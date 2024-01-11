Chesapeake schools plan to offer up to $4,000 bonus to bus drivers, custodians and nutrition workers

Chesapeake Public Schools is seeking to divert some of its remaining pandemic relief funds to offer retention and recruitment bonuses to bus drivers, custodians and school nutrition workers. The division is proposing up to a $4,000 bonus for existing employees and up to $2,000 for new hires.

Chief Human Resources Officer Brian Austin told board members on Monday that these areas have been identified as “critical shortage areas,” with high vacancy rates “dramatically” impacting the overall operations of the division.

The district has a 42% vacancy rate in its school nutrition department and is looking to fill nearly 70 vacancies. The division also has 117 bus driver vacancies and 85 custodian vacancies, which account for more than 20% vacancy rates in each department.

Superintendent Jared Cotton told board members retention was just as big a challenge as recruitment.

“What we’ve learned is, as we hire five, we’re losing five in some cases,” he said.

The division will submit an amendment to the Virginia Department of Education regarding its use of pandemic relief funds. Once approved, the bonus program can be implemented.

The plan would give all employees hired or offered a job before the new year a maximum bonus of $4,000. They would receive $2,000 in February and the rest in $500 installments through June if they remain employed with the division. New employees hired after Jan. 1 would receive a maximum of $2,000 paid out in installments of $500 starting in March.

Cotton also told the board the division will need to use the upcoming budget cycle to consider offering a more competitive salary to these employee groups to help with recruitment.

