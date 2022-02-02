U.S. markets closed

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Earns 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

2 min read
DOVER, Del., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced that it is a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award recipient for mid-sized companies for the second consecutive year.

Previously, the Company was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace for mid-sized companies in Delaware by the News Journal for 10 consecutive years, and Florida Public Utilities Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, was recognized as a Top Workplace in Central Florida in 2019 and 2021.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer. "Our employees are the creative and powerful heart of our Company, where we are dedicated to equity, diversity and inclusion, and respect for all. Chesapeake Utilities' employee-centric culture attracts, develops and retains high functioning team members who share the values that drive our business. Our people are the reason we continue to grow and succeed."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees who have built a welcoming and positive workplace culture. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Chesapeake Utilities' survey results conveyed that our employees feel that the company is going in the right direction; are empowered to share different points of view; see strong values at work; feel they are part of something meaningful; and are generally informed about important decisions at the company.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
302-217-7050
bpatterson@chpk.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-earns-2022-top-workplaces-usa-award-301474338.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

