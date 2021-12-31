U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,778.68
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,431.68
    +33.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,691.61
    -49.96 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.78
    +3.99 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    -1.60 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +14.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.27 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5120
    -0.0030 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1000
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,132.19
    -1,516.06 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.92
    -29.94 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     

Cheugiest tech moments of 2021

Devin Coldewey, Amanda Silberling and Ingrid Lunden
·12 min read

Technology has come a long way in 2021. There’s widespread mRNA vaccines! An asteroid-deflecting space mission! A very powerful laptop with a very controversial notch! But it's unfortunately easier to think about the cringiest moments of the year than it is to remember times when we marveled at indoor farming robots.

So hop aboard the choo-choo-cheugy train. We promise, this isn't just a list of things Elon Musk tweeted in 2021.

Facebook is so Meta

Facebook changes its corporate branding to Meta

The biggest and most eye-wateringly silly rebrand of the year is uncontested: Facebook, one of the most recognizable names in the world, changed its name to Meta in order to distract from unflaggingly awful decisions and the irreparable harm it has caused countless people focus on the "metaverse," something no one asked for and certainly no one wanted Facebook of all companies to take the lead on.

Block this out

Square is changing its name to Block

Meta’s not the only rebrand that went teeth-grindingly meta this year. Readers, we present… Block, FKA Square, originally a small business champion known for square-shaped card swiping dongles (quant!). Now, it’s taking a bite out of blockchain for its new name and identity, although apparently Block is not just about that. The company says it’s also a reference to block parties, building code, obstacles to overcome, “and of course, tungsten cubes.” (click for more cringe) Well, not so fast, Jack! H&R Block is already suing Block for trademark infringement, with the name, a block in its logo, and a green color scheme that all come a little too close to home, since H&R Block, best known for tax filing prep, also happens to sell accounting services to SMBs, mobile banking to consumers and other fintech services just like Square’s… I mean, Block’s. Hard to guess which blockhead will back down first/move to settle here.

Saturday Night Musk

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc.&#xa0;will be added to the S&amp;P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Image Credits: Bloomberg (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Mr. Musk perhaps said it best when he played a doctor in the Gen Z Hospital skit: “You all might want to sit down, what I have to say might be a little cringe.” Elon may have hoodwinked a substantial part of the population of global fanboys hoping to get rich on his coattails, but at the end of the day this couldn’t hold any water on Saturday Night Live. He’s not an actor, and he’s not that funny, so even with the wattage of being one of the world’s richest men and a major celeb on social media, his SNL hosting was… a smug, wooden, boring, awkward dud. You’re left wondering how/why he was anointed to be in the limelight in the first place (but then again, I wonder that about him most of the time).

How do you do, fellow NFT owners

Inside the Realms of Ruin

The gold rush over NFTs caused some otherwise smart people to attempt to implement them in regrettable ways. Numerous companies announced NFT-adjacent projects, like using them to tokenize fanfic, in-game items, Discord things(?), and so on. After failing to read the internet in general’s skepticism of this interesting but at present highly dubious tech, the companies backpedaled madly, sometimes within hours of announcements or rumors. Literally anyone would have said it was a bad idea, try asking next time!

Bezos thanks everyone for their money, which he shot into space

Image Credits: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The relentless self-congratulatory fanfare around Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic's first "real" trips to space was extremely tiring. While there was some relief in Branson's company getting grounded for shady maneuvers, and in Bezos eliciting scorn for his tamales and his giant hat, the chef's-kiss moment was the latter's tone-deaf thanks offered to the world that financed his ego trip by shopping at his ethically bankrupt mega-corporation. "I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this." I'm sure he meant every word, which is why it's so bad. (Also pity the poor cowboy hat, which Bezos has definitely also ruined for me.)

Blue Origin whining postpones the next Moon landing

After losing big time on the Human Landing System contract to arch-rival SpaceX, Blue Origin sued NASA, alleging impropriety. Its claims were dismissed in a highly embarrassing manner (NASA basically pantsed the company in front of the entire industry) but the necessary rigmarole resulted in the planned 2024 crewed lunar landing being pushed out to 2025. To be fair, we all suspected this would be the case anyway, but Blue presented itself as a perfect scapegoat. The blunder may have permanently tainted relations with NASA, which isn’t great when they’re pretty much Blue Origin’s only source of real money… other than “every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer,” of course.

