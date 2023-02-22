CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

Full year 2022 earnings per share ("EPS")* of $5.04, an increase of $0.31 or 6.6 percent, compared to $4.73 for the prior year

EPS of $1.47 in the fourth quarter, an increase of $0.19 or 14.8 percent compared to $1.28 for the same period in the prior year

Average Return on Equity ("ROE") in 2022 of 11.1 percent - marks 18th consecutive year with ROE at or above 11 percent

Year-over-year growth driven by pipeline expansions, regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth, acquisition contributions, and higher earnings in the Company's unregulated businesses

Received approval for the Florida natural gas rate case with the final order expected to be issued in March 2023

Long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance have been updated, with newly announced capital expenditure guidance of $200 million to $230 million for 2023

DOVER, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For 2022, net income was $89.8 million compared to $83.5 million for 2021, representing growth of 7.6 percent. EPS for 2022 was $5.04 per share representing a 6.6 percent increase compared to $4.73 per share reported in 2021.

Full year earnings were driven by contributions from natural gas transmission pipeline expansions, incremental contributions from regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, improved profitability in the Company's propane distribution business, increased demand for services from our compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG"), and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") transmission and infrastructure operations, contribution from regulatory initiatives including implementation of interim rates associated with the Florida natural gas rate case filing and contributions from recent acquisitions. Additionally, the Company recognized a one-time gain related to the sale of a property. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense resulting from increased interest rates associated with the Company's short-term borrowings and the absence of the prior year one-time regulatory deferral of pandemic related costs and a non-recurring income tax benefit from the CARES Act.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's net income was $26.2 million, compared to $22.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. EPS in the quarter was $1.47, a 14.8 percent increase compared to $1.28 reported in the same quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter, earnings were primarily driven by the factors noted above exclusive of the one-time events previously discussed that occurred in the third quarter of 2021.

"Chesapeake Utilities delivered another year with record results," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Despite macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory delays, our team's focus, dedication and business transformation efforts allowed us to report our 16th consecutive year of earnings growth and our 18th consecutive year with a return on equity above 11 percent. Additionally, we made significant growth investments in infrastructure improvements across our regulated service territories and consummated the acquisition of Planet Found, our first poultry waste to energy platform."

"We remain committed to delivering safe, reliable energy delivery solutions for our customers, while also supporting our nation's energy transition," continued Householder. "Today, we took an important step in the development of our renewable energy business, announcing the commencement of construction on our first full-scale RNG processing facility, located in Madison County, Florida. Sustainable energy projects like these, along with our strengthened outlook for growth across our expanding footprint of regulated and complementary unregulated businesses allowed us to provide updated earnings and capital investment guidance that would continue our track record of peer-leading financial performance."

Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update

The Company previously provided long-term capital expenditure guidance of $750 million to $1.0 billion for the five years ended 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share for 2025. Through 2022, the Company has expended approximately $368.5 million. Given the investments already made, those underway and the growth prospects included in the Company's recent strategic growth plan, the Company is updating its long-term guidance projections to include capital expenditures in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 429,424

$ 280,750

$ (29,470)

$ 680,704 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(127,172)

(162,683)

29,349

(260,506) Depreciation & amortization

(52,707)

(16,257)

(9)

(68,973) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(35,472)

(29,825)

9

(65,288) Gross Margin (GAAP)

214,073

71,985

(121)

285,937 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

35,472

29,825

(9)

65,288 Depreciation & amortization

52,707

16,257

9

68,973 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 302,252

$ 118,067

$ (121)

$ 420,198





For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 383,920

$ 206,869

$ (20,821)

$ 569,968 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(100,737)

(106,900)

20,687

(186,950) Depreciation & amortization

(48,748)

(13,869)

(44)

(62,661) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(32,780)

(24,123)

179

(56,724) Gross Margin (GAAP)

201,655

61,977

1

263,633 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

32,780

24,123

(179)

56,724 Depreciation & amortization

48,748

13,869

44

62,661 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 283,183

$ 99,969

$ (134)

$ 383,018





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 118,360

$ 78,081

$ (9,141)

$ 187,300 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(38,908)

(42,207)

9,112

(72,003) Depreciation & amortization

(13,211)

(4,232)

2

(17,441) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(9,779)

(8,114)

304

(17,589) Gross Margin (GAAP)

56,462

23,528

277

80,267 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

9,779

8,114

(304)

17,589 Depreciation & amortization

13,211

4,232

(2)

17,441 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 79,452

$ 35,874

$ (29)

$ 115,297





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 101,417

$ 65,227

$ (6,279)

$ 160,365 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(27,952)

(36,883)

6,249

(58,586) Depreciation & amortization

(12,591)

(3,598)

(11)

(16,200) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(8,072)

(6,014)

(611)

(14,697) Gross Margin (GAAP)

52,802

18,732

(652)

