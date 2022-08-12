U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,256.37
    +49.10 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,617.47
    +280.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,972.11
    +192.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.58
    +31.32 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.55
    -1.79 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.34 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0267
    -0.0058 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8510
    -0.0370 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4830
    +0.4840 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,011.44
    -310.68 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.65
    -0.63 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

CHEP helps to make the Move to Transport Electrification Sustainably

CHEP
·2 min read
CHEP
CHEP

Circularity is key when it comes to intercontinental transport and a sustainable EV supply chain

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To hit net zero by 2050, CO2 emissions from the transport sector must fall by 20% to 5.7 Gt by 2030 (Source IEA). With transportation representing a significant percentage of those emissions, hopes are pinned on electrification. The Biden Administration’s support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, allocating $7.5 billion for charging stations and $7.5 billion for electric buses and transit is a clear sign of government support, as is the EU’s “Fit for 55” package that commits to cutting all GHG emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

To meet these targets, much attention is on how to - sustainably - scale up the extraction and processing of raw materials to make batteries. But this is just one part of the puzzle. Sustainable ways to transport all electric vehicle (EV) components – and not just batteries – need to be privileged. In what is a global supply chain, most of this transportation is intercontinental and can quickly engender an important carbon footprint of its own.

“Our pooling concept has never been more important as we push towards 100% EVs on our roads. Sustainable transport is simply a myth if its manufacture relies on a carbon intensive supply chain,” says Murray Gilder, VP CHEP Automotive.

Pursuing its own sustainability roadmap – notably with its parent company Brambles recently announcing its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 – the company helps its customers meet their own net-zero targets. Working with a “share-and-reuse” model for their containers, CHEP encourages clients to lease their reusable, plastic containers and benefit from its global transport optimization and collaboration experience.

Endurance Technologies Ltd. is one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturers and one of those companies. The company was aware of empty transport miles from underutilized trucks and significant product damage and loss resulting from one-way packaging and multiple handling. On moving to a pooling model, Endurance now registers daily savings of 43,534 kWh of electricity, 135,087L of water and 11,32 tons of waste, not to mention the 118 trees preserved every day in having abandoned one-way cardboard packaging.

About CHEP

CHEP is one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses, offering a share-and-reuse model for its 345 million+ pallets, crates and containers and serving the FMCG, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive and general manufacturing industries. Employing 11,500 people, CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries.
www.chep.com │ www.brambles.com

CONTACT: Contact Alexis Aleccia, Integrated Marketing Coordinator, CHEP Automotive and Industrial Solutions, Mexico City, Mexico │ Email: alexis.aleccia@chep.com │ 800-243-7872 │


Recommended Stories

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock market sell-off has led to declining prices in excellent and poor companies alike. When uncertainty is high, it can be comforting to fall back on fundamentals. One tried and true long-term strategy is to invest in Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Clipper Creek Product Demand Intensifies

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) witnesses the increased deployment of Clipper Creek products in the U.S. EV charging market and thus capitalizes on the growing demand.

  • Some Fisker Ocean EV models are already sold out — and production hasn't even started

    Plus, how does the upcoming Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 affect electric carmakers like Fisker, which builds its vehicles in Austria?

  • Occidental wins approval for 34-square-mile oil and gas development in Weld County

    State regulators approved the plan a week after they sought more environmental commitments from the Houston oil giant.

  • Watch bear climb over barbed-wire fence in just 24 seconds at Florida Air Force base

    “That bear had to have been to prison.”

  • First Solar Stock Gets Another Upgrade. Thank the Inflation Reduction Act.

    First Solar stock edged higher Thursday after an analyst upgraded shares of the solar-panel manufacturer after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the Senate on Sunday; the climate and tax package could unlock $370 billion in funding for the clean-energy industry. KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp said in a research note that the bill’s passage “translated into substantial enthusiasm” around the solar energy space, which she thinks is justified and will continue.

  • Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents

    U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents show that Cheniere, the top U.S. LNG exporter, may have had a chance to avoid its current struggle with looming federal limits on emissions of formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals. The Texas-based company could be forced to undertake outages that might reduce or slow gas shipments to make expensive upgrades, potentially wiping out any cost savings made a decade ago when it disregarded concerns from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Homes evacuated after Southern California railcar leak

    Evacuation orders went into effect Friday morning for roughly 100 homes in Perris, hours after chemicals began to leak from a stopped railcar. Wind gusts helped spread the initial plume, authorities said.

  • Surprise: Tesla Has a New Vehicle for the Holidays

    EV leader Tesla had indicated in January that it would not introduce a new vehicle on the market in 2022.

  • Rivian shares rise on second-quarter results: ‘The ball is finally rolling’ for the EV maker, says analyst

    Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) gained more than 3% in morning trading Friday, as analysts were generally upbeat about the electric vehicle maker’s second-quarter results. Late Thursday, Rivian reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss despite a challenging supply-chain environment, including ongoing issues with chips, and revenue that beat forecasts. Rivian also reaffirmed its goal of making 25,000 electric vehicles this year.

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.

  • Chemical leak from rail car in Riverside County is a 'critical situation'

    A chemical leak from a rail car has shut down the 215 Freeway in both directions in Riverside County and prompted the evacuation of more than 100 homes.

  • Automakers scramble to decode new U.S. EV tax credits

    U.S. automakers and dealers are scrambling to figure out if they can still offer $7,500 tax credits to would-be buyers of electric vehicles (EVs), as Congress prepares for final votes today on a bill that includes a top-to-bottom overhaul of Washington's clean vehicle policies. Under the $430 billion climate, health care and tax bill that the House of Representatives is set to vote on Friday, rules governing the current $7,500 EV tax credit aimed at persuading consumers to buy the vehicles would be replaced by incentives designed to bring more battery and EV manufacturing into the United States. Manufacturers, dealers and consumers do not have answers to many basic questions about how the new rules will affect the way clean vehicles aimed at consumers - including fully electric and hybrid models - will be bought, sold and built, automakers, consultants and lobbyists said.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy With Electric F-150 Price Hikes On The Way?

    Ford saw July sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market. But price hikes are on the way. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • I Smell a Play With Clarus Corp.

    I am not sure exactly what is going in on Clarus Corp. . We are seeing huge paper buying calls and call spreads. Over the last two days, the stock has woken up and appears to be in a major break out. My nose smells a potential buyout here .

  • Rhine River Falls to Critical 40cm Mark at Key German Waypoint

    (Bloomberg) -- The water level on the Rhine River at the key waypoint of Kaub dropped to a critical 40 centimeter (15.75 inch) mark as Europe’s blistering summer shrivels the artery.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single Quarte

  • Li Auto, China's High-End EV Producer, To Report Earnings Monday

    Li Auto will report second quarter results Monday, as China's EV manufacturer looks to keep pace with Tesla.