OnlyFans bans itself

OnlyFans bans explicit content

We all know what OnlyFans is for, and it's been great seeing a platform where sex workers, among others, can monetize themselves. Until that platform abruptly announced that the people who'd made it rich in the first place were henceforth banned. Bye, good luck! The backlash was so severe that the decision, unconvincingly blamed on prudish bankers, was reversed within a week. Don't bite the hand that feeds you, people. (Unless the hand consents as part of a healthy fantasy.)

From the desk of Donald J. Trump

Trump's tempestuous relationship with social media is perhaps too serious a matter to treat of here, but one aspect of it deserves a palm to the face, and that's his short-lived "social" platform, From The Desk of Donald J. Trump. This barebones microblog appeared after his ouster from every major social media network, but it was so minimally functional and got so little traffic that it only lasted a month or so before being mothballed. No doubt so his media team could focus on borrowing Mastodon's code for the follow-up, Truth Social. But even that was all just preliminary to the desperate-looking pitch deck and SPAC we would receive later in the year. As they say, if at first you fail badly, fail, fail again.

Senator Blumenthal asks Facebook rep to “commit to ending finsta”

Now known as the Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen leaked thousands of internal documents from her former employer, including some showing that Instagram is aware of its adverse effect on teenage girls. Soon after, Facebook Global Head of Security Antigone Davis was summoned to testify before the Senate about children’s internet safety.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a 75-year-old, was worried about young people using secret accounts that they hid from their parents.

“Will you commit to ending finsta?” he asked.

“Senator, let me explain. We don’t actually do finsta. What finsta refers to is young people setting up accounts where they may want to have more privacy,” Davis patiently replied.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGt1Ukg7q4Y?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Facebook’s leaked benefits enrollment video

It must be hard to work at Facebook – or, as it’s called now, Meta – on days when the company is getting loads of bad press for, you know, not doing enough to stop the January 6 insurrection. But it’s also probably hard to work at Facebook when you have to enroll in your benefits.

There’s some pretty awful stuff detailed in the files that Haugen leaked, but if you want to experience some lower-stakes incredulity at our Metaverse overlords, check out this video. I’m sure Facebook has good benefits – they’re a huge, trillion-dollar tech company, after all – but is the subsidized care even worth it when there’s choreographed dancing involved?

NFTs aren’t even good at gatekeeping

Bored Apes Yacht Club is like a fraternity for people who love Coinbase. Instead of paying dues to join an exclusive Greek society of bros, you can buy a 52 ETH (~$210,000 at time of publication) NFT of an ape to be part of a cool club. Yes, Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and Post Malone are Yacht Club members – just like how some B-list actor was in your college’s fraternity twenty years before you were born. But it’s not just about the ape – the value of the NFT is that you get access to fancy events and stuff. So, nightlife journalist Adlan Jackson concocted a clever plan to sneak into a Bored Apes party.

As it turned out, a friend’s boss owned an Ape and sent Jackson a screenshot of a QR code that could get them into the party. The bouncers were checking for some wristband from a previous event, though, not the literal NFT, so he was turned away despite his Ape possession. Later in the night, Jackson tried to get in again, and… they simply let him in. No wristband, no NFT, no nothing. So much for exclusivity! Luckily, Jackson was just in time to see The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas ask on stage, “This is kind of about art, right? NFTs? I don’t know, what the hell. All I know is… a lot of dudes here tonight.”

Please make it stop

GameStop, meme stocks, and the revenge of the retail trader

If NFTs are now blowing up in the speculation bubble that is financial social media (how does that not have a short name? FiSo?) they owe a lot to Gamestop, the memestock that could. The company could have headed into oblivion like so many other mediocre retailers crowded out by innovations in technology, consumer habits and changing tastes in entertainment. But instead, it was picked up and carried on the wings of a wave of hype that drove its price into the stratosphere, leading to so, so many questions about who gets to be the gatekeeper in the world of trading, who makes money, and who are the biggest losers. You hate to see people getting manipulated, but also understand why those who bought in hated to be treated like unempowered peons. No one gets covered in glory in this one. But amazing, there has yet to be a final chapter in this saga: the stock is lower compared to January’s stratospheric peak, but it’s not that far off.

