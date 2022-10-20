CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2022 DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) today announced that a dividend in an amount of four cents per share ($0.04) has been declared for the month of October, payable on November 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2022.

Chesswood Group Limited for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation advises that the dividend declared for the month ending October 31, 2022 and all future dividends will be eligible dividends unless indicated otherwise.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States and five subsidiaries in Canada, two of which are wholly-owned, Chesswood Group Limited is a North American specialty finance company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 brokers in the United States. Tandem Finance Inc. provides financing in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans in Canada since 1996. Vault Credit Corporation specializes in equipment leases and commercial loans across Canada, allowing for customizable financing solutions while catering to a wide spectrum of credit tiers, equipment types and sectors by offering industry-leading service levels, experienced underwriters and account administrators. Blue Chip and Vault Credit operate through a nationwide network of more than 60 brokers. Vault Home Credit Corporation was launched in September 2021 and focuses on providing home improvement and other consumer financing solutions in Canada. Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, with the mission to help Canadians own automobiles, seeks to create sustainable long-term competitive advantages through personalized partnerships with dealers, innovative products, the use of industry-leading data and analytics, and leading collection practices. Through Waypoint Investment Partners Inc., a Toronto-based investment manager and exempt market dealer, and Chesswood Capital Management USA Inc., Chesswood Capital Management provides private credit alternatives to Canadian and U.S. investors seeking exposure to lease and loan receivables, including those originated by Chesswood subsidiaries.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood Group Limited's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are:

