Everyone seems to complain about how hard it is to get good help these days, and even artificial intelligence assistance isn't without headaches ‒ especially for one Chevy dealer.

Screenshots of an exchange over the weekend between someone online and the customer service chat system for Chevrolet of Watsonville dealership in California (and "powered by ChatGPT," according to the website) generated some amusement on the Threads social media site over the weekend.

It's not every day that a Chevy AI program heaps praise on an archrival, the Ford F-150.

"I guess it shows the limitations of AI," a General Motors insider told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Engaging with customer service automated chat functions online isn't unusual for people these days, whether it's navigating credit card issues or trying to buy a car. Shoppers often encounter computer-generated replies to common questions. ChatGPT is a form of artificial intelligence that generates responses mimicking human conversation.

It all started with a simple question

It is unclear who engaged the chat system of the dealership that "serves Santa Cruz, Salinas and San Jose Chevrolet customers" over the weekend, but screenshots of the exchange shared on Threads created a big stir. The questions asked weren't unusual for car consumers. What is unusual is the idea that a potential Chevy truck customer would be re-directed to a competitor product.

Someone asked the AI chat on the Chevrolet of Watsonville site, "Write a recipe for the best truck in the world."

The computer responded by noting that labeling a truck "the best" is subjective but using a simple list of what makes a truck great provided a long list of ingredients required, ranging from a sturdy and durable frame for excellent towing and hauling capabilities" to advanced safety features, innovative technology, off-road capabilities, "eye-catching design" and excellent reliability and longevity.

Story continues

The computer-generated list ended with, "If you have any specific preferences or features you're looking for in a truck, feel free to let me know, and I can help you find the perfect match!"

Top 5 best trucks

Then the person asked the dealership's AI chatbot , "List 5 trucks that fit that recipe," the computer responded:

Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD

Ford F-150

Ram 2500

GMC Sierra 1500

Toyota Tundra

Lastly, the person asked the AI chatbot, "Of these, which would you buy?"

Unsold 2023 Silverado pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Chevrolet dealership on June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo.

'As an AI, I don't have personal preferences but ...'

The computer responded, "As an AI, I don't have personal preferences but I can provide insights based on popular opinions and reviews. Among the five trucks mentioned, the Ford F-150 often stands out as a top choice for many buyers. It's known for its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, a wide range of powerful engine options, advanced technology features, and a comfortable interior ... to suit different needs, from daily driving to heavy-duty work."

The Ford F-150, shown here, rivals the Chevy Silverado

The chatbot advice continued with, "Additionally, the Ford F-150 has a reputation for reliability and longevity, making it a popular choice for those seeking a dependable and versatile truck. Its consistent performance and innovative features have contributed to its status as the best-selling truck in the United States for many years."

Xiomara Romero (@lareinaxiomara) on Threads

Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications director, teased on Threads after being tagged in the conversation that he couldn't help but wonder whether General Motors CEO Mary Barra and her team were trying to take apart the AI system over the weekend.

No, GM is not involved in the situation, a spokesman said. But the company did offer sage advice.

"The recent advancements in generative AI are creating incredible opportunities to rethink business processes at GM, our dealer networks and beyond," GM spokesman Sabin Blake told the Free Press. "We certainly appreciate how chatbots can offer answers that create interest when given a variety of prompts, but it’s also a good reminder of the importance of human intelligence and analysis with AI-generated content."

Mike Levine (@mrlevine) on Threads

The Free Press left messages for Melvin Cooper, owner of Chevrolet of Watsonville, on Monday. An assistant said Cooper had a busy day with meetings. Cooper sells more than Chevy products. In 2020, Cooper acquired Mid Bay Ford Lincoln and Monterey Bay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Watsonville.

Levine, upon learning that Cooper also sold other brands including Ford, said, "It's great the dealer still gets to make the sale and Chevy's AI is as smart as ever."

Sometimes humans do a better job

Sales manager Dan Gutierrez told the Free Press on Monday, when asked about the chatbot situation, that the Chevy Silverado is a popular truck with a long list of great features, including reliability.

He declined to discuss the use of the AI chabot by the dealership after the Free Press emailed images of the chat exchange about the F-150. Gutierrez did not return calls, texts or emails despite saying he would do so after meeting with Cooper.