Spotify Wrapped is cheugy

Yeah, yeah, we know that sharing your Spotify Wrapped round-up is basically just doing free PR for Spotify. But the copywriting on Wrapped read like it was penned by a forty-year-old communications staffer who asked his niece for some phrases that gen-Zers like.Spotify even hired an aura reader named Mystic Michaela to collaborate with them on generating audio auras. The result? Cheugy.

“There was one podcast that lived in your head, rent-free, all year long,” it said.

“You always understood the assignment.”

“While everyone else was trying to figure out what NFTs were, you had one song on repeat.”

“You deserve a playlist as long as your skincare routine.”

Elizabeth Holmes has stans

Former Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes was on trial for criminal fraud for over four months this year. But on the first day of the trial, some fans – yes, fans – showed up dressed as Elizabeth Holmes. If you’re blonde, it’s a pretty easy costume – just wear a black turtleneck and some red lipstick, put your hair in a low ponytail, and there you go! You’re ready for the Halloween party!

But these cosplayers were legit, as far as the reporters who talked to them could tell. They really admired Elizabeth Holmes, despite the fact that she may or may not be guilty of serious criminal fraud charges running a company that actively jeopardized people’s health by giving them false blood test results. But to each their own.

Even LinkedIn wants to be like TikTok

Basically every social or entertainment platform is finding a way to wedge in a vertically-oriented short form video feed. It makes sense for direct TikTok competitors like Instagram or Snapchat to do this, even though it feels very inorganic and derivative. But toward the end of the year, even companies like Netflix, Spotify, Reddit, Twitter and Pinterest were trying it out. In 2022, Linkedin plans to join them.

The professional networking platform tried doing stories this year, but it wasn’t as successful as Instagram at integrating that Snapchat copy-cat feature.

Fleets fly away

Twitter is shutting down Fleets on August 3, citing low usage

Then again, Twitter didn’t do so hot with Fleets either. I guess you could have seen the writing on the wall with this one: Twitter basically sealed Fleets’ fate with its very name. Its own attempt to throw a hat into the short, ephemeral videos never quite struck a note with Twitter users, who mainly love the format precisely for what it does differently from the rest of social media: fast-paced, short punctuations of words and pictures that flutter down from each other with biting humor, searing criticism, perfectly-timed factoids and occasional glimpses of greatness, regardless of your follow numbers. Who really needs another Story format? Especially one launching so late in the day, with no great twist or even easy way to be used?

Instagram forgot to turn on teen safety features on the web

In July, Instagram tried to cover its metaphorical ass when it comes to user safety by rolling out some new features. One feature made it so that any new account from a user under 16 would default to private. But Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) put tech journalists to shame by unearthing a scoop that was right in front of our eyes for months. If a teen made an Instagram account on the web, it defaulted to public.

To be fair, who even uses Instagram for the web? Still, this felt like a pretty big oversight. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri had to admit under oath that his team messed up. It was pretty cringe, but at the same time, it’s an alarming, lackadaisical error for a company that’s been repeatedly defending its commitment to teen safety in the Senate this fall.

The headline of this article

It was Devin's idea. Amanda enthusiastically approved. Still cheugy.

Recommended Stories

  • Reaching $300 Billion and Influencing Crypto: A Look Back at the Year for Elon Musk

    Elon Musk showed his lighter side when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in May. While there's no word on how much NBC might've paid the billionaire boss of Tesla and SpaceX, the Sun reported that hosts...

  • 2021's top political celebrity moments

    The White House seeking help from an 18-year-old to promote COVID-19 vaccination. A reality star aiding in the aftermath of the U.S.'s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. A governor passing legislation inspired by a pop star.The past year had no shortage of buzzworthy moments when celebrities got involved in political happenings. Here are some of the most talked-about stories involving A-listers from the last 12 months.Caitlin JennerIn 2021, the...

