U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.83
    -14.06 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,232.19
    +35.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,670.60
    -134.40 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.76
    -5.91 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    +3.17 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    +16.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.66 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0435
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0520
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,746.48
    -540.65 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    666.90
    +424.22 (+174.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Host Live Webcast During 2022 AGA Financial Forum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • C
  • CPK

DOVER, Del., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Beth Cooper, executive vice president, CFO, treasurer and assistant corporate secretary and Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief policy and risk officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be hosting a live webcast at 12:50 pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) on Tuesday, May 17th during the 2022 AGA Financial Forum. Webcast participants will learn about the projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com and click on the "2022 AGA Financial Forum Presentation" link. Alternatively, you may click the following link: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 12:50 pm EST where the live audio and slides of the presentation being given will be available.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
awhitelam@chpk.com
215.872.2507

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-live-webcast-during-2022-aga-financial-forum-301548245.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.56 Dividend

    TE Connectivity Ltd. ( NYSE:TEL ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Berkshire Filing Should Reveal if It Sold Verizon Stock in First Quarter

    A 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, due later Monday, should also reveal what financial stocks the company bought in the first quarter

  • Occidental Petroleum Continues to Target Higher Prices

    Occidental Petroleum is making a new 52-week high Monday as crude oil futures resume their rise. In our February 24 review of OXY and the VanEck Oil Services ETF , we were bullish with an $87 price target on the Point and Figure chart. With crude oil futures edging back towards their early March zenith another look at OXY seems like a good idea.

  • Twitter Wipes Out All Gains Since Elon Musk Disclosed His Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday, wiping out all the gains the stock had made since Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social media platform. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Pare Gains as Tech Falls; Dollar Declines: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina’s Economic Activity Collapses Under Xi’s Covid Ze

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.