70,882 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

8,072

6,014

611

14,697 Depreciation & amortization

12,591

3,598

11

16,200 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 73,465

$ 28,344

$ (30)

$ 101,779



(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Results



Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 420,198

$ 383,018

$ 37,180

9.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 91,795

84,321

7,474

8.9 % Other operating expenses 185,470

167,585

17,885

10.7 % Operating income $ 142,933

$ 131,112

$ 11,821

9.0 %

Operating income during 2022 was $142.9 million, an increase of $11.8 million or 9.0 percent compared to the prior year. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a $2.5 million reduction in other operating expenses resulting from regulatory deferral of certain costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Absent this benefit in 2021, operating income increased $14.4 million, or 11.2 percent. The strong performance in 2022 was generated from acquisitions completed in 2021 and 2022, continued pipeline expansion projects, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased propane margins per gallon and fees, greater demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, interim rates associated with the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding and improved performance in the Company's other unregulated businesses. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, as well as increased employee expenses driven by the impacts from continued competition in the current labor market and greater vehicle expenses due to higher fuel costs.

Regulated Energy Segment



Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 302,252

$ 283,183

$ 19,069

6.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 73,961

68,656

5,305

7.7 % Other operating expenses 112,974

108,353

4,621

4.3 % Operating income $ 115,317

$ 106,174

$ 9,143

8.6 %

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a $2.5 million reduction in other operating expenses resulting from regulatory deferral of certain costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Absent this benefit, operating income increased $11.7 million, or 11.3 percent, which includes a 1.9 percent increase in other operating expenses and is reflective of our efforts to manage expenses amidst inflationary pressure.

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Natural gas transmission service expansions (1) $ 4,399 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs (1) 3,926 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) (2) 3,732 Implementation of interim rates associated with the Florida natural gas rate case filing (1) 2,474 Customer consumption - inclusive of weather 1,263 Contribution from rates associated with recovery of pandemic related costs 1,040 Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales 826 Escambia Meter Station acquisition (1) 416 Other variances 993 Year-over-year increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 19,069



(1) See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release. (2) Refer to discussion of Natural Gas Distribution Growth later in this press release for additional information.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Absence of regulatory deferral of COVID-19 expenses per PSC's orders $ 2,545 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 1,214 Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services 641 Increased vehicle expenses largely due to higher fuel costs 356 Other variances (135) Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses $ 4,621

Unregulated Energy Segment



Year Ended December 31,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 118,067

$ 99,969

$ 18,098

18.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 17,809

15,582

2,227

14.3 % Other operating expenses 72,908

59,960

12,948

21.6 % Operating income $ 27,350

$ 24,427

$ 2,923

12.0 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Propane acquisitions completed in 2022 and 2021 (1)

$ 10,159 Increased propane margins and fees

3,575 Increased customer consumption - inclusive of weather

378 Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system

(694) CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services (1)

3,534 Aspire Energy



Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related

1,475 Other variances

(329) Year-over-year increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 18,098



(1) See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

The key components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses associated with recent propane acquisitions $ 9,586 Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 2,351 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services 1,110 Increased vehicle expenses largely due to higher fuel costs 570 Other variances (669) Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses $ 12,948

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 115,297

$ 101,779

$ 13,518

13.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 23,274

21,914

1,360

6.2 % Other operating expenses 49,071

43,041

6,030

14.0 % Operating income $ 42,952

$ 36,824

$ 6,128

16.6 %

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $43.0 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Higher performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 was generated primarily from increased consumption, interim rates associated with the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins per gallon and fees, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, and continued pipeline expansion projects. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments, higher operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives and increased payroll, benefits and employee expenses driven by continued competition in the current labor market. The Company continued to actively manage its operating expenses to mitigate ongoing interest and other inflationary expense increases.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 79,452

$ 73,465

$ 5,987

8.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 18,736

17,863

873

4.9 % Other operating expenses 29,601

28,262

1,339

4.7 % Operating income $ 31,115

$ 27,340

$ 3,775

13.8 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Implementation of interim rates associated with the Florida natural gas rate case filing $ 1,953 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 1,102 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 825 Natural gas transmission service expansions 679 Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales 326 Contributions from rates associated with recovery of pandemic related costs 260 Changes in customer consumption - inclusive of weather 174 Other variances 668 Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 5,987

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 740 Other variances 599 Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 1,339

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2022

2021

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 35,874

$ 28,344

$ 7,530

26.6 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 4,540

4,030

510

12.7 % Other operating expenses 19,541

15,511

4,030

26.0 % Operating income $ 11,793

$ 8,803

$ 2,990

34.0 %

The major components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations:



Propane acquisitions completed in 2022 and 2021

$ 3,132 Increased propane margins and fees

1,546 Increased customer consumption - inclusive of weather

709 CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services

1,443 Aspire Energy:



Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related

1,193 Other variances

(493) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 7,530

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows: