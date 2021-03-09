U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

What's on TV: 'Cherry,' 'Last Chance U' and 'Assembled'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·4 min read

This week's highlight game release is an update to an existing one, as Crash Bandicoot 4 gets upgraded for new-gen consoles and the PC. At the same time, Apex Legends makes its portable debut on the Nintendo Switch. March Madness won't start until after Sunday's selection show, but there's still some sports to look forward to.

Most of the notable new content is on streaming however, as Disney+ teases MCU fans with Assembled, a behind the scenes making-of look at WandaVision to hold viewers over between the end of that season and the start of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has a new movie Cherry, which stars Spider-Man (and soon Nathan Drake) actor Tom Holland in a Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) movie. Last but not lest, Netflix's Last Chance U series takes a look at a long-shot college basketball program.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Dredd

  • My Girl / My Girl 2

  • Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

  • Gorillas in the Mist

  • Apex Legends (Switch)

  • Pacer (Xbox One)

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Tuesday

  • The Houseboat (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Starbeam (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dime Quien Soy, Peacock, 3 AM

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

  • Basketball Wives, VH1, 8 PM

  • Covid Diaries NYC, HBO, 9 PM

  • Superman & Lois, CW, 9 PM

  • The Voice, NBC, 9 PM

  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM

  • Soul of a Nation, ABC, 10 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Marriage or Mortgage (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Last Chance U: Basketball (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Design Star: Next Gen, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV, 8 PM

  • South Park: Vaccination Special, Comedy Central, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Game of Talents (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM

  • Snowfall, FX, 10 PM

  • The Con, ABC, 10 PM

  • Good Trouble , Freeform, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Cold Courage (series premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Genera+ion (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Battlebots (series premiere), Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Coven of Sisters, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tig n' Seek: Part 2, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Real World Homecoming: New York, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • 60 Minutes+, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Nets/Celtics, TNT, 7 PM

  • Warriors/Clippers, TNT, 9 PM

  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

  • Presidential Address, Fox/NBC, 8 PM

  • Battlebots (season finale), Discovery, 8 PM

  • Station 19 (spring premiere), ABC, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9:15 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy (spring premiere), ABC, 9 PM

  • Go-Big Show (season finale), TBS, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Cake (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM

  • A Million Little Things (spring premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Clarice, CBS, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Cherry, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Kid 90, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Making Their Mark (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Love Alarm (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The One (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Own the Room, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Isabel, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM

  • Yes Day, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Marvel Studios: Legends, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Paper Lives, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line is it Anyway, CW, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (season finale), Peacock, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • A House on Fire, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, ESPN, 8 PM

Sunday

  • NASCAR Sprint Cup Series @ Phoenix, Fox, 3:30 PM

  • The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, CBS, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Allen v. Farrow (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

  • Men in Kilts, Starz, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • The Luminaries, Starz, 9:30 PM

  • Good Girls , NBC, 10 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire? In the Hot Seat, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

