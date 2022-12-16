U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.89
    -58.86 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,735.89
    -466.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,672.69
    -137.84 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.20
    -25.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -1.60 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3780
    -1.3620 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,822.90
    -578.43 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.68
    -16.80 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

ChenMed Featured in AVAIL The Journal Special Edition Celebrating John Maxwell's 75 Years of Life and Leadership

·4 min read

 Physician-led primary care leader advances mission by focusing on family, faith, and key Maxwell leadership principles

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading primary care practice long focused on transforming care of the neediest populations, is featured in the Fall 2022 AVAIL The Journal special edition celebrating John Maxwell's 75 years of life and leadership. "The duty of care: how ChenMed is transforming the health industry with values-based service", article spotlights how and why ChenMed invests a lot of time and effort in leadership development. Plus, it describes how John Maxwell helped Drs. Christopher and Gordon Chen, ChenMed CEO and Chief Medical Officer, respectively, bring the magic of effective ministry into the business of health to transform care.

Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO
Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO

We stay focused on empowering servant leaders to do whatever it takes to transform care of the neediest populations.

"John Maxwell has sold over 30 million books, and his team of more than 40,000 Maxwell Leadership certified consultants have trained millions of leaders worldwide to intentionally grow every day, and to add value to leaders who will multiply value to others," says Christopher Chen, M.D.  "Market after market, year after year, we are disrupting the broken healthcare system to deliver affordable VIP care to at-risk seniors in underserved neighborhoods across America. We stay focused on empowering servant leaders to do whatever it takes to transform care of the neediest populations."

In the AVAIL The Journal profile, Gordon Chen, M,D, shares, "I'm constantly thinking, how do I pour in and add value to others around, and help them grow and develop to their fullest God-given potential?" The CMO also notes, "We have to be intensively humble in terms of what we know and open to what we don't know. We have to learn from each other, and we have to create a culture where that is possible."

The must-read article on the authors of The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare ties a variety of ChenMed successes back to leadership at every level of the organization, including:

  • Reducing emergency room visits by a third because "doctors act more like coaches than clinicians"

  • Warmly welcoming "patients in need" with same-day appointments other medical practices call "walk-ins"

  • ChenMed's nimble COVID-19 pandemic patient care pivot to telemedicine with intentional use of ludicrously safe in-person appointments at centers that never closed during the pandemic. The smart combination yielded a "ChenMed patient mortality rate 40% lower than typical."

By annually attracting hundreds of mission-focused clinicians, ChenMed provides best-in-class primary care, with unrivaled access to doctors that includes same-day and walk-in appointments, as well as patients having their provider's cell phone number and being frequently encouraged to call or text whenever they have a health concern or need.

About AVAIL The Journal

AVAIL is a quarterly magazine designed to help leaders in business and ministry refine the art of leadership in order to make a global impact. The goal of AVAIL is to help you discern the changing context in which you serve, wrestle with the challenges, seize the opportunities and do so in a way that is true to the unique gifts and creativity that God has placed within you. Those who embrace the future are undoubtedly embracing the unknown. However, as the last few months have shown us, we are sometimes thrust into the unknown, whether we like it or not.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company now operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical CenterDedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

Gordon Chen, M.D., ChenMed Chief Medical Officer
Gordon Chen, M.D., ChenMed Chief Medical Officer
ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed)
ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chenmed-featured-in-avail-the-journal-special-edition-celebrating-john-maxwells-75-years-of-life-and-leadership-301705404.html

SOURCE ChenMed

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped Friday.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell the most in its history after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe test accurately identified the presence of cancer or precancer 83% of the time,

  • Boston biotech retools Covid drug to make 'next generation of Paxlovid'

    Following a disappointing readout from a mid-stage trial, a Boston biotech is retooling a Covid-19 antiviral in the hopes that it could help especially high-risk patients.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech fast tracked by FDA for combined COVID, flu vaccine

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss China’s reopening challenges as COVID cases rise as well as the latest surrounding Pfizer and BioNTech’s combined COVID and flu vaccine.

  • After Jumping 100%, Is Axsome a Buy Before 2023?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has done something most other stocks haven't been able to do this year: It's beaten the bear market. The company acquired its first product from Jazz Pharmaceuticals this spring -- sleep-disorder drug Sunosi. At Jazz, Sunosi sales soared 104% last year to $57.9 million.

  • Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Is Slumping Anyway.

    “We just launched a rocket and got it to the moon,” said co-chief executive Helmy Eltoukhy. “It's illogical, irrational, and people don't understand the science.”

  • Moderna’s Cancer Data Offer Glimpse of Stock’s Path Beyond Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. investors may finally be ready to look beyond Covid, as promising data on a personalized cancer vaccine sparked hope for the biotechnology company’s broader pipeline amid the fading pandemic. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkAfter reaching a

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: LLY's 2023 View, MRK-MRNA Joint Cancer Vaccine Data & More

    Eli Lilly (LLY) gives its financial guidance for 2023. Merck (MRK) and Moderna's (MRNA) mRNA-based cancer vaccine shows positive results in a joint study.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2022 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.18 EPS, expectations were $-0.16. Clint Tomlinson: Welcome to the Anavex Life Sciences’ Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. My name is Clint Tomlinson, and I’ll be your host for today’s […]

  • FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Miromatrix's For Bioengineered Liver Platform

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Miromatrix Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: MIRO) miroliverELAP Investigational New Drug (IND) application for acute liver failure. The miroliverELAP IND application was submitted in mid-November. The FDA indicated they would provide an official clinical hold letter to Miromatrix within 30 days. Miromatrix plans to provide additional updates pending communication with the FDA. Miromatrix Medical is a life sciences company that has developed a proprietary perfusion tec

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Return in 10 Years

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have produced strong total returns over the past decade, and both pharmaceutical companies have what it takes to keep up the pace going forward, despite looming patent cliffs for both. Over the past five years, AbbVie's total return is 249%, and Pfizer's is 167%, and given their strong cash flow and ability to purchase assets and develop their own therapies with large pipelines, there are plenty of reasons to see the two dividend stocks doubling your return over the next decade. Pfizer is off to a record year, with management saying in its third-quarter earnings report that it expects annual revenue between $99.5 billion to $102 billion, which at the midpoint represents a rise of 23.9% over 2021.

  • Why BioXCel Therapeutics Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of BioXCel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose by as much as 19.1% this week, and as of Thursday afternoon, were still up 17% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $17.02 a share and opened Monday at $17.15. Its shares hit a high of $20.27 early Thursday afternoon.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • This Nasdaq Healthcare Stock's Pain Is Its Rival's Gain

    After seeing share prices fall sharply on Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down again in midday trading Friday, falling about 1%. Shares of Guardant Health had plunged 30% around midday on Friday. The move lower came after the company announced study results for its testing product for colorectal cancer, and even though Guardant seemed to view the outcome as favorable, shareholders didn't agree.

  • Eating these simple foods may slow Alzheimer’s by a third

    Now comes some fresh research from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago that is terrific news. A long-running and detailed study of nearly 1,000 elderly people has found that those who ate certain foods in their diet—those that contain certain natural compounds known as flavonols—were less likely to get dementia. “The highest quintile of flavonol intake…versus the lowest is associated with a 32% reduction in the rate of cognitive decline,” says Dr. Thomas Holland, an MD and professor at Rush Medical College, who led the study.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Pharming Highlights Interim Data From Rare Immune Deficiency Study

    Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) announced data from an interim analysis of its open-label extension study of leniolisib for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, characterized by recurrent infections. The data were shared at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). The results demonstrate the long-term tolerability of leniolisib, with a median duration on study therapy of just over two years (102 weeks) and five

  • Covid-19 Hospitalizations Keep Climbing as New Variants Take Over

    The latest Covid-19 surge comes as newer Omicron subvariants nudge out BA.5 as the dominant variant in the U.S.

  • She Went Undercover to a Crisis Pregnancy Center. They Told Her Abortion Is Reversible.

    In October, investigative reporter Olivia Raisner visited five anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers—clinics that often receive state funding, despite providing no medical services and pushing disinformation to dissuade pregnant people from choosing abortion—in Indiana. She entered each clinic armed with her pregnant friend’s urine, a button on her shirt that secretly doubled as a camera, and scheduled appointments. There, she declined to sign any paperwork that asked her not to record conversa