  • Amazon Shoppers Say These Hiking Boots Hold Up 'Phenomenally' — and They're on Sale Right Now

    Let these boots revolutionize your winter wardrobe.

  • Travel troubles continue for some at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

    On Thursday, more than 200 delays were reported in and out of Sky Harbor Airport with 31 cancellations so far. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

  • This is a shiatsu hand massager for gamers

    A hand warmer setting may boost circulation and help you get good.

  • U.S. calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to immediately release staff members of the pro-democracy media outlet Stand News who were arrested after a police raid that shut down the publication. "We call on PRC and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong's free and independent media and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged," Blinken said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China. Stand News, set up in 2014 as a non-profit organization, was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong after a national security investigation this year led to the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily tabloid.

  • Ryan Oubre on his divorce: You can’t ‘marry another race and not want to marry their culture’

    Married at First Sight star Ryan Oubre, who is Black, is speaking out about splitting from his white co-star Clara […] The post Ryan Oubre on his divorce: You can’t ‘marry another race and not want to marry their culture’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Giving your Christmas tree a second life helps backyard biodiversity

    Holding on to your tree until the spring can have significant environmental benefits.

  • JetBlue will cut about 1,280 flights in coming weeks amid staff shortages

    Moody's Senior Vice President Jonathan Root joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for air travel stocks as flights continue to be cancelled or delayed.

  • Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

    Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defended the raid on Stand News amid a wider crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city, telling reporters that "inciting other people ... could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Hong Kong authorities to release the detainees, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said her country was deeply concerned about the arrests, which included singer Denise Ho, a Canadian citizen and activist.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid on Struggles With Alopecia

    Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggles with alopecia in a candid message on Tuesday. The ‘Red Table Talk’ host took to Instagram to point out a line on her scalp that appeared as a result of the autoimmune disorder. Jada said in part, ‘Now at this point, I can only laugh.’

  • Kristin Cavallari Has a Fun-Filled Family Day on the Slopes During Holiday Trip to Colorado

    The Hills alum and ex Jay Cutler share three children including sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 6

  • US Postal Service recovers from poor holiday showing in 2020

    The U.S Postal Service pulled out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping disaster, and it worked. The Postal Service and several other private shippers reported that holiday season deliveries went smoothly for the most part. ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, reported that 96.9% of the Postal Service’s shipments were on time during a two-week period in December.

  • Kash Doll Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In An Animal Print Dress At Her Second Baby Shower

    Kash Doll is preparing to step into motherhood and looked beautiful at her recent baby shower in a curve-hugging, animal print dress.

  • Tesla Cedes Sliver of Its Trillion-Dollar Value to End Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is poised to end its roller-coaster year with its first monthly decline since May as investors digest Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s massive share sale, a recall affecting hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles and a shortage of some key parts.Most Read from BloombergHawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What That Means for YouPutin ‘Satisfied’ With Biden Call Ahead of Security TalksGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsCDC Tells Even Vaccinat

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe stuns in bikini: 'Small boobs big dreams'

    The 36-year-old Bachelorette shared a swimsuit shot on Instagram.

  • Katharine McPhee Responds to 'Haters' After Husband David Foster Remarks on Her Post-Baby Body in Bikini

    The American Idol alum defended her husband from backlash on Instagram, writing, "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on"

  • Theatre-only shift 'speaks volumes' for box office as studios abandon hybrid streaming model

    The movies are slowly getting back to normal, and are backing away from hybrid theater-streaming in 2022.

  • Tiffini Hale, Former Member of The Mickey Mouse Club , Dead at 46

    “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories,” Tiffini Hale’s MMC costars Deedee Magno and Chasen Hampton wrote in a tribute on Instagram on Thursday

  • The Worst Mistake Disney Investors Can Make Right Now

    As we close out 2021, investors who came into the year with high hopes for entertainment king Disney (NYSE: DIS) have had them dashed. Disney stock is down 12% in 2021 at the same time that the S&P 500 is up 28%. It can be challenging to see your investments plummet, but the worst thing Disney shareholders can do right now is sell at a loss.