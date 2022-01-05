GM officially reveals its Chevrolet Silverado electric truck

We all knew this was coming. During its CES 2022 keynote address on Wednesday, GM CEO Mary Barra officially unveiled the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, GM's second fully electric model built on the Ultium battery platform.

Silverado

The fully-electric full size pickup will be available in two versions when it arrives late next year; the RST First Edition and a WT model designed for fleet usage. Both will offer an estimated 400-mile range, accommodate up to 350 kW DC fast charging speeds (enabling 100 miles of range to be added in about 10 minutes), and include 10.2kW of offboard power to run anything from corded power tools to home accessories in the event of a power outage. The RST is expected to have up to 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb-ft of torque, run a 0-60 in under 4.5 seconds (according to GM estimates). The RST will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry 1,300 pounds of payload. The WT, on the other hand will offer 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque, 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload to start, though a max tow package able to haul up to 20,000 pounds trailering is in the works.

"GM Fleet has long provided customers with great products and services, an exceptional customer experience and innovative solutions to meet their unique business needs,” said Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to launch the Silverado EV, providing customers with a true work-capable truck to help them begin the transition to an electric fleet and assist them in achieving their own sustainability goals.”

Silverado

The two Silverado variants will also incorporate four-wheel steering atop 24-inch rims and a multiflex tailgate that can accomodate cargo up to nearly 11 feet in length. On the interior, drivers will enjoy a fixed glass roof and a 17-inch LCD infotainment system. Additional features will be installed via OTA updates.

Silverado

If you want one of the first RSTs get ready to pay through the nose for the honor. GM is debuting the consumer Silverado with an MSRP of $105,000. Yeah, that's six figures for a "work" truck. The WT iteration will be a bit more affordable at $39,900 but depending on options, prospective buyers can expect to pay "MSRPs around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and more, allowing them to choose the truck that meets their capability and pricing needs," according to GM.

The Silverado joins the Hummer EV in GM's burgeoning electric vehicle lineup and will be made at the same Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, GM's Factory ZERO, when production ramps up in 2023. They'll soon be joined by the Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV (with a starting price around $30,000) and a Chevy Blazer EV, both of which become available at some point in 2023.