Chevrolet will build an electric Silverado with 400 miles of range

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

GM has invested billions in its Ultium EV platform, so you can expect the auto manufacturer to use the technology to electrify models across its brands. One of its vehicles that'll soon have an electric version is the Silverado pickup truck, General Motors President Mark Reuss has announced. He also revealed that the electrified pickup will be built at GM's new Factory ZERO, alongside the recently announced Hummer EV

The automaker says the electric Silverado was designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle and will be available in retail and fleet versions. It will also be capable of 400 miles on a single charge — at least based on GM's estimate. That could change based on the EPA's rating, but if the vehicle truly can reach 400 miles without needing a recharge, then its range rivals Tesla's 2020 Long-Range Plus Model S.

Reuss said in a statement:

"The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” said Reuss. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

GM didn't divulge a lot of details about the upcoming Silverado EV, but according to Autoblog, its production will begin in late 2022. Further, it will reportedly be available in early 2023 as a 2024 model. Factory ZERO, where the vehicle will be manufactured, is GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The automaker invested $2.2 billion in the facility, specifically so it can produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. In addition to the Silverado EV and the Hummer EV, which will begin production later this year, GM will also build the Cruise Origin (a self-driving electric shuttle van) at the factory.

  • There's a way to upgrade an M1 Mac's memory and storage

    Technicians say it's possible to upgrade the RAM and SSDs on M1 Macs, if only with a lot of skill — and you're guaranteed to void your warranty.

  • GM is betting its electrified future on a revolutionary new battery system

    When the Hummer EV SUT (sport utility truck) and its newly-unveiled SUV variant hit dealer show floors in the fall of 2021 and 2023, respectively, they’ll be among the first models in GM’s new electrified lineup to be built atop the company’s Ultium battery system.

  • This browser game shows the limits of AI emotion recognition software

    As you play the game, what you’ll notice is that it’s easy to fool the software. You can fake a smile to trick it into thinking that you’re happy. Ultimately, that’s the point of the experience.

  • Sonos Roam review: The right speaker at the right price

    The Sonos Roam is a slim, light, $170 speaker that competes directly with Bluetooth-enabled devices like the Ultimate Ears Boom and Megaboom options. Despite its small size and lower price tag, though, the Roam has a lot more features on board than the average Bluetooth speaker. And that might make it enticing — especially if you already own other Sonos devices.

  • Apple opens Find My to third-party testing

    The software allows MFi (Made for iPhone) licensees to test their hardware for use on Apple's Find My network.

  • Sonos and IKEA are developing new Symfonisk speakers that hide in plain sight

    According to a new report, one of the new devices IKEA and Sonos are working on is a speaker that will double as an art piece.

  • Feds allege actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme lied about selling movies to Netflix

    A small-time actor has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions from investors by claiming he could sell film rights to Netflix and HBO.

  • BioWare details the gameplay changes coming to 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition'

    BioWare says combat in the original Mass Effect should feel snappier. Driving in the Mako is also smoother.

  • 'Millionaires tax' threat has some NY bankers, managers eyeing exits

    For decades New York's bankers and fund managers have accepted the city's high tax rates as a part of working in the world's premier financial capital. But with plans afoot to raise rates as part of a New York state budget agreement, some financiers are exploring exits, emboldened by a pandemic that has illustrated how working on Wall Street may no longer mean working from Wall Street. A proposal making its way through New York's state legislature would have top New York City earners paying up to 15.73% in combined state and city taxes.

  • IMF 'very much in support' of global minimum corporate tax: Gita Gopinath

    The International Monetary Fund says it backs U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's proposal for a global minimum corporate tax.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • India court says ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case

    An Indian court on Tuesday said China's ByteDance must deposit around $11 million that authorities believe the company owes in an alleged case of tax evasion, a decision the government said bars the firm from using existing bank funds for other purposes. An Indian tax intelligence agency in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze accounts of ByteDance India as it investigated some of the firm's financial dealings. ByteDance, owner of the TikTok video app, has said in court it does not owe the tax government is demanding and does not agree with the tax authority's decision to freeze its accounts.

