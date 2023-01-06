U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.00
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,112.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,822.50
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.70
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.79
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.67 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3520
    +0.9600 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,805.71
    -9.84 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.21
    -1.95 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.06
    +18.61 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

CheongKwanJang, No. 1 in the global ginseng market for 10 consecutive years

·2 min read

  • Records No. 1 brand in global ginseng retail market sales in 2022, compiled by Euromonitor

  • Records sales of approximately USD 1.038 billion in 2022 and 41.9% market share, ranking first for 10 consecutive years

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KGC(Korea Ginseng Corp.)'s representative red ginseng brand 'CheongKwanJang' ranked first in the global ginseng retail market sales record compiled by Euromonitor International, a global market research company.

The world's No.1 ginseng brand, CheongKwanJang (PRNewsfoto/KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.))
The world's No.1 ginseng brand, CheongKwanJang (PRNewsfoto/KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.))

According to Euromonitor's 2022 report, the global ginseng retail market last year was approximately USD 2.47 billion (KRW 3.139 trillion). Among them, CheongKwanJang recorded a market share of 41.9% with sales of about USD 1.038 billion(KRW 1.319 trillion).

The survey of the 'Ginseng' category includes only processed ginseng products (in the form of products such as concentrated liquid or root ginseng) sold at retail stores all over the world, excluding general fresh ginseng and wholesale sales.

CheongKwanJang, which ranked first in 2013 with sales of USD 731 million, achieved a sales growth rate of about 42% higher than 10 years ago according to this survey, and takes an honor in ranking No. 1 in market share in the global ginseng retail market for 10 consecutive years.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of last year, KGC made KRW 429 billion in sales and KRW 74.8 billion in operating profit, up 2.7% and 9.2% year-on-year, respectively. Overseas export performance has contributed outstandingly to the improvement. Overseas sales in the third quarter of KGC recorded KRW 50.8 billion, up 6.9% from the same period last year.

Overseas sales are gradually expanding from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia to Europe and the Middle East. In addition, KGC analyzed that the 'global localization strategy', such as rebuilding a local business model with marketing activities targeting local consumers and strengthening the competitiveness of the global online business by establishing a platform suitable for each country's digital market environment, led to improved overseas export performance.

KGC stated that through this Euromonitor's announcement, it was possible to confirm once again the status of Korea as the birthplace of ginseng and CheongKwanJang as the world's No. 1 ginseng brand, plus KGC added that it would lead the globalization of Korean ginseng until it could be responsible for the health of people in the world.

(PRNewsfoto/KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.))
(PRNewsfoto/KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.))

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Almost $6M of COIN, Sells Silvergate Stock

    Coinbase shares closed down 11% on Thursday as Silvergate slumped more than 40%.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Silvergate Capital stock tanks 42% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto

    Shares of Silvergate Capital plummeted more than 40% as the fallout from the FTX collapse continues throughout the crypto space.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Stocks, US Futures Edge Higher Before Jobs Numbers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and Wall Street equity futures crept higher as investors braced for US jobs data due later Friday that will help chart the path forward for Federal Reserve monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 Ev

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Attractively Low Payout Ratios

    Low payout ratios imply not only a highly sustainable dividend but also provide the company with a high level of dividend growth potential.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • The era of the 4% savings account has finally returned. So here are 7 (actually smart) ways to make 2023 the year you save far more

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Amy Hubble, principal investment advisor at Radix Financial in Oklahoma City, said for those with savings still parked in a low yielding bank account, now is the time to act.