ChenMed Adds Established Community Practice to Serve More Seniors in Memphis

·2 min read

Addition of Dr. Logan Miller's practice brings 30 years of experience providing high-quality, personalized care

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has expanded its operations in Memphis with the acquisition of Logan Miller, M.D.'s internal medicine practice. The acquisition will add 500 patients to ChenMed's Dedicated Senior Medical Center located at 1056 East Raines Road in Memphis.

Dr. Logan Miller, primary care physician
Dr. Logan Miller, primary care physician

It's an honor to partner with Dr. Miller and his staff who have served this community for decades.

With more than 80 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

"It is an honor to partner with Dr. Miller and his staff who have served this community for decades. We are committed to having his patients experience the same excellent service that they have come to expect", said Dr. Robert DeColli, D.O., chief medical officer for Dedicated in Memphis.

ChenMed operates three Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in the greater Memphis area, with locations in the Graceland, Lamar Airways and Southeast Memphis neighborhoods. Joining Dr. Miller at the Dedicated Graceland location is his Nurse Practitioner Regina Harper, R.N., and three medical assistants.

"I've been impressed with ChenMed's core values and patient-centric model," said Dr. Miller. "I'm looking forward to serving my patients using the resources Dedicated provides. Together, we believe this will result in better outcomes for my patients' health challenges."

About ChenMed
ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits and 30 to 50 percent reductions of inpatient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chenmed-adds-established-community-practice-to-serve-more-seniors-in-memphis-301371894.html

SOURCE ChenMed