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs tax rise on companies

    Comments by the world's richest man come amid a fierce debate over raising the tax rate on companies.

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Assailed by Investor Over Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist family office that owns shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is demanding a tender offer to boost prices that had fallen about 8% below the value of the digital assets it holds.As of March 31, the share price represented a $3.1 billion loss to shareholders compared with the Bitcoin it holds, according to a letter that Marlton LLC sent Tuesday to the board of Grayscale Investments LLC, the trust’s parent. Marlton declined to say how many trust shares it holds.Marlton said Grayscale wasn’t doing enough to increase shareholder value. Digital Currency Group Inc., which controls Grayscale Investments, authorized the purchase of as much as $250 million of trust shares last month in an effort to buoy prices. Grayscale Investments said on Monday that it intends to reapply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert the trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a process it abandoned in 2017.“We are frustrated that the board might allow management to squander the company’s leading market share to the detriment of GBTC stockholders, whilst simultaneously rewarding yourselves handsomely with a profligate, market-leading, 2% management fee,” James Elbaor, who runs the Marlton office, said in the letter. “Marlton and other stockholders will not tolerate such clear destruction of stockholder value.”Grayscale Investments said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the company is “100% committed to converting GBTC into an ETF.”On Monday, shares in the trust closed 3.78% below the value of the digital assets it holds. The shares were about 8% below that value late last month.Read more: Biggest Bitcoin Fund’s Woes Worsen as Discount Hits RecordFor years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was one of very few ways to get exposure to Bitcoin without buying the digital asset directly. That led to a steep premium on its shares in the secondary market where they trade after a six-month lockup period. Yet those shares are never destroyed as in a typical ETF, leading to a record supply of nearly 700 million. Even as Bitcoin skyrocketed about 772% in the past year, the trust shares have swung from a 40% premium in December to a discount today.New entrants to the market are another factor in the Grayscale trust’s woes, Elbaor said in the letter.“Aggressive competition from NYDIG, Galaxy Digital and BlockFi, among others, threatens GBTC’s dominant U.S. market position, as the cryptocurrency industry awaits the SEC’s decision to approve cryptocurrency ETFs,” the letter said. “A clear capital allocation plan via a tender offer in GBTC will distinguish you and GBTC as the sole digital currency asset manager creating stockholder value.”(Updates with Monday closing share price of trust versus its assets in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do-Nothing SPACs Sag, Offering Investors a $1.1 Billion Return

