96
%
YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent
Yield on loans
3.84
%
3.72
%
3.81
%
3.96
%
3.91
%
3.79
%
4.10
%
Yield on investments
1.49
%
1.21
%
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.61
%
1.33
%
1.78
%
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.02
%
2.90
%
3.03
%
3.23
%
3.37
%
2.98
%
3.54
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.21
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.26
%
0.26
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
Cost of borrowings
3.56
%
3.64
%
3.51
%
3.52
%
3.54
%
3.57
%
1.44
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.26
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.24
%
0.34
%
Interest rate spread
2.80
%
2.67
%
2.77
%
2.96
%
3.10
%
2.74
%
3.20
%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
2.88
%
2.76
%
2.86
%
3.06
%
3.20
%
2.83
%
3.33
%
CAPITAL
Total equity to total assets at end of period
8.53
%
8.57
%
7.97
%
8.76
%
9.10
%
8.53
%
9.10
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)
7.69
%
7.72
%
7.14
%
7.87
%
8.16
%
7.69
%
%
Book value per share
$
44.00