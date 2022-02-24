U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report, Establishes Two New Roles to Further Advance ESG Initiatives

DOVER, Del., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report, which affirms the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. The Company also announced two new organizational changes to advance its ESG strategy and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Chesapeake Utilities' Inaugural Sustainability Report
"Over the past few years, we have increasingly emphasized ESG considerations as important factors in our strategic decision making. Our inaugural Sustainability Report highlights our commitment to sound ESG practices that will support Chesapeake's responsible growth," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "This report touches on our efforts to reduce emissions – across both our operational footprint and also for our customers. It also provides insight into our safety practices, employee engagement efforts, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives, along with the support we provide to our local communities. Further, the report describes our governance policies and our approach to enterprise risk management, including the risks and opportunities presented by the nation's transition to a lower-carbon energy future."

To read Chesapeake Utilities' inaugural Sustainability Report and learn more about the Company's ESG efforts, visit https://chpk.com/sustainability-report/.

Environmental Sustainability Office and ESG Committee
In further support of the Company's ESG commitments, Chesapeake Utilities created an environmental sustainability office, an internal ESG committee and two new leadership positions dedicated to those efforts.

Shane Breakie will serve as the Company's environmental sustainability officer, a vice president position reporting to Kevin Webber, senior vice president and chief development officer. In this role, Breakie will lead the Company's environmental sustainability efforts including the identification and management of emission-reducing projects both internally and those to support our customers' sustainability goals. With more than 25 years of service in the utilities industry, Breakie most recently served as vice president, Chesapeake Utilities and Sandpiper Energy, leading the Company's natural gas distribution businesses in Delaware, Maryland and Florida. As part of the organizational transition, Jeffrey Tietbohl will assume leadership of both natural gas transmission and distribution operations.

Amanda Chi will serve as the Company's director of ESG strategy and reporting, reporting to Alex Whitelam, head of investor relations. In this role, Chi will assist in the advancement and execution of the Company's strategic ESG initiatives. She will also help lead the Company's internal ESG committee, bringing together a cross-functional team of leaders across the organization to identify, analyze and report on critical ESG topics. Serving most recently as director of regulatory affairs, Chi brings more than 20 years of experience across various functions and increasing responsibility within the organization, and she soon will complete a graduate certificate in sustainability.

"Our Company has a long history of supporting sustainability initiatives, and we recognize that we live in a world where there is more work to do in those areas," added Householder. "We're committed to continuing that work and are excited to solidify our ESG program with the help of Shane, Amanda and others leading our sustainability efforts. With these new roles, we look to serve the greater good and further bring our mission to life: delivering energy that makes life better for the people and communities we serve."

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
302-217-7050
bpatterson@chpk.com

Alex Whitelam
Head of Investor Relations
215-872-2507
awhitelam@chpk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-releases-inaugural-sustainability-report-establishes-two-new-roles-to-further-advance-esg-initiatives-301489814.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