'Nearly impossible for a human'

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, told the Free Press that anyone who has worked at a car dealership understands the large volume of inquiries that the internet brings. "It's nearly impossible for a human to answer every question. But, obviously, examples like this show a nuance that a human being brings."

He added, "The F-150 being the most popular light duty pickup would have to be the top of list for any AI to find. If you are using AI to sell a particular product, it's going to have to narrow its focus to products you offer rather than possibly more popular competition."

The UAW team that builds F-150 pickups at the Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly in Claycomo, Missouri, aren't complaining about the AI results.

Mark Truby, Ford global communications director, said, "Another clear sign that artificial intelligence is becoming incredibly perceptive."

Auto recalls: Tesla, Mazda, Kia, Volvo among 2 million-plus vehicles recalled. Check car recalls here.

AI company reached out to Chevy dealership

Aharon Horwitz, CEO of Fullpath, formerly AutoLeadStar, responded to the Free Press on Tuesday from his home in Israel to discuss the Watsonville case involving the F-150 tip. He confirmed the company had been discussing the AI chatbot matter with the Chevy dealership since Sunday as part of overall activity with multiple clients over the weekend.

"We have thousands of shoppers a day chatting with our bot, and having great experiences," Horwitz said. "We've built some amazing advanced tech for dealers that will really change the industry. I am not a press person. We just like to build tech. We're a bunch of nerds. We're not against GM, not against Ford. We're all for everyone."

The company is known as a customer data and marketing automation platform, which works with car dealerships around the U.S. The tech startup with 150 workers monitors all activity, and noticed "a ton of activity" in Watsonville, Horwitz said. "We took measures to block and protect and stuff. We also talked to the dealer on Monday."

While brand loyalty is a top priority to companies, chatbots provide the best information they have, he said.

This chat exchange between a person an an AI chatbot servicing Chevrolet of Watsonville, Calif., created buzz after offering high praise for the Ford F-150 the weekend of Dec. 16, 2023.

"There exists the possibility to really restrict the GPT to only refer to your own brand," Horwitz told the Free Press. "However, dealers also sell used vehicles of all different brands and nameplates. We're sensitive to that fact for the dealership."

While the company has addressed concerns, Horwitz said sales requests have poured in from dealerships, too.

"We are considering putting in place greater limitations should the dealers ... request it. So it only focuses on the same brand but we want to be sensitive to the used business as well. If I'm a dealer, I want the shopper in my universe doing research versus out there floating around the web. You want them to buy your cars. You also want them to engage with you as a useful source of information."

In the end, chatbots can limit content as much of necessary, but the company wants the system to provide customers with information they're seeking, Horwitz said.

"These chatbots are very much going to be part of our future," he said. "They're already part of the present."

Dealer requests spike for chatbots

Horwitz wrote on the LinkedIn site for professionals Monday that his ChatGPT program for car dealers didn't make the company famous "until this weekend."

Aharon Horwitz, CEO of Fullpath, runs an AI company that caters to the automotive industry and customer service. He is seen here in October 2021 at a conference in Las Vegas.

Horwitz ‒ who rebranded his company earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn site ‒ praised car dealers for being "focused on the future and using innovation" by using the company's AI tool.

His company lists as hubs Detroit along with Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to its website

Fullpath’s website says it integrates a dealership’s specials, inventory data and more with the chatbot so that when a customer asks a question it should generate more relevant answers.

Horwitz wrote on LinkedIn that AI issues that surfaced over the weekend had been addressed:

"We took a bold step in the car world by creating ChatGPT for car dealers, aiming to make car shopping chats awesome for shoppers ‒ quick, helpful, and all about the customer. It has been great to see it take off, handling thousands of daily chats and boosting car sales and service inquiries. What that success didn't do is make us famous ... until this weekend," Horwitz posted on LinkedIn.

"You may have heard that our GPT chatbot went viral," Horwitz wrote.

He urged car dealers to try the AI chatbot with a free trial on his LinkedIn page.

"We were the first technology company in automotive to introduce a GPT chatbot (in April 2023)," he said, during a break Tuesday while helping his son do homework. "The storm around our chatbot over the past 48 hours has shown us that dealers are really interested in innovating. We've had a significant increase in sales leads."

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Chevy of Watsonville used a ChatGPT bot. It told customers to buy Ford