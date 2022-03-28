U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Cheng-Huai Ruan, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

BELLAIRE, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheng-Huai Ruan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician for his outstanding work in the field and in recognition of his work as the Founder of the Texas Center for Lifestyle Medicine.

Cheng-Huai Ruan, MD, founded the Texas Center for Lifestyle Medicine in 2017, where he works as the chief executive officer. He is also on boards of several national organizations dedicated to the growth, implementation, and reimbursement of integrative medicine.
Additionally, he is committed to educating and empowering physicians to become more fulfilled add business savvy to take control of the currently impaired healthcare system in the United States.

Prior to this, Dr. Ruan attended Texas A&M University, where he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Immunology in 2005. Dr. Ruan next attended Ross University, where he graduated with his Medical degree in 2009. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Ruan has a variety of experiences outside of medicine, such as creating an ethical marketing company for doctors. He then co-authored a book in 2016 intending to reverse Type 2 Diabetes by utilizing food as medicine. His latest project is to help doctors become business literate through his new online platform: Integrative Practice Builder. He has worked in many other clinical and executive roles in Texas, California, and New York.

He has recently been featured on a podcast to discuss functional and lifestyle medicine. Looking to the future, Dr. Ruan hosted an online summit in October of 2021 the Physician Practice Automation Summit at https://newcptcodes.drsummits.com/.

In his spare time, Dr. Ruan enjoys outdoor activities, hiking, visual arts, and playing guitar. As of January 2022, Dr. Ruan launched an online education workshop for doctors in integrative medicine who want to scale their insurance-based medical businesses. For more information, visit www.integrativepracticebuilder.com

Contact:
Katherine Green,
516-825-5634,
pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheng-huai-ruan-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301511800.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

