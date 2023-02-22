CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
Full year 2022 earnings per share ("EPS")* of $5.04, an increase of $0.31 or 6.6 percent, compared to $4.73 for the prior year
EPS of $1.47 in the fourth quarter, an increase of $0.19 or 14.8 percent compared to $1.28 for the same period in the prior year
Average Return on Equity ("ROE") in 2022 of 11.1 percent - marks 18th consecutive year with ROE at or above 11 percent
Year-over-year growth driven by pipeline expansions, regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth, acquisition contributions, and higher earnings in the Company's unregulated businesses
Received approval for the Florida natural gas rate case with the final order expected to be issued in March 2023
Long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance have been updated, with newly announced capital expenditure guidance of $200 million to $230 million for 2023
DOVER, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
For 2022, net income was $89.8 million compared to $83.5 million for 2021, representing growth of 7.6 percent. EPS for 2022 was $5.04 per share representing a 6.6 percent increase compared to $4.73 per share reported in 2021.
Full year earnings were driven by contributions from natural gas transmission pipeline expansions, incremental contributions from regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, improved profitability in the Company's propane distribution business, increased demand for services from our compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG"), and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") transmission and infrastructure operations, contribution from regulatory initiatives including implementation of interim rates associated with the Florida natural gas rate case filing and contributions from recent acquisitions. Additionally, the Company recognized a one-time gain related to the sale of a property. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense resulting from increased interest rates associated with the Company's short-term borrowings and the absence of the prior year one-time regulatory deferral of pandemic related costs and a non-recurring income tax benefit from the CARES Act.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's net income was $26.2 million, compared to $22.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. EPS in the quarter was $1.47, a 14.8 percent increase compared to $1.28 reported in the same quarter of 2021.
For the fourth quarter, earnings were primarily driven by the factors noted above exclusive of the one-time events previously discussed that occurred in the third quarter of 2021.
"Chesapeake Utilities delivered another year with record results," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Despite macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory delays, our team's focus, dedication and business transformation efforts allowed us to report our 16th consecutive year of earnings growth and our 18th consecutive year with a return on equity above 11 percent. Additionally, we made significant growth investments in infrastructure improvements across our regulated service territories and consummated the acquisition of Planet Found, our first poultry waste to energy platform."
"We remain committed to delivering safe, reliable energy delivery solutions for our customers, while also supporting our nation's energy transition," continued Householder. "Today, we took an important step in the development of our renewable energy business, announcing the commencement of construction on our first full-scale RNG processing facility, located in Madison County, Florida. Sustainable energy projects like these, along with our strengthened outlook for growth across our expanding footprint of regulated and complementary unregulated businesses allowed us to provide updated earnings and capital investment guidance that would continue our track record of peer-leading financial performance."
Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update
The Company previously provided long-term capital expenditure guidance of $750 million to $1.0 billion for the five years ended 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share for 2025. Through 2022, the Company has expended approximately $368.5 million. Given the investments already made, those underway and the growth prospects included in the Company's recent strategic growth plan, the Company is updating its long-term guidance projections to include capital expenditures in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025.
*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Regulated Energy
Unregulated
Other and
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 429,424
$ 280,750
$ (29,470)
$ 680,704
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and
(127,172)
(162,683)
29,349
(260,506)
Depreciation & amortization
(52,707)
(16,257)
(9)
(68,973)
Operations & maintenance
(35,472)
(29,825)
9
(65,288)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
214,073
71,985
(121)
285,937
Operations & maintenance
35,472
29,825
(9)
65,288
Depreciation & amortization
52,707
16,257
9
68,973
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
$ 302,252
$ 118,067
$ (121)
$ 420,198
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Regulated Energy
Unregulated
Other and
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 383,920
$ 206,869
$ (20,821)
$ 569,968
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and
(100,737)
(106,900)
20,687
(186,950)
Depreciation & amortization
(48,748)
(13,869)
(44)
(62,661)
Operations & maintenance
(32,780)
(24,123)
179
(56,724)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
201,655
61,977
1
263,633
Operations & maintenance
32,780
24,123
(179)
56,724
Depreciation & amortization
48,748
13,869
44
62,661
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
$ 283,183
$ 99,969
$ (134)
$ 383,018
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Regulated Energy
Unregulated
Other and
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 118,360
$ 78,081
$ (9,141)
$ 187,300
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and
(38,908)
(42,207)
9,112
(72,003)
Depreciation & amortization
(13,211)
(4,232)
2
(17,441)
Operations & maintenance
(9,779)
(8,114)
304
(17,589)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
56,462
23,528
277
80,267
Operations & maintenance
9,779
8,114
(304)
17,589
Depreciation & amortization
13,211
4,232
(2)
17,441
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
$ 79,452
$ 35,874
$ (29)
$ 115,297
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Regulated Energy
Unregulated
Other and
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 101,417
$ 65,227
$ (6,279)
$ 160,365
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and
(27,952)
(36,883)
6,249
(58,586)
Depreciation & amortization
(12,591)
(3,598)
(11)
(16,200)
Operations & maintenance
(8,072)
(6,014)
(611)
(14,697)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
52,802
18,732
(652)
70,882
Operations & maintenance
8,072
6,014
611
14,697
Depreciation & amortization
12,591
3,598
11
16,200
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
$ 73,465
$ 28,344
$ (30)
$ 101,779
(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.
Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Results
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Percent
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 420,198
$ 383,018
$ 37,180
9.7 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
91,795
84,321
7,474
8.9 %
Other operating expenses
185,470
167,585
17,885
10.7 %
Operating income
$ 142,933
$ 131,112
$ 11,821
9.0 %
Operating income during 2022 was $142.9 million, an increase of $11.8 million or 9.0 percent compared to the prior year. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a $2.5 million reduction in other operating expenses resulting from regulatory deferral of certain costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Absent this benefit in 2021, operating income increased $14.4 million, or 11.2 percent. The strong performance in 2022 was generated from acquisitions completed in 2021 and 2022, continued pipeline expansion projects, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased propane margins per gallon and fees, greater demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, interim rates associated with the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding and improved performance in the Company's other unregulated businesses. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments and operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, as well as increased employee expenses driven by the impacts from continued competition in the current labor market and greater vehicle expenses due to higher fuel costs.
Regulated Energy Segment
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Percent
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 302,252
$ 283,183
$ 19,069
6.7 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
73,961
68,656
5,305
7.7 %
Other operating expenses
112,974
108,353
4,621
4.3 %
Operating income
$ 115,317
$ 106,174
$ 9,143
8.6 %
Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a $2.5 million reduction in other operating expenses resulting from regulatory deferral of certain costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Absent this benefit, operating income increased $11.7 million, or 11.3 percent, which includes a 1.9 percent increase in other operating expenses and is reflective of our efforts to manage expenses amidst inflationary pressure.
The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Natural gas transmission service expansions (1)
$ 4,399
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs (1)
3,926
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) (2)
3,732
Implementation of interim rates associated with the Florida natural gas rate case filing (1)
2,474
Customer consumption - inclusive of weather
1,263
Contribution from rates associated with recovery of pandemic related costs
1,040
Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales
826
Escambia Meter Station acquisition (1)
416
Other variances
993
Year-over-year increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 19,069
(1) See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.
(2) Refer to discussion of Natural Gas Distribution Growth later in this press release for additional information.
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Absence of regulatory deferral of COVID-19 expenses per PSC's orders
$ 2,545
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
1,214
Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
641
Increased vehicle expenses largely due to higher fuel costs
356
Other variances
(135)
Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses
$ 4,621
Unregulated Energy Segment
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Percent
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 118,067
$ 99,969
$ 18,098
18.1 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
17,809
15,582
2,227
14.3 %
Other operating expenses
72,908
59,960
12,948
21.6 %
Operating income
$ 27,350
$ 24,427
$ 2,923
12.0 %
The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Propane Operations
Propane acquisitions completed in 2022 and 2021 (1)
$ 10,159
Increased propane margins and fees
3,575
Increased customer consumption - inclusive of weather
378
Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system
(694)
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services (1)
3,534
Aspire Energy
Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related
1,475
Other variances
(329)
Year-over-year increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 18,098
(1) See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.
The key components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Operating expenses associated with recent propane acquisitions
$ 9,586
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
2,351
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
1,110
Increased vehicle expenses largely due to higher fuel costs
570
Other variances
(669)
Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses
$ 12,948
Operating Results for the Quarters Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Percent
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 115,297
$ 101,779
$ 13,518
13.3 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
23,274
21,914
1,360
6.2 %
Other operating expenses
49,071
43,041
6,030
14.0 %
Operating income
$ 42,952
$ 36,824
$ 6,128
16.6 %
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $43.0 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Higher performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 was generated primarily from increased consumption, interim rates associated with the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins per gallon and fees, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, and continued pipeline expansion projects. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to recent capital investments, higher operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives and increased payroll, benefits and employee expenses driven by continued competition in the current labor market. The Company continued to actively manage its operating expenses to mitigate ongoing interest and other inflationary expense increases.
Regulated Energy Segment
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Percent
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 79,452
$ 73,465
$ 5,987
8.1 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
18,736
17,863
873
4.9 %
Other operating expenses
29,601
28,262
1,339
4.7 %
Operating income
$ 31,115
$ 27,340
$ 3,775
13.8 %
The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Implementation of interim rates associated with the Florida natural gas rate case filing
$ 1,953
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs
1,102
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
825
Natural gas transmission service expansions
679
Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales
326
Contributions from rates associated with recovery of pandemic related costs
260
Changes in customer consumption - inclusive of weather
174
Other variances
668
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 5,987
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
$ 740
Other variances
599
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
$ 1,339
Unregulated Energy Segment
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Percent
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 35,874
$ 28,344
$ 7,530
26.6 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
4,540
4,030
510
12.7 %
Other operating expenses
19,541
15,511
4,030
26.0 %
Operating income
$ 11,793
$ 8,803
$ 2,990
34.0 %
The major components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Propane Operations:
Propane acquisitions completed in 2022 and 2021
$ 3,132
Increased propane margins and fees
1,546
Increased customer consumption - inclusive of weather
709
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services
1,443
Aspire Energy:
Increased customer consumption - primarily weather related
1,193
Other variances
(493)
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 7,530
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Operating expenses associat...