U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +2.18 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -12.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3700
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,041.52
    +1,288.71 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.32
    +33.11 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

ChenMed Adds Established Community Practice to Serve More Seniors in Columbus

·2 min read

Addition of Dr. Charles Kistler's practice brings 50 years of experience providing high-quality, personalized care

COLUMBUS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has expanded its operations in Columbus with the acquisition of Charles Kistler, D.O.'s internal medicine practice, Midtowne Family Practice. Dr. Kistler's patients will be served from ChenMed's Dedicated Senior Medical Center location in the West Broad neighborhood.

Dr. James Kistler, primary care physician at Dedicated Senior Medical Center, in partnership with Ohio Health, in Columbus, Ohio.
Dr. James Kistler, primary care physician at Dedicated Senior Medical Center, in partnership with Ohio Health, in Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Kistler is a joy to work with. We look forward to serving his patients at our Dedicated West Broad medical center.

With more than 80 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

"As we acquire more primary practices in the Columbus area with Medicare Advantage panels, we will continue to increase the number of seniors to whom we provide access to our affordable, VIP-care," said Paul Hicks, M.D., chief medical officer for the Dedicated Columbus market. "Dr. Kistler is a joy to work with. He knows and loves his patients, and they love him right back. We look forward to serving them at our Dedicated West Broad medical center."

ChenMed operates three Dedicated Senior Medical Centers, in partnership with Ohio Health, in the greater Columbus area. The centers are located in the Morse Road, West Broad and Whitehall neighborhoods. Elsewhere in Ohio, there are six additional Dedicated Senior Medical Centers located in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

"I'm extremely impressed by the VIP treatment Dedicated provides seniors and by all the services that cater to patients, such as free transportation and an on-site medication dispensary," noted Dr. Kistler. "Dedicated also provides its doctors with a fantastic work-life balance, something I'm looking forward to enjoying after all the years in private practice on my own."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits and 30 to 50 percent reductions of inpatient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chenmed-adds-established-community-practice-to-serve-more-seniors-in-columbus-301378089.html

SOURCE ChenMed

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • Why Seres Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) were soaring 17.1% higher as of 3:09 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The big gain came after the company announced that it has achieved its target enrollment of 300 participants in a phase 3 study evaluating SER-109 in treating recurrent C.

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Pfizer cites 'totality' of clinical data in bid for COVID-19 booster approval

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker said the "totality" of clinical data indicates that people who are at least 16 years old and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot that it developed with BioNTech SE should get a booster after six months. In a

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • Mum who nearly died of COVID vaccine side-effects vows to let daughter have jab

    Kirsty Hext, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction.

  • Vaccines for Children Are Moving Closer. Pfizer Will Seek FDA Go-Ahead Next Month.

    An executive said the company will ask for an emergency-use authorization for children aged 5 to 11, and then seek one for those six months to five years.

  • How protected are you if you're unvaccinated but had COVID?

    For the thirteenth week in a row, Duke University Hospital reported 99-100% of its ICU beds were occupied on average each day.

  • COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

    COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, erasing months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting the vaccine — are concentrated mostly in the South. While one-time hot spots like Florida and Louisiana are improving, infection rates are soaring in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee, fueled by children now back in school, loose mask restrictions and low vaccination levels.

  • Astellas' Gene Therapy Trial Hit With Another Death, FDA Slaps Clinical Hold

    Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMF) has seen the fourth death in its experimental gene therapy trial gained through a $3 billion buyout of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. The Aspiro trial was testing AT132, gene therapy for a rare neuromuscular disease, X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM). But the trial has been hit by three deaths, leading to a clinical hold (this was lifted by the FDA late last year). After one patient reported abnormal liver function test results earlier this month, Astellas was for

  • Alaska joins Idaho in rationing health care as hospitals are packed with COVID patients, and WHO says Africa is being left behind in vaccine push

    The biggest hospital in Alaska has joined hospitals in Northern Idaho in starting to ration care, as it has become overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients driven by the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing people with other medical issues to wait for hours for treatment.

  • Unvaccinated children suffering COVID impact, Americas health agency warns

    As more adults get their COVID-19 vaccines, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination in most countries are representing a larger percentage of hospitalizations and even deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. Nine months in to this year, infections among children and adolescents in the Americas have surpassed 1.9 million cases, and they face significant health risks, the regional branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The COVID pandemic has also disrupted sexual and reproductive health services across more than half of the region's countries, helping to fuel one of the largest jumps in teenage pregnancy seen in a decade, PAHO said.

  • FDA says COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people in the U.S. from severe disease

    he Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that observational studies have had mixed findings assessing whether the efficacy for BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine is declining as a result of time or the delta variant but in general the vaccines available in the U.S. continue to protect people against severe disease and death. The FDA's

  • QAnon Followers Threaten Hospital After Outspoken COVID Denier Dies Of COVID

    Veronica Wolski was known for spreading anti-vaccine and pro-QAnon messages.

  • Recent Poor Results Have Made This Promising Cathie Wood Pick a Bargain

    Years of clinical trials, scrutinized results, and a hoped-for (but not guaranteed) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are all part of the lifecycle. If clinical trials repeatedly fall short of expectations or an FDA approval fails to materialize, it can be money down the drain for shareholders. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) is hoping for the latter result for its immunotherapy treatments of B-cell lymphoma -- cancer that forms in a person's white blood cells.

  • Aptorum To Start Testing SACT-1 In Neuroblastoma Patients

    The FDA has signed off Aptorum Group Limited's (NASDAQ: APM) IND application to initiate clinical trials of SACT-1 for neuroblastoma. The IND-opening trial is a bioavailability/food effect study that will take four months to complete. The bioavailability/food effect study aims to compare the relative bioavailability of the newly developed SACT-1 pediatric formulation in healthy adult subjects. The above study will follow a planned Phase 1b/2a trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refracto

  • CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

    With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 CDC D

  • If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

    When you want a quick meal, grabbing food from your freezer that you can quickly warm up is usually a far more appealing prospect than spending time at your stove waiting for ingredients to cook. Before you mine the recesses of your icebox searching for your next meal, however, you may want to double check your frozen food selection before you eat it. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recommending that anyone with one particular food in their freezer throw it out immediately—