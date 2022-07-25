U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.90
    -7.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,886.40
    -12.89 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,748.84
    -85.27 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.36
    +5.48 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.45
    +1.75 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.60
    -9.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.29 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6200
    +0.5700 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,882.08
    -887.63 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.80
    +0.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Chess-playing robot breaks finger of 7-year-old boy during Russian tournament, video shows

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A 7-year-old boy competing in a Russian chess tournament had his finger broken by his robot opponent, according to the Moscow Chess Federation.

Tournament officials said the child was partially at fault in the July 19 incident and continued his participation in the event after his finger was put in a plaster cast.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told Russian state media outlet TASS the boy did not give the robot enough time to respond to his move, then the robot grabbed him when he reached for one of the pieces.

Video of the incident surfaced by Russian media outlets quickly went viral. It shows the boy make his move on the board before the robot plasters his index finger down after a short response. Several tournament officials and adults then rushed over to help the child break free from the robot.

David Warner dies at 80: See the award winning actor through the years

More: Elon Musk denies affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan

Chess robot breaks boys finger at international tournament
Chess robot breaks boys finger at international tournament

Sergey Smagin, Moscow Chess Federation's vice president, added in an interview with RIA Novosti that there are no plans to ban the robot but safety procedures will be evaluated.

According to Russian media outlet Baza, the boy is ranked as one of the top 30 chess players under nine years old in Moscow.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chess-playing robot breaks finger of 7-year-old boy in Russian tourney

Recommended Stories

  • Woman on Florida boat gored by 100lb sailfish that jumped from water

    Katherine Perkins, 73, taken to hospital after attack by sailfish, which moved so fast Perkins did not have time to react

  • Don't Let This Recent Stock Split Fool You

    Investors will notice that GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is now trading below $50 per share, courtesy of a four-for-one stock split the company just completed. The gaming retailer is still a favorite target of short-sellers; more than 17% of outstanding shares are sold short. Could this stock split be the catalyst for another short squeeze?

  • Snap Loses Fan Base on Wall Street With ‘Cash Bonfire’ Raging On

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. finds itself increasingly abandoned by Wall Street, with more than a dozen brokerages downgrading the social media company’s stock in the wake of disappointing sales figures that sent shares into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Ec

  • Funko moves into video games with former Traveller's Tales developers

    The vinyl figurine company and 10:10 Games are making an action platformer.

  • Apple Watch to get higher-end model

    Bloomberg reports the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will be the device's first redesign since the Series 4 was released four years ago.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Bil

  • Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft earnings: A crucial week for Big Tech

    Big Tech companies Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple will report their earnings this week.

  • Chess robot breaks 7-year-old boy’s finger at Russian tournament

    News outlets are reporting that a robot broke the finger of a 7-year-old boy at a Moscow chess competition earlier this month. Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told TASS, the Russian news agency, that the scenario unfolded as follows: “The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him.” Lazarev added the robot was rented by his organization for the event and “has been exhibited in many places” prior to the competition.

  • Wait A Minute, Mate! Chess Robot Breaks 7-Year-Old Opponent's Finger

    Russian chess officials blamed the boy for moving too quickly, triggering a hurtful reaction from the mechanical competition.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell As Bitcoin Holders Look For A Bottom?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Tesla Recorded $64M Gain on Bitcoin Sales in Q2

    The electric car company also posted an impairment of $170 million on its remaining bitcoin holdings.

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as

  • Meet Me at Carbone’s. Or Is It Carbone? Red-Sauce Restaurants Duel Over Name

    For chef it was decidedly not amore when New York’s Major Food Group came to Dallas in March. Mr. Barsotti’s Italian restaurant is called Carbone’s. About 2 miles away, Major Food Group opened an Italian spot named Carbone. It was a recipe, says Mr. Barsotti, for “absolute, complete and total customer confusion.”

  • Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy to Abe

    Japan's asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan's new-found activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers' rubber-stamp voting. The pair opposed management at a domestic firm by voting for board nominees proposed by a foreign investor, while in another high-profile case, company management canned a proposal after some asset managers supported a foreign investor's objection.

  • German business sentiment deteriorates in July to two-year low: Ifo

    Business confidence in Germany worsened sharply in July as firms turned more pessimistic due to rising energy costs and the threat of gas shortages.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC and ETH Outperform Traditional Markets in July Despite the Dollar's Strength

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 25, 2022.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wag! To Launch Community Shares Program With Help Of Robinhood And DonateStock

    Wag Labs, Inc., a pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, announced today the launch of its Wag! Community Shares Program. With the Program, Wag! is pioneering a new method of charitable giving for the community of pet caregivers and for domestic pet nonprofit organizations. At the close of its previously announced SPAC deal with CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)

  • FTX proposes buying out Voyager assets and loans except for 3AC to provide early liquidity to customers

    Crypto exchange FTX launched a joint offer with West Realm Shires, which runs FTX.US, and Alameda Ventures, on Friday, which would allow bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital customers to get their hands on their bankruptcy claims in advance. See related article: ​​Voyager crypto refund plan unconfirmed; fiat to be returned in full Fast facts Regarding […]

  • Apple, Snap, Monkeypox Vaccine Makers, and More Monday Morning Stock Movers

    Shares of Newmont fell after the gold miner's earning missed expectations, while Philips, the maker of Sonicare toothbrushes, lowered its sales forecast for the year.