    (Bloomberg) -- What would you do if someone offered to let you buy dollars for 99 cents and walk away with a billion-dollar profit?That’s the opportunity, at least in theory, presented by underwater SPACs. Some 300 special purpose acquisition companies debuted in the first quarter of this year, creating an oversupply with at least 302 that hadn’t bought anything yet and were trading for less than the cash raised in their public offering. They’re also facing an eventual deadline to liquidate if they don’t come up with a deal.Typical discounts as of March 31 averaged around 1.22%, with some selling for as little as 96 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Count up all those pennies plus interest earned by SPACs on their idle cash, and the potential take amounts to a cool $1.09 billion.“It’s creating mark-to-market losses, but also extraordinary opportunity,” according to Steve Katznelson, chief investment officer at Radcliffe Capital Management.The possibility stems from how SPACs are created. The investment vehicles go public, typically at a price of $10, with the intention of making an acquisition within a self-imposed time-frame. In the meantime, they park their cash in short-term Treasuries. If they’re unable to complete a deal, their cash trust is liquidated and investors get their money back less expenses.As of March 31, it would cost about $81.4 billion to buy all those SPACs -- shares and units -- trading below $10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Assuming a Treasury yield of 0.05%, two years from IPO to expiration and warrant values of zero, an investor would walk away with around $82 million in accrued interest on top of the principal.Some notable examples include Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. whose shares were trading for $9.62 a share last week. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. stock could be had for $9.79 and Colin Kaepernick’s Mission Advancement Corp. was going for $9.95.To be sure, a lot could go wrong along the way to cut into the hypothetical gains. Executives might agree to disastrously overpay for a company they buy, or extend their deadline and make investors wait longer for their payoff, diminishing the time value of the strategy.But history loves the concept, according to data from Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor who tracks initial public offerings. By his reckoning, purchasing a SPAC at the initial offering and selling at the time of its merger from January 2010 through October 2020 would have returned 9.3% annually on an equal-weighted basis. If no partner emerges, investors who buy at a discount at least collect the difference when the SPAC liquidates.“No one loses money on this investment strategy,” Ritter said in an interview. “Worst you can do is redeem. It’s free lunch sitting there for years.”With the glut in SPAC issuance, liquidations are likely to rise, according to Ritter. Of those that went public from January 2010 to May 2018, roughly 15% wound down without reaching a deal. Given the current imbalance of SPACs and targets, Ritter estimates that half will simply return money to shareholders.In the event that the rush to find a target leads to a dubious deal, an investor who bought the discount can redeem before the merger is completed. That strategy outperforms buying the companies that emerge from SPAC combinations and holding them for one year, with Ritter’s data showing an annualized loss of 15% on an equal-weighted basis.As the enthusiasm for SPACs wanes, investors seem keenly focused on time -- how long before an actual deal emerges -- which may result in persistent discounts. While it isn’t entirely unusual for pre-deal SPACs to trade at a slight discount, the market has changed in the past couple of months, with almost every one trading below $10, according to Tyler Silver, a partner at New York-based investment firm Apex Capital Holdings.Getting Smoked“The market is short-term focused,” said Julian Klymochko, chief of Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies, which specializes in alternative investing. “I’ve heard from a number of retail investors who say they don’t have the patience to wait two years.”Older SPACs just months away from signing a definitive agreement have fared better than newer ones amid the weakness, he said. With roughly 500 days remaining until deadline day for the average SPAC trading under $10, newcomers in particular could have trouble getting attention.“SPAC IPOs used to trade 30% to 40% of float on Day One; now the retail bid is gone,” Klymochko said. “If you’re new, you’re getting smoked.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook, U.S. stockpile draw

    Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer, fell. "Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market," analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note on Wednesday. The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight COVID-19, primarily by the United States, would push global growth to 6% this year, a rate unseen since the 1970s.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Unwind in India’s Bond Markets With Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- A record jump in coronavirus cases in India is leading the nation’s bond traders to pare bets that the central bank will shift to a tighter policy stance as early as this year.Shorter-maturity rupee debt rallied, with yields on the 5.22% 2025 bond and the 5.15% 2025 debt sliding 12 basis points to 5.47% and 5.59%, respectively. The rally was also aided by a government borrowing plan for the new fiscal first half, with issuances tilted toward longer-end bonds.Traders are recalibrating bets for India’s rate outlook after an unprecedented increase in virus infections triggered curbs on movements in the nation’s richest state. Expectations had been building that the central bank could start to tighten policy this year, with investors awaiting a review on Wednesday for clues.“If the Monetary Policy Committee was thinking of reacting to inflation pressures, Covid might stay their hand and they won’t do anything,” said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank in Mumbai. “Most people had been expecting that in the second half of the year, we would start to see rate hikes start to begin.”All 27 economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep the benchmark rate on hold on Wednesday.Supply factors also drove the bond rally after the fiscal 2022 first-half borrowing calendar released last week showed issuance tilted toward the long end. Debt with maturities of over 30 years accounted for 27.5% of total issuance, compared with 21.5% a year ago, according to a note from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Securities due in less than five years made up 24.7% of the total, versus 31.4% previously, it estimated.The pattern of issuance suggests pressure will weigh more heavily on the longer end of the yield curve, said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The RBI will need to conduct 4.5 trillion to 4.8 trillion rupees ($61 billion to $65 billion) of open-market operations this fiscal year, she said.The curve steepened as the benchmark 10-year yield fell two basis points. Five-year interest-rate swaps dropped 10 basis points to 5.15%.(Updates yield levels in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of the president canceling $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But it's just talk.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.