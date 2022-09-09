U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,049.54
    +43.36 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,036.51
    +261.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,047.00
    +184.87 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.55
    +27.64 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    +2.63 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3060
    +0.0140 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1590
    +0.0089 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6460
    -1.4410 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,224.57
    +2,074.83 (+10.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.04
    +19.44 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Chevrolet Bolt EUV review: Bigger is better

Roberto Baldwin
·Former Senior Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

The Chevy Bolt has had an interesting history. It beat the Model 3 to market but never came close to the sales numbers of Tesla’s offering. Then a refreshed, larger Bolt EUV arrived that had a serious issue with its LG Chem batteries that caused fires, leading to a massive recall. Long story short, it’s been a ride.

Well, the batteries have been replaced and the larger Bolt EUV is finally making its way into driveways. We took the Bolt EUV for a week-long spin and came away impressed with what Chevy is doing. The Bolt is built on an older EV architecture, meaning it can’t charge as quickly as newer electric vehicles on the road, but it comes in at a price point that makes the vehicle a compelling proposition for those that are looking for an EV that doesn’t break the bank. Watch the video below for the full story.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Watch Ultra repairs cost $499 without AppleCare+

    You can get an Apple Watch Series 8 cellular model for that price.

  • US authorities recover $30 million of hacked 'Axie Infinity' crypto funds

    It's apparently the first time that cryptocurrency stolen by a North Korean hacking group has been recovered.

  • Apple's iPad mini is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off the iPad mini, $120 off the AirPods Max and up to 40 percent off Solo Stove fire pits.

  • Tesla wants the public to decide where its next Superchargers should go

    Tesla is asking the public via a new Twitter poll to tell it where they want the next superchargers to be installed.

  • Uber Eats and Nuro are making autonomous food deliveries in Texas and California

    The companies have signed a 10-year partnership to use Nuro's autonomous vehicles for food delivery.

  • NVIDIA looks set to reveal its next-gen GeForce RTX GPUs on September 20th

    The company has announced a GeForce Beyond broadcast at GTC 2022.

  • Amazon is buying a company that makes pallet-stacking robots

    It's a step closer to Amazon's goal of having more automation in its warehouses.

  • Uber and Lyft ditch their mask requirement in New York

    The move follows policy updates from the state and NYC's Taxi & Limousine Commission.

  • India’s Top Conglomerate in Talks to Join Club of iPhone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is in talks with a Taiwanese supplier to Apple Inc. to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India, seeking to assemble iPhones in the South Asian country.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longe

  • The Morning After: Tim Cook tells a reporter to buy their mom an iPhone

    Meta dumps its early-warning team, PlayStation CEO speaks about Microsoft buying ActiBlizz and NVIDIA's next product launch.

  • How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

    Here's how to pre-order the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and everything else announced at Apple's September 2022 event. The iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999.

  • Meta dissolves team responsible for discovering 'potential harms to society' in its own products

    Meta’s “Responsible Innovation Team,” a group meant to address “potential harms to society” is no more.

  • Nucor (NUE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Nucor (NUE) closed at $135.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Senior Executives Reportedly Leaving Crypto Lender BlockFi

    Three senior executives are said to be leaving embattled crypto lender BlockFi as the firm irons out a deal to be acquired by FTX.US, the U.S. division of the crypto exchange owned by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for the fate of BlockFi and its customers.

  • MORNING BID-It's raining yen

    A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • Crypto intermediaries should register with U.S. SEC, agency chair says

    Companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just like other market intermediaries, the agency's chair said on Thursday. Gary Gensler said intermediaries in the crypto market provide a range of functions regulated by the SEC, including operating as an exchange, broker dealer, clearing agent and custodian, and should be registered accordingly. "If you fall into any of these buckets, come in, talk to us, and register," Gensler told an audience of attorneys in Washington, D.C., reiterating that the vast majority of crypto tokens qualify as securities and are captured by relevant laws.

  • U.S. opened lower Thursday morning as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell's remarks

    U.S. stocks opened lower as investors turned their attention to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Cato Institute in Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading down 0.6% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Powell was set to begin speaking at the Cato Institute at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time. In other central banking news, the European Central Bank on Thursday announce

  • It's raining yen

    Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone 14 Launch Event?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Pacira (PCRX) Up on Data From Exparel Label Expansion Study

    Pacira (PCRX) reports encouraging top-line data from the phase III study evaluating Exparel as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for total knee arthroplasty. Shares rise.