Chess Made Fun’s Player Platform Opens a Virtual Chess Club Around the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Chess players across the country often get their start by joining a chess club at their local school or community center. However, for players living in rural areas, finding in-person events can be challenging - an obstacle that became more apparent during widespread COVID-19 closures. While online gameplay has been a viable option for many years, traditional online platforms offer limited interaction and an experience that does not come close to the excitement of in-person competition.

At Chess Made Fun , founders Yvonne and Warren White integrated a chess platform that combines the interactive qualities of live gameplay with the convenience of online chess, allowing players from anywhere in the country to enjoy the game from the comfort of their own home. With an affordable subscription model and innovative video technology, Chess Made Fun is already changing the way individuals and families discover and play the game.

"Our platform is really unique, where everything is integrated into one place," Yvonne explains. "We have a virtual chess board with video conferencing built in, so all you have to do is log in and access the platform."

As an internationally licensed chess instructor, Yvonne White operated a successful chess club and chess programs in the Metro Atlanta area. During that time, she discovered that while larger cities have several chess clubs available for new and experienced players, people living in rural areas are forced to commute great distances to find a program - or miss out on the experience altogether. This problem was exacerbated during pandemic closures and restrictions, and it was one that White set out to solve with Chess Made Fun.

Because of their innovative player membership program, they have opened the door for new players to join every day.

"In rural areas, there are very few chess coaches, and when you go farther, like 50 miles out, chess isn't really offered in the after-school programs or played that much," White says. "What we do is offer a virtual chess club, so when a person registers with our membership plan, they gain access to weekly group play where we meet virtually with video conferencing. So, they get to see their opponent and not simply play an online game."

Chess Made Fun's robust membership program gives players access to expert coaches who are matched specifically to their skill level, delivers interactive lessons in real-time, and hosts regularly scheduled group play and non-rated tournaments. It is a welcoming environment for new and experienced players to share their love for the game and build a supportive, dynamic community.

"We have scholastic age children all the way up to seniors, and what we love is to give those senior players a chance to learn and practice a new hobby," Yvonne White says.

For Yvonne and Warren White, creating a community around chess is one of the driving forces behind Chess Made Fun. They are committed to teaching players around the country how to play the game - and in the process they are changing the ways that individuals, families, and communities interact.

In teaching chess through Chess Made Fun, they help people - ranging from younger children to older adults - learn new skills, develop their abilities, and form meaningful relationships. It is a program that is centered around the game of chess, but that is really about so much more.

Now, thanks to their innovative platform and player membership program, it is a program that is more accessible than ever before, bringing chess to families and communities throughout the country.

To learn more about Chess Made Fun and discover their interactive online player portal, visit www.chessmadefun